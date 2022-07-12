Orange Park, FL

Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park adds family-friendly events

Debra Fine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYxNp_0gdQ0RcE00
Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park adds family-friendly events

The Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park has plenty of family-friendly concerts coming up.

Local Middleburg high school graduate and comedian Malcolm Hall returns to his hometown on Saturday July 23. Hall is a 2005 graduate of Middleburg High School. Since 2013, he has performed stand-up comedy in Los Angeles. He has even performed at the world-famous Comedy Store.

On August 13, St. Michael’s Soldiers presents Rock the Box 2, a Free Night of Music for our Heroes. Performers include country singers LoCash and Brett Myers. A maximum of two free tickets are available for active and retired military personnel, hospital/front line workers, first responders, teachers and linemen. All free tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis, and must be reserved three weeks in advance. Paid tickets start at $29.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs Sept. 2. The group formed in 1966 as a Long Beach, Calif. jug band. Their first major hit came in 1971 with the classic song “Mr. Bojangles”. Today’s group consists of founding member Jeﬀ Hanna, harpist Jimmie Fadden (who joined in 1966), and soulful-voiced Bob Carpenter. Those veterans are now joined by singer-songwriter-bass man Jim Photoglo, fiddle and mandolin player Ross Holmes, and Hanna’s son, singer and guitarist, Jaime Hanna. Tickets start at $39.

Country singers The Malpass Brothers perform Sept. 10. The Malpass Brothers toured with the late Don Helms, former steel guitarist for Hank Williams, and opened for music legend Merle Haggard. Tickets start at $39.

The Hodgetwins are coming to Thrasher-Horne Sept. 15. Twin brothers Keith and Kevin Hodge went viral with their stand-up comedy and conservative political commentary. The twins started out as YouTubers, but in 2016 branched out to live stand-up comedy shows. Tickets start at $45.

Country band Diamond Rio is coming to Thrasher-Horne Sept. 22. Formed in 1989 in Nashville, Tenn., the band consists of Gene Johnson (mandolin, tenor vocals), Jimmy Olander (lead guitar, acoustic guitar, banjo), Brian Prout (drums), Marty Roe (lead vocal), Dan Truman (keyboards), and Dana Williams (bass guitar, baritone vocals). The band is known for their hits “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” and “Beautiful Mess”. Tickets start at $29.

Chicago quintet Plain White T’s will perform on Oct. 15. Their hit song “Hey There Delilah” went quadruple-platinum, topped the Billboard Hot 100, and earned a pair of 2008 Grammy Award nominations. Tickets start at $39.

Legendary comedian Weird Al Yankovic with special guest comedian Emo Philips comes to Thrasher-Horne on Oct. 17, with The Unfortunate Return of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. The tour marks Weird Al’s long-anticipated return to the concert stage, after his hugely successful Strings Attached Tour in 2019. He is one of only five artists to have had Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades. Tickets start at $39.

Thrasher-Horne Center is located at 283 College Drive in Orange Park. For ticket information visit https://www.thcenter.org/.

