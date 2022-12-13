Addy’s Homefull Project helps feed the hungry in Jacksonville during the holidays

Addy's Homefull Project helps those in need during the holidays Photo by Addy's Homefull Project

It all started with a school food fight three years ago. Jacksonville resident Addy Sepega, then only 7 years old, got in trouble for throwing food inside her school cafeteria. When she got home, she had a long talk with her mother, Erika.

“Yes, it was a poor choice, but it was the conversation at home about that poor choice where Addy realized there were poor people who went hungry every day,” said Erika Sepega.

That conversation quickly started a special mission to help feed the hungry. Addy began by making 10 lunch bags and passing them out. Then a few weeks later, she was asked to make more. She made over 75 lunches, on her own, to feed those in need.

Then, Addy became even more inspired when she started watching a show on Disney Plus called “Marvel’s Hero Project”. One of the first episodes was about a Chicago boy named Jahkil. He created the organization “Project I Am”, which inspires kids all over the country to hand out “Blessing Bags”.

“Blessing Bags are bags filled with toiletries, and other items for the homeless, to be able to clean themselves, stay healthy, and provide a little comfort,” said Addy Sepega.

After seeing the show, Addy started to think bigger. She emailed Jahkil, and he emailed her back. They have participated in several different "kid powered" activities together.

“I am confident in saying that it is Addy’s interactions with Jahkil that gave her the idea to go far beyond making 10-20 lunches at a time, and want to do more and more larger events, to make a bigger difference,” said Erika Sepega.

In 2020, Addy’s first big event was canceled, when the city shut down due to the pandemic. But that didn’t stop Addy. She had an art therapy day with the children at the Trinity Rescue Mission. She also helped with the giant mural in Jacksonville Beach that was created by The Goodness Tour, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to bringing art and music to people.

Addy also gathered donations to feed 311 people and hand delivered them to the people on the streets of Downtown Jacksonville.

In 2021, Addy received donations to feed 215 people, plus handed out huge “Blessing Bags”. Addy also hosted a holiday craft festival at Trinity Rescue Mission, with the help of her friends.

Jahkil had to get creative during the pandemic also. He took his efforts to Zoom and invited other kids throughout the U.S. to have a virtual “Blessing Bags” party.

He then reached out to Addy to be a part of a huge Giving Tuesday event. There were 232 kids that made 5,000 bags in an hour. Addy helped enhance the “Blessing Bags” originally planned by adding even more donations.

This year, on Giving Tuesday, the event grew even larger. Addy participated with 399 other kids to make 10,000 blessing bags in 45 minutes. Ten thousand people throughout 62 cities received bags filled with comfort and joy.

Addy is now 10, and the tradition continues. She recently went back to the shelter to read stories to the kids, handed out cookies, and helped them make ornaments for their rooms. Now she’s the one who is inspiring kids all over to help those in need.

“Addy's Homefull Project is not just about my idea to feed those in need lunches or to help kids at the shelter feel more like home for the holidays, “Said Addy Sepega,” My sister came up with her own idea to make packs of Gatorade, meat sticks, granola bars and raisins, and to hand them out to people she sees holding up signs on street corners. She calls it "Robin's Homefull Project". Everyone can create their own Homefull Project idea to help the homeless."

As Christmas approaches, Addy’s Homefull Project is looking for sponsors for each of the 24 kids in the Trinity Rescue Mission shelter. If you would like information on how to sponsor a child at Trinity Rescue Mission, you can join Addy’s Homefull Project Facebook Page, subscribe to her YouTube Channel, call 904-537-5219, or email Erika.Sepega@yahoo.com.

If you would like to learn more about Jahkil’s “Project I Am”, go to www.officialprojectiam.com .