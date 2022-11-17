Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay County

Debra Fine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HEYgv_0jEgGfWP00
Christmas On Walnut StreetExplore Clay County

There are plenty of family-friendly events planned in December in Clay County. Here is a list of some of the fun places you can take the kids:

The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is taking place on December 3 in Green Cove Springs. Kids can visit Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion. There will be many food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. There will also be a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders. The night concludes with a Christmas Parade at 5:45p.m. This year's theme is A Super Hero Christmas. The parade travels up and down US 17 from Houston Street to Walnut Street. Eagle Harbor Parkway will be temporarily closed during the parade. The festival is taking place on Walnut Street in Clay County from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free event.

The City of Green Cove Springs Parade of Trees runs from December 3 to December 31 in Spring Park. The park will glow with over 160 lit Christmas trees every night from sunset until 10 p.m. Each tree is decorated by families, organizations, or local businesses. This is a free event.

Kwanzaa Celebration at the Fleming Island Library is December 3. This is a free event, recommended for children 6 and up. The event is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The library is located at 1895 Town Center Boulevard in Fleming Island.

The Holiday Light Parade at Eagle Harbor Swim Park is December 4. The parade begins at 5:45p.m. at the Swim Park (1880 Eagle Harbor Parkway) and ends at the Golf Clubhouse (2217 Eagle Harbor Parkway). Spectators are asked to watch the Light Parade from the Parkway.

The Rockin for Stockins Fundraiser is December 4 in Green Cove Springs. This event supports individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. The first 100 children will receive a free Rockin for Stockins Giveaway Bag filled with goodies. There will also be Santa’s workshop, bounce houses, and face painting. The event is from noon to 6 p.m. and is free. It’s located at 6043 Highway 17 S. in Green Cove Springs.

Sniktaw Farm’s Christmas Light Spectacular begins December 9. Enjoy hot chocolate and coffee as you walk through the Christmas light trail and Christmas village. Tickets are $7 for adults 11 and up, and $5 for kids 10 and under. Children 0 through 3 are free. Pre-order and save $4 when you order a family pack. Sniktaw Farms is located at 2579 Russell Road in Green Cove Springs. To get tickets, check out the farms’ Facebook page.

“Nutcracker in a Nutshell” is December 9 at Thrasher-Horne Center. This abbreviated performance of the Christmas classic is designed to introduce children to ballet. Tickets are $14. For more information, go to www.thcenter.org

Orange Park Community Theatre presents The Little Town of Christmas on December 11. Included are old favorites such as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” and “A Christmas Carol”. Throw in wandering carolers who cough and sneeze on cue, kids trying their best to be wise men in the Christmas play, and a lecture on Christmas etiquette, and you’re in for an evening of holiday laughter and warmth. Evening performances are on December 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances are on December 4 and 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $15. The theatre is located at 2900 Moody Avenue in Orange Park. For tickets go to www.opct.info

The Island Theater presents Charles Dickens: A Christmas Carol from December 15 to December 23. Tickets are $10 to $15. The theater is located at 1860 Town Hall Circle Drive, Suite 54, Fleming Island. For more information, go to www.islandtheater.com.

Cocoa & Carol’s is December 16 on River Road in Orange Park. Join Concert on the Green and over a dozen participating Clay County school bands and choirs as they bring you the sounds of the season. There will be food trucks and vendors. The event begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. The event is located at River Road and Kingsley in Orange Park, behind Moosehaven. The Town of Orange Park’s Santa Firetruck Parade begins at 8 p.m. The event is free.

Lights on Apopka 1st Annual Night of Lights is December 17. Kids can get their pictures taken with Santa and other holiday characters. There will also be food trucks, hot chocolate, and a petting zoo. Lights on Apopka is from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Apopka Drive in Middleburg. This event is free.

Frozen Winter Carnival at Green Cove Springs Library is December 28. Activities will include games, crafts, and face painting, based on the movie “Frozen”. Every student will receive a free ice cream and a “Frozen” book, while supplies last. The free event is from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The library is located at 403 Ferris Street in Green Cove Springs.

