Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay County

Baptist Medical Center Clay is in search of employees, ahead of its grand opening. The $235-million, 300,000-square-foot hospital will be located in Fleming Island. Delayed because of the pandemic, the hospital is set to open in November or December.

The hospital is expected to hire 700 employees. The hospital will be six stories, with about 100 large private rooms. The fourth floor will hold the critical care unit. The hospital is also set to have 20 labor and delivery beds. The hospital will also have outdoor dining, a coffee shop, a community conference room, and a jogging path that connects to Black Creek Trail.

The hospital has been impacted by supply chain issues and inflation. Still, administrators were able to preorder and store equipment for the hospital before the prices rose too much. The pandemic also impacted some of the hospitals’ features.

“We’ve learned a lot about taking care of patients during a pandemic, and we were able to make a lot of those changes that we were making at our sister hospitals [to the new hospital],” said President Darin Roark, “This facility will open with those enhancements such as additional oxygen generating capacity, touch-free fixtures throughout the building, as well as enhanced airflow to the fourth floor.”

Roark says he’s hopeful the hospital will be able to recruit enough health care personnel, despite the shortage of medical professionals in the region.

The next hiring event will be on Oct. 19 from 2-6 p.m. at 2310 Village Square Parkway in Fleming Island.