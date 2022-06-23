Middleburg 76 gas station offers cheaper gas prices during grand opening

Drivers can get a discount on regular unleaded gas at the new 76 gas station in Middleburg on Friday, June 24.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., drivers who download the My 76 App can get regular unleaded gas for $3.76 a gallon.

The gas station is part of the Oakleaf Plantation shopping center. It’s located at 820 Canaveral Trace in Middleburg, at the corner of Royal Pines Drive and Oakleaf Plantation Parkway.

The gas station includes the Daybreak Market convenience store, which will be offering 76 cent hot dogs, fountain drinks, and coffee through July 31.

During the grand opening, there will also be face painting and inflatables for the kids, a prize wheel, and a raffle for a free Yeti cooler. The Clay County Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

Mark Contos, vice president of Daybreak Market and Fuel, decided to open a store in Oakleaf Plantation because of the growth happening in the community, and the lack of convenience stores in the area.

“We just did a soft opening to introduce ourselves to the community and we’re really excited about how we were received. (The community) seems to be excited about us being there for them,” says Contos.

Contos says what makes Daybreak Market different than other convenience stores is the bright, open floor plans. “We want to make sure we are able to serve the entire community in our stores, says Contos, “We see moms and dads and kids coming around. We don’t put anything in our windows to block views, we have bright parking lots, open floor plans, and digital-based marketing specials on televisions inside the stores.”

There will be five additional Daybreak Market and Fuel shops coming to the Jacksonville area soon. The next one is expected to open in the Beachwalk subdivision on I-95 and County Road 210 in St. Johns County.