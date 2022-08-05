Back-to-school events this weekend Debra Fine

Kids in Clay County head back to school next week, but there are plenty of back-to-school events to help get your kids ready.

Hair Solutions in Green Cove Springs is holding a back-to-school Clips and Kicks event on August 6. There will be free haircuts, shoes, hot dogs, and snow cones. Donations are welcome. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 91 Branscomb Road, suite 16 in Green Cove Springs.

Holey Moley Bagel Bar in Orange Park is hosting a back-to-school backpack giveaway on August 6. Valkyrie Hair Design Studio will offer $10 back-to-school haircuts for teachers and students from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Holey Moley Bagel Bar is located at 179 College Drive in Orange Park.

The Department of Health in Clay County is holding its annual back-to-school immunization drive through August 12. It is taking place at the Clay County Fairgrounds, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free vaccinations include measles, mumps, rubella, polio, chickenpox, and hepatitis B. For more information, go to www.floridahealth.gov .

There are also some kid-friendly fun events this weekend, before the kids head back to school. You might want to check out The Island Theater in Fleming Island. “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” starts on August 5. The musical is based on the popular Percy Jackson teen novels about the story of a teenager who discovers he’s the descendant of a Greek god and sets out on an adventure to settle a battle between the gods. To purchase tickets, go to www.theislandtheater.com . The Island Theater is located at 1860 Town Hall Circle, Suite 54 in Fleming Island.