Southeastern Grocers raises over $1.25 million for military family scholarships

Debra Fine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Ppqo_0gWuWGkz00
Callahan Winn-Dixie presents check for $1.25 million for military family scholarshipsSoutheastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket, and Fresco y Mas, has raised over $1.25 million for Folds of Honor. The program will provide more than 250 educational scholarships to children and spouses of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

On Tuesday, Callahan Winn-Dixie associates presented a $1.25 million check to Folds of Honor. The Callahan store is the top fundraising store in Florida.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. held its fifth annual community donation program from May 25 through July 5. In its fifth year, the grocer’s charitable arm, the SEG Gives Foundation, initially committed to raising $100,000.

Customers were asked to donate $1, $5, or round-up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar, during the campaign. For the last three weeks of the campaign, the grocer added Military Mondays. Each Monday, from June 20 through July 4, the SEG Gives Foundation matched weekend in-store donations, up to $100,000, for a total commitment of $300,000. SEG has raised more than $6.75 million for Folds of Honor since 2018.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to our local communities, especially the brave men and women who have answered the call to serve our country,” said Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, “We are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Folds of Honor in support of our American service heroes, and we are grateful for our generous associates, customers and neighbors who donated in honor of those who fought for the freedoms Americans cherish most. We believe it is our responsibility to elevate those they left behind who carry the burden of loss every day – because military families serve too.”

Every cent donated during the campaign will go directly to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Scholarships awarded through Folds of Honor provide private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, along with higher education tuition assistance for children, spouses and dependents. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

Published by

I have been a journalist for almost 20 years. My experience includes producing television news, writing news paper articles and web articles, and writing for social media.

Jacksonville, FL
