Family-friendly V Pizza to open new Fleming Island location

V Pizza to open new Fleming Island location V Pizza

V Pizza's newest location is expected to open in Fleming Island in November.

The new location will open at 4477 U.S. 17 in Fleming Island. It will be 1-mile north of County Road 220, next door to the Home Depot.

Work began in June on the $3 million-dollar, 6,000 square-foot project.

“The way this community embraced us is the reason we’re deciding to invest into this community with this new building,” says David Villmow, COO/CFO of V Pizza.

Villmow says it will stick to the current V Pizza concept and will include a tap garden, full-service craft cocktail bar (with over 50 beers on tap), along with V’s fast-casual concept.

What makes the Fleming Island location different is it will be built from the ground up, very close to where the previous space was leased, at 1605 County Road 220, No. 145.

“Our personality and quirks that make us distinct are really going to show forth, both in the design and as a family friendly location,” says Villmow, “It’ll have a large indoor and outdoor covered area, along with a playground for the kiddos. This will be our flagship location, one of the nicest we’ve put together to date.”

V Pizza has always valued being a part of local communities. In 2017, the non-profit organization V for Victory was created to provide support to families affected by cancer, after an owner’s son was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. All donations go towards helping local families fight cancer.

“We look forward to unveiling what we hope Fleming Island residents will love as an addition to the neighborhood!”, says Villmow.