Family-friendly Chanukah events around Northeast Florida

The first day of Chanukah is Monday, Dec. 19

Chanukah celebrations around Northeast Florida Photo by Chabad of St. Johns County

. There are plenty of ways to celebrate the Festival of Lights with your family. Here is a list of events around Northeast Florida this week:

December 20

The Jacksonville Jewish Center presents Totally Lit! A Chanukah Celebration! at James Weldon Johnson Park from 4:30-7:30 p.m. There will be live music, storytelling, crafts, games, and more. The menorah lighting ceremony begins around 6:30 p.m. This is a free event. Gili’s Kitchen will have food for sale. James Weldon Johnson Park is located at 135 W. Monroe Street in Jacksonville.

Chabad of St. Johns County presents the 10th annual Chanukah Helicopter Drop and Light Show at the Nocatee Spray Park (in the large field) at 6:15 p.m. 10,000 chocolate coins will rain down from the sky. There will also be a Chanukah light show, a menorah lighting ceremony, a Kosher food truck, and a laser light dance party. This is a free event, but donations are welcome. Nocatee Spray Park is located at 400 Nocatee Center Way in Ponte Vedra. For more information go to, www.jewishsjohnscounty.com .

Chabad Beaches is hosting the Chanukah Fire and Ice Menorah Lighting at the Marsh Landing Country Club at 6 p.m. There will be a fire and stunt show, ice menorah carving and lighting, Hot chocolate bar, crafts, face painting, and hot latkes. Marsh Landing Country Club is located at 25655 Marsh Landing Parkway in Ponte Vedra Beach. This is a free event, but donations are welcome. RSVP at www.chabadbeaches.com .

Chabad Of Clay County is hosting Chanukah on Fire at the Orange Park Town Hall Park at 6 p.m. Celebrate Chanukah with the lighting of a 12-foot menorah and fire show. There will be hot matzah ball soup, latkes, doughnuts, a raffle, and a Chanukah pop-up shop. This is a free event, but donations are welcome. Town Hall Park is located at 2042 Park Ave. in Orange Park. For more information, go to www.jewishclaycounty.com .

Chabad of Southside presents Light Up the St. Johns Town Center at 5:30 p.m. Watch the menorah lighting, listen to DJ Freeze, and see a performance by Noise Complaint dance group. This is a free event at the Park Green in the St. Johns Town Center located at 4663 River City Drive in Jacksonville. For more information go to, www.southsidechabad.com .

December 21

The Chanukah Game Show is happening December 21 at 8 p.m. at the Jacksonville Community Kollel. Celebrate Chanukah with games, music, food, and cocktails. The Jacksonville Community Kollel is located at 3651 Crown Point Road in Jacksonville.

Chabad of St. Augustine presents the annual Community Chanukah Celebration in front of the Lightner Museum in St. Augustine at 5 p.m. Watch as the graffiti menorah gets lit. This is a free event, but donations are welcome. There will be music, latkes, doughnuts, and a graffiti artist on-site to personalize purchased items. The Lightner Museum is located at 75 King Street in St. Augustine. For more information go to, www.chabadsaugustine.com .

Chabad Beaches host Chanukah in Atlantic Beach at 6 p.m. at the Adele Grange Cultural Center. There will be Fun Chanukah activities for children and adults, latkes, raffles, and more. This is a free event. The Adele Grange Cultural Center is located at 716 Ocean Boulevard in Atlantic Beach.

December 22

Light Up Riverside at Memorial Park in Riverside at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to everyone, but donations are welcome. A 9-foot menorah will be lit. There will also be live music, crafts for kids, doughnuts, and latkes. For more information, go to www.jewishclaycounty.com .