Jacksonville organization helps young autistic adults with different needs

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a lifelong developmental condition that can impact a person’s social skills, communication, relationships, and self-regulation. The autism spectrum is a wide range. Every person on the spectrum is different, with different needs.

There are plenty of resources in Jacksonville for those on the spectrum, but until a couple of years ago, there weren’t really any resources to help young adults who are past high school age. In 2019, the not-for-profit Jacksonville Autistic Society (JAS) was created to change that.

“I started JAS for my son, Shamichael, who received his autistic diagnosis late, at the age of 18,” said Demetria Walker, creator of the Jacksonville Autistic Society. “After he graduated high school, we were looking for a place for him to attend. We found organizations that are geared towards autistic people but wouldn’t accept him because he had a diploma. I decided to create a safe space for autistic children and adults, a place of their own.”

JAS provides resources to parents of young adults. On their website, you can find guides to therapists and dental care, educational tools, and how to recognize the signs of autism.

“I don’t want any other child to feel alone like my son did during high school or feel like they are being punished for having a high school diploma,” said Walker, “I also want to change the narrative of autism and what people think autism looks like. Autism is a spectrum and there’s no certain look or one size fits all.”

JAS plans to host different programs in 2023, like an adult social night, swimming classes, mentorships, and home management programs. Since they are a not-for-profit organization, they rely on donations to survive.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, or want to learn more about resources and programs, click here.

