Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park gets new pavers with community’s help

The Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park is getting an update. The Orange Park Historical Society is replacing the pavers that honor veterans.

The memorial was completed in 2012. Over the past 10 years, sun and rain have caused the painted letters to fade.

“To preserve the names of those veterans that have been personally honored through the purchase of an engraved paver, we felt it was only proper to update the pavers with a more durable solution,“ said Van Hogan, treasurer of the Orange Park Historical Society, “We decided to purchase new pavers to replace the existing, fading pavers. The new pavers utilize a laser engraving process that creates hard, glass letters by heating the clay in the brick paver. These glass letters are much more durable than (the original) painted letters.”

The goal is to have pavers installed by the end of the year. Currently, the Historical Society has raised about $5,400. A donor has offered to match all donations up to $6,000. The total cost of the renovation is estimated to be $17,000.

Hogan says he’s grateful for the support from the community. Contributions have also come from The American Legion Riders from Post 250 in Middleburg, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. When one of the benches at the memorial was broken due to vandalism, the town of Orange Park and Jacksonville Memory Gardens stepped in to help fix it.

“The community was invited to purchase an engraved paver honoring the veteran of their choice, “said Hogan, “As a result, many people now have a personal connection to the Veterans Memorial. You can see them searching for their pavers and the names of their loved ones when they visit the memorial.”

Pavers can be purchased at ophistory.org. Donations can also be made on the “Veterans Memorial Of Orange Park, FL” GoFundMe site. To view the GoFundMe page, click here.