As Clay County kids head back to school, drivers reminded of rules on stopping for school bus

Drivers reminded of rules on stopping for school bus CCSO

As Clay County students go back to school this week, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be aware of the rules of the road to keep everyone safe. Always stay alert, slow down, and pay attention to your surroundings.

Here is a recap of the law when approaching a school bus with an extended stop sign:

1. If there’s a two-lane road, vehicles traveling in both directions must stop.

2. If there’s a multi-lane paved street, vehicles traveling in both directions must stop.

3. The driver of a vehicle upon a divided highway with an unpaved space of at least 5 feet, a raised median, or a physical barrier is not required to stop when traveling in the opposite direction of a school bus which is stopped. However, slow down.

4. Allow extra time to arrive at your destination so you are not rushed.

5. Seek alternate routes if needed.

Deputies are also reminding drivers to keep a lookout for crossing guards as they help students, parents, and school staff safely cross the road.

1. Obey and follow crossing guards when they ask you to stop.

2. Obey all posted speed limits in the school zones during posted hours.

3. Never stop in the crosswalk (they are for pedestrians crossing).

4. No cell phone should be in your hand while driving in a school zone. If you get caught by a deputy, you will be ticketed.