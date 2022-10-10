Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivals

Family-friendly fall festivals in Clay County Town of Orange Park

There are plenty of fun things to do with the family this fall in Clay County. Here’s a list of some of the fall festivals in the county:

The 40th Annual Fall Festival of Orange Park is taking place October 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be plenty of food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, and entertainment. Kids activities include atomic bungee, inflatables, and human-powered snow cones. There will be live performances from Atlantic City Boys, and Bedrock, as well as several other bands. The festival is located at the Orange Park Farmers and Arts Market at 2042 Park Ave. For more information visit https://opfallfestival.com.

Amazing Grace Farms hosts their fall events on Fridays and Saturdays in October. Kids can go pumpkin picking, ride the cow train, see farm animals, and visit a crop maze. The farm has a new location between Middleburg and Keystone Heights on SR 21, south of Highway 16. For tickets, visit https://www.agcropmaze.com/ .

Black Pond Baptist Church is hosting an Annual Fall Festival on October 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be live music, games, food, and a toddler area. The church is located at 3644 Old Jennings Road in Middleburg. The event is free.

The 7th Annual Fall & Halloween Extravaganza is Sunday, October 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eagle Harbor Golf Club in Fleming Island. The golf club is located at 2217 Eagle Harbor Parkway in Fleming Island.

Check out these other events held in October.

Little Shop of Horrors is playing at The Island Theater in Fleming Island October 21-30. The musical is about a shy flower shop assistant Seymour who falls in love with his co-worker Audrey. After a lunar eclipse, he discovers an unusual plant in the shop that feeds on human flesh and blood. The theater is located at 1860 Town Hall Circle, Suite 54, in Fleming Island. For tickets, visit http://www.theislandtheater.com .