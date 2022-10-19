Things to do in Clay County: Fall festivals, pumpkin patches, Halloween events

Clay County's Tales from the Clink and Family Fall Festival is back on Oct. 20. Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller

Looking for events leading up to Halloween in Clay County? NewsBreak has compiled a list of fall events that include cemetery tours, pumpkin patches and trunks full of candy.

Consider these kid-friendly events:

Amazing Grace Farms hosts their fall events on Fridays and Saturdays in October. Kids can go pumpkin picking, ride the cow train, see farm animals, and visit a crop maze. The farm has a new location between Middleburg and Keystone Heights on SR 21, south of Highway 16. For tickets, visit https://www.agcropmaze.com/ .

Moonlight at Magnolia is just in time for Halloween. Take a walk through Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park during the event on October 29. The Historical Society of Orange Park will dress in period clothing and tell stories as they take guests through a tour of the cemetery. Tours are from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. This is a free event. The cemetery is located at 1040 Kingsley Avenue in Orange Park. For more information go to http://www.ophistory.org .

Tales from the Clink and the Fall Family Festival will be held at the Clay Historic Triangle on October 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tales from the Clink will take place in the Old Jail. The stories told are based on real characters and cases from Clay County’s past.

The Fall Family Festival takes place the same evening in the courtyard of the Historic Triangle. It features a free game zone for children, food and drink vendors, music and outdoor seating, fall decor photo opportunities and a flea market. Guests can park along Walnut Street, Gratio Place and Green Street. The Historic Triangle is located at 21 Gratio Place, off State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs. Tour prices are $2 for adults and $1 for children, cash only.

The event is presented by the Clay County Archives Inc., Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller's Office, Clay Tourism Office and Clay County District Schools. Click here to be redirected to exploreclay.com for more information.

The 7th Annual “Treats No Tricks” in the JCPenney parking lot at the Orange Park Mall is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Children are encouraged to dress up, though, no masks are allowed to be worn without a parent present. Free food, drinks, candy and music by DJ Woozy of BSE DJ’s will be provided. Vehicles wishing to participate with trunks full of candy need to arrive by 3 p.m. to the JCPenney parking lot. For more information about the event and to view a map of the JCPenney parking lot, click here.

Pumpkin Patches

Middleburg United Pumpkin Patch is open through October 31. The pumpkin patch features train rides, a country store, and fall crafts. Trunk or Treat will be held on October 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The pumpkin patch is located at 3925 Main St., in Middleburg. For more information go to http://www.middleburgumc.org/pumpkin-patch .

Asbury United Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch is now open. A trunk-or-treat event will be held on October 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The church is collecting non-perishable food items for the Clay County Clothes Closet Thanksgiving baskets. The church is located at 6 College Drive in Orange Park.

The pumpkin patch at Keystone United Methodist Church is open daily. There is a daily scavenger hunt and several photo opportunites. On October 22 they are hosting a Kidz Day with inflatables, food, and games. Trunk-or-treat will be held October 29. It is located at 4004 State Road 21 SE, in Keystone Heights.