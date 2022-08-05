Back-to-school events this weekend

Kids in Clay County head back to school next week, but there are plenty of back-to-school events to help get your kids ready.
Hair Solutions in Green Cove Springs is holding a back-to-school Clips and Kicks event on August 6. There will be free haircuts, shoes, hot dogs, and snow cones. Donations are welcome. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 91 Branscomb Road, suite 16 in Green Cove Springs.
Holey Moley Bagel Bar in Orange Park is hosting a back-to-school backpack giveaway on August 6. Valkyrie Hair Design Studio will offer $10 back-to-school haircuts for teachers and students from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Holey Moley Bagel Bar is located at 179 College Drive in Orange Park.
The Department of Health in Clay County is holding its annual back-to-school immunization drive through August 12. It is taking place at the Clay County Fairgrounds, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free vaccinations include measles, mumps, rubella, polio, chickenpox, and hepatitis B. For more information, go to www.floridahealth.gov.
There are also some kid-friendly fun events this weekend, before the kids head back to school. You might want to check out The Island Theater in Fleming Island. “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” starts on August 5. The musical is based on the popular Percy Jackson teen novels about the story of a teenager who discovers he’s the descendant of a Greek god and sets out on an adventure to settle a battle between the gods. To purchase tickets, go to www.theislandtheater.com. The Island Theater is located at 1860 Town Hall Circle, Suite 54 in Fleming Island.
The Museum of Science and History in Jacksonville’s Southbank also has some fun events for kids. Currently on display is the Dinosaur Explorer exhibit which teaches kids all about the prehistoric age, through a series of dynamic displays that feature animatronic dinosaurs. There are life-size replicas of dinosaurs, fossils, and interactive hands-on activities. MOSH is located at 1025 Museum Circle in Jacksonville. For more information, go to www.themosh.org.
