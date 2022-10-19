Things to do in Clay County: Fall festivals, pumpkin patches, Halloween events

Debra Fine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jV0Ps_0ieFUZi500
Clay County's Tales from the Clink and Family Fall Festival is back on Oct. 20.Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller

Looking for events leading up to Halloween in Clay County? NewsBreak has compiled a list of fall events that include cemetery tours, pumpkin patches and trunks full of candy.

Consider these kid-friendly events:

Amazing Grace Farms hosts their fall events on Fridays and Saturdays in October. Kids can go pumpkin picking, ride the cow train, see farm animals, and visit a crop maze. The farm has a new location between Middleburg and Keystone Heights on SR 21, south of Highway 16. For tickets, visit https://www.agcropmaze.com/.

Moonlight at Magnolia is just in time for Halloween. Take a walk through Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park during the event on October 29. The Historical Society of Orange Park will dress in period clothing and tell stories as they take guests through a tour of the cemetery. Tours are from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. This is a free event. The cemetery is located at 1040 Kingsley Avenue in Orange Park. For more information go to http://www.ophistory.org.

Tales from the Clink and the Fall Family Festival will be held at the Clay Historic Triangle on October 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tales from the Clink will take place in the Old Jail. The stories told are based on real characters and cases from Clay County’s past.

The Fall Family Festival takes place the same evening in the courtyard of the Historic Triangle. It features a free game zone for children, food and drink vendors, music and outdoor seating, fall decor photo opportunities and a flea market. Guests can park along Walnut Street, Gratio Place and Green Street. The Historic Triangle is located at 21 Gratio Place, off State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs. Tour prices are $2 for adults and $1 for children, cash only.

The event is presented by the Clay County Archives Inc., Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller's Office, Clay Tourism Office and Clay County District Schools. Click here to be redirected to exploreclay.com for more information.

The 7th Annual “Treats No Tricks” in the JCPenney parking lot at the Orange Park Mall is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Children are encouraged to dress up, though, no masks are allowed to be worn without a parent present. Free food, drinks, candy and music by DJ Woozy of BSE DJ’s will be provided. Vehicles wishing to participate with trunks full of candy need to arrive by 3 p.m. to the JCPenney parking lot. For more information about the event and to view a map of the JCPenney parking lot, click here.

Pumpkin Patches

Middleburg United Pumpkin Patch is open through October 31. The pumpkin patch features train rides, a country store, and fall crafts. Trunk or Treat will be held on October 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The pumpkin patch is located at 3925 Main St., in Middleburg. For more information go to http://www.middleburgumc.org/pumpkin-patch.

Asbury United Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch is now open. A trunk-or-treat event will be held on October 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The church is collecting non-perishable food items for the Clay County Clothes Closet Thanksgiving baskets. The church is located at 6 College Drive in Orange Park.

The pumpkin patch at Keystone United Methodist Church is open daily. There is a daily scavenger hunt and several photo opportunites. On October 22 they are hosting a Kidz Day with inflatables, food, and games. Trunk-or-treat will be held October 29. It is located at 4004 State Road 21 SE, in Keystone Heights.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a journalist for almost 20 years. My experience includes producing television news, writing news paper articles and web articles, and writing for social media.

Jacksonville, FL
121 followers

More from Debra Fine

Fleming Island, FL

Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay County

Baptist Medical Center Clay is in search of employees, ahead of its grand opening. The $235-million, 300,000-square-foot hospital will be located in Fleming Island. Delayed because of the pandemic, the hospital is set to open in November or December.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivals

Family-friendly fall festivals in Clay CountyTown of Orange Park. There are plenty of fun things to do with the family this fall in Clay County. Here’s a list of some of the fall festivals in the county:

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park gets new pavers with community’s help

The Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park is getting an update. The Orange Park Historical Society is replacing the pavers that honor veterans. The memorial was completed in 2012. Over the past 10 years, sun and rain have caused the painted letters to fade.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County’s Tourism Department reveals list of event ideas to attract visitors

Clay County's reveals wish list of events to boost tourismClay County Tourism Department. The Clay County Tourism Department has revealed a wish list of events that could bring more visitors to the county, including sporting events and more festivals.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

As Clay County kids head back to school, drivers reminded of rules on stopping for school bus

Drivers reminded of rules on stopping for school busCCSO. As Clay County students go back to school this week, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be aware of the rules of the road to keep everyone safe. Always stay alert, slow down, and pay attention to your surroundings.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Back-to-school events this weekend

Kids in Clay County head back to school next week, but there are plenty of back-to-school events to help get your kids ready. Hair Solutions in Green Cove Springs is holding a back-to-school Clips and Kicks event on August 6. There will be free haircuts, shoes, hot dogs, and snow cones. Donations are welcome. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 91 Branscomb Road, suite 16 in Green Cove Springs.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange Park

Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkActive After 50 Expo. The Active After 50 Expo is coming to Thrasher-Horne Center on August 13. The expo is a free event for people over 50. It offers informative health seminars, free health screenings, prize giveaways and free pickleball clinics.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Niagara Bottling in Middleburg expands, brings more jobs to Clay County

Niagara Bottling in Middleburg expandsClay Economic Development Corporation. Niagara Bottling in Middleburg is expanding and bringing more jobs to Clay County. The $70 million, 550,000 square foot facility opened in March. Construction has already begun to expand the facility to over 820,000 square feet.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park adds family-friendly events

Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park adds family-friendly eventsThrasher Horne Center. The Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park has plenty of family-friendly concerts coming up.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

PulteGroup announces its first new Clay County community in more than 10 years

PulteGroup announces sales in Bradley CreekPulteGroup. PulteGroup has announced sales at Bradley Creek in Green Cove Springs. The new one- and two-story single-family homes are being built on a 60-foot homesite. There are 12 different floor plans, ranging in size from 1,590 square feet to 4,077 square feet. Each home will have three to six bedrooms and two- to three-car garages. Four model homes are under construction and opening in the fall. New homes begin in the mid $300,000s.

Read full story
3 comments
Callahan, FL

Southeastern Grocers raises over $1.25 million for military family scholarships

Callahan Winn-Dixie presents check for $1.25 million for military family scholarshipsSoutheastern Grocers. Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket, and Fresco y Mas, has raised over $1.25 million for Folds of Honor. The program will provide more than 250 educational scholarships to children and spouses of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg 76 gas station offers cheaper gas prices during grand opening

Drivers can get a discount on regular unleaded gas at the new 76 gas station in Middleburg on Friday, June 24. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., drivers who download the My 76 App can get regular unleaded gas for $3.76 a gallon.

Read full story
1 comments
Fleming Island, FL

Family-friendly V Pizza to open new Fleming Island location

V Pizza to open new Fleming Island locationV Pizza. V Pizza's newest location is expected to open in Fleming Island in November. The new location will open at 4477 U.S. 17 in Fleming Island. It will be 1-mile north of County Road 220, next door to the Home Depot.

Read full story
4 comments
Fleming Island, FL

Sound of Music debuts Friday at The Island Theater in Fleming Island

On Friday, the Island Theater in Fleming Island continues their 2022 season with “The Sound of Music”. “The Sound of Music” is based on the 1949 memoir “The Story of The Trapp Family Singers. The musical is about a young postulant in Austria named Maria who is sent to the home of a retired naval officer to be a governess to his seven children. After marrying the officer, Maria finds a way with her new family to survive losing their home to the Nazis. “The Sound of Music” is playing through June 26.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Amateur athletes to compete in Sunshine State Games this weekend

The Sunshine State Games are coming to Clay County this weekend. Amateur athletes will compete in several sporting events, including pickleball, archery, and canoe/kayaking marathons.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Fourth of July fireworks displays around the First Coast

There will be plenty of fun and family-friendly Fourth of July events around North Florida. Here’s a list of some of the locations where you can enjoy Independence Day. Clay County’s largest fireworks display will be featured at the “American Pride 4th of July Celebration” in Orange Park. There will be food, vendors, and the local band Bold City Classic will be performing. The event begins at 6 p.m. This is a free event. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Location: 1701 Park Ave., Orange Park.

Read full story
2 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

Memorial Day Riverfest offers family fun in Green Cove Springs

If you are looking for something fun to do with the kids on Memorial Day, you might want to check out the Memorial Day Riverfest in Green Cove Springs. There will be about 100 food and craft vendors, pony rides, a watermelon eating contest, a rubber duck race, bounce slides, and train rides for the kids. The event will also feature live entertainment throughout the day, and fireworks at night.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville comes to Clay County Fairgrounds

Vintage Market Days of JacksonvilleSumaya Seccurro. Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville is coming to Clay County Fairgrounds this weekend. The three-day event begins Friday. Over 120 vendors from 12 states will feature their vintage-inspired art, antiques, jewelry, home décor, and food trucks. The market is in a covered, 48,000-square-foot equestrian arena, so weather won’t be a problem.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County kids have variety of summer camp programs available

Whether your kids are into science and math, or arts and crafts, there are plenty of summer camps to keep your kids busy. If your kids are into science, you might want to check out Code Ninjas Fleming Island. Guided by a team of Code Senseis, Code Ninjas Camps help kids learn new tech skills. Code Ninjas offers Half Day Morning, Half Day Afternoon, or a Full Day, for ages 7-14. Camp runs from May 31 - August 12. For more information, visit their website at: https://www.codeninjas.com/fleming-island-fl/camps#shop-camps.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy