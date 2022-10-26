Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne Center

Craig Morgan performs at Thrasher-Horne October 27 Thrasher-Horne Center

There are plenty of fun events to take the family to at Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park this holiday season. Here is a list of events:

Craig Morgan with special guest Ray Fulcher is scheduled for Oct. 27. Country music singer Craig Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard. He’s known for his hit songs including “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” and “Redneck Yacht Club”. He was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan spent 17 years serving in the Army and Army Reserves.

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone is scheduled for Oct. 28. Herman’s Hermits became popular in the 1960s for hit songs like “I’m Into Something Good”, “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter”, “I’m Henry VIII, I Am.” His most recent tour hit 37 cities, but this will be his first time ever in the Jacksonville area.

The Marshall Tucker Band – 50th Anniversary Tour is scheduled for Nov. 18. The band came together as a young, hungry and quite driven six-piece outfit in Spartanburg, S.C. in 1972. They are best known for their songs “Heard It in a Love Song” and “Can’t You See”.

Paula Cole and Sophie B. Hawkins are playing on Nov. 20. In 1996, Paula Cole released her self-produced, second album “This Fire”. Her first single, “Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?” catapulted to the Top 10. Sophie B. Hawkins burst onto the international music scene with her 1992 platinum-selling debut album, “Tongues and Tails”.

The Florida Ballet presents The Nutcracker on Dec. 9, 10, and 11. There will be a special abbreviated version, “Nutcracker in a Nutshell”, on Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m. designed to introduce children to ballet as a performance art.

Elvis in Concert -The Story of the King is scheduled for Jan. 5. Taking you back to key points of Presley’s musical career, it stars the Acclaimed World Champion Elvis Tribute Artist Cote Deonath, backed by The Double Trouble Show Band.

Always..Patsy Cline on Jan. 8. The performance is based on the true story of Patsy Cline’s friendship with Houston housewife Louise Seger. Having first heard Cline on the “Arthur Godfrey Show'' in 1957, Seger became an immediate fan of Cline’s. She constantly hounded the local disc jockey to play Cline’s records on the radio.

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute is scheduled for Jan. 19. The passion for the music of Fleetwood Mac is what makes the tribute band Rumours a success. In 2018, Fleetwood Mac embarked on their farewell tour. Rumours keeps the music of the legendary band alive.

Dublin Irish Dance Presents Wings: A Celtic Dance Celebration on Jan. 31. WINGS features Irish and world champion dancers together with Ireland’s finest musical and vocal virtuosos.