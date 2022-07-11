PulteGroup announces its first new Clay County community in more than 10 years

PulteGroup announces sales in Bradley Creek PulteGroup

PulteGroup has announced sales at Bradley Creek in Green Cove Springs.

The new one- and two-story single-family homes are being built on a 60-foot homesite. There are 12 different floor plans, ranging in size from 1,590 square feet to 4,077 square feet. Each home will have three to six bedrooms and two- to three-car garages. Four model homes are under construction and opening in the fall. New homes begin in the mid $300,000s.

“Homebuyers will enjoy Pulte’s collection of consumer-inspired home designs, family-friendly amenities and convenient access to everything Northeast Florida has to offer,” said Tony Nason, division president of PulteGroup’s Northeast Florida Division.

Amenities to the new development include a playground, picnic area, trails, and a multi-purpose field. The community is zoned for schools in the Clay County School District.

Bradley Creek is located at 2429 Russell Road in Green Cove Springs, near the new First Coast Expressway.

PulteGroup, which is based in Atlanta, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country.

PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program provides mortgage-free homes to veterans living with disabilities as a result of their military service. To apply, veterans must be an honorable discharged veteran or retiree, have no criminal record, living with disabilities due to combat-related injuries that incurred during active military service, demonstrated financial need, have an acceptable credit rating (and no bankruptcy filings within three years of application), and not currently own a home or land.