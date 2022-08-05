Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange Park Active After 50 Expo

The Active After 50 Expo is coming to Thrasher-Horne Center on August 13.

The expo is a free event for people over 50. It offers informative health seminars, free health screenings, prize giveaways and free pickleball clinics.

The event features around 60 or more local vendors that connect baby boomers and seniors to local organizations who provide products and services to make their lives easier.

Vendors include companies that provide services in the fields of health and wellness, medical, financial groups, travel groups, spas, golf courses and more.

“While some organizations attend multiple cities, just as many only attend one – specific to where they are located,” said Sara Malone, who organizes the Active After 50 Expo, “This helps to keep the events hyper local, which guarantees to attendees that anyone they meet at the expo is just around the corner from where they live. This is helpful when it comes to finding a new doctor or home health care aide, or a Realtor who knows the area. We say that there is something for everyone who attends the events, and we mean that!”

Besides the vendors there is also live music, various demonstrations like belly dancing and tai chi, prize giveaways and gift baskets.

There will also be a free pickleball clinic at the event. Thrasher-Horne will have a full-size court located inside, with a certified coach available to give lessons, and teach tips and tricks. Anyone can ask questions or try the game out. Paddles and balls are provided. There is also a raffle for Selkirk paddles and gear.

The expo started in St. Augustine. 2023 will be the 8th annual event there. It has grown to seven cities across Florida and Georgia.

“It came from a need to connect local people with companies who offer products and services specific to them, Malone said. “There are more and more people moving to this area every day so there is a definite need for connection.”

The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thrasher-Horne Center is located at 283 College Drive in Orange Park.