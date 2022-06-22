Fleming Island, FL

Family-friendly V Pizza to open new Fleming Island location

Debra Fine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8DKM_0gIooan500
V Pizza to open new Fleming Island locationV Pizza

V Pizza's newest location is expected to open in Fleming Island in November.

The new location will open at 4477 U.S. 17 in Fleming Island. It will be 1-mile north of County Road 220, next door to the Home Depot.

Work began in June on the $3 million-dollar, 6,000 square-foot project.

“The way this community embraced us is the reason we’re deciding to invest into this community with this new building,” says David Villmow, COO/CFO of V Pizza.

Villmow says it will stick to the current V Pizza concept and will include a tap garden, full-service craft cocktail bar (with over 50 beers on tap), along with V’s fast-casual concept.

What makes the Fleming Island location different is it will be built from the ground up, very close to where the previous space was leased, at 1605 County Road 220, No. 145.

“Our personality and quirks that make us distinct are really going to show forth, both in the design and as a family friendly location,” says Villmow, “It’ll have a large indoor and outdoor covered area, along with a playground for the kiddos. This will be our flagship location, one of the nicest we’ve put together to date.”

V Pizza has always valued being a part of local communities. In 2017, the non-profit organization V for Victory was created to provide support to families affected by cancer, after an owner’s son was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. All donations go towards helping local families fight cancer.

“We look forward to unveiling what we hope Fleming Island residents will love as an addition to the neighborhood!”, says Villmow.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

I have been a journalist for almost 20 years. My experience includes producing television news, writing news paper articles and web articles, and writing for social media.

Jacksonville, FL
46 followers

More from Debra Fine

Middleburg, FL

Middleburg 76 gas station offers cheaper gas prices during grand opening

Drivers can get a discount on regular unleaded gas at the new 76 gas station in Middleburg on Friday, June 24. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., drivers who download the My 76 App can get regular unleaded gas for $3.76 a gallon.

Read full story
1 comments
Fleming Island, FL

Sound of Music debuts Friday at The Island Theater in Fleming Island

On Friday, the Island Theater in Fleming Island continues their 2022 season with “The Sound of Music”. “The Sound of Music” is based on the 1949 memoir “The Story of The Trapp Family Singers. The musical is about a young postulant in Austria named Maria who is sent to the home of a retired naval officer to be a governess to his seven children. After marrying the officer, Maria finds a way with her new family to survive losing their home to the Nazis. “The Sound of Music” is playing through June 26.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Amateur athletes to compete in Sunshine State Games this weekend

The Sunshine State Games are coming to Clay County this weekend. Amateur athletes will compete in several sporting events, including pickleball, archery, and canoe/kayaking marathons.

Read full story
Florida State

Fourth of July fireworks displays around the First Coast

There will be plenty of fun and family-friendly Fourth of July events around North Florida. Here’s a list of some of the locations where you can enjoy Independence Day. Clay County’s largest fireworks display will be featured at the “American Pride 4th of July Celebration” in Orange Park. There will be food, vendors, and the local band Bold City Classic will be performing. The event begins at 6 p.m. This is a free event. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Location: 1701 Park Ave., Orange Park.

Read full story
2 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

Memorial Day Riverfest offers family fun in Green Cove Springs

If you are looking for something fun to do with the kids on Memorial Day, you might want to check out the Memorial Day Riverfest in Green Cove Springs. There will be about 100 food and craft vendors, pony rides, a watermelon eating contest, a rubber duck race, bounce slides, and train rides for the kids. The event will also feature live entertainment throughout the day, and fireworks at night.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville comes to Clay County Fairgrounds

Vintage Market Days of JacksonvilleSumaya Seccurro. Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville is coming to Clay County Fairgrounds this weekend. The three-day event begins Friday. Over 120 vendors from 12 states will feature their vintage-inspired art, antiques, jewelry, home décor, and food trucks. The market is in a covered, 48,000-square-foot equestrian arena, so weather won’t be a problem.

Read full story
1 comments
Fleming Island, FL

Clay County kids have variety of summer camp programs available

Whether your kids are into science and math, or arts and crafts, there are plenty of summer camps to keep your kids busy. If your kids are into science, you might want to check out Code Ninjas Fleming Island. Guided by a team of Code Senseis, Code Ninjas Camps help kids learn new tech skills. Code Ninjas offers Half Day Morning, Half Day Afternoon, or a Full Day, for ages 7-14. Camp runs from May 31 - August 12. For more information, visit their website at: https://www.codeninjas.com/fleming-island-fl/camps#shop-camps.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Mall to host Relay For Life event on Saturday

An event to help fight cancer is coming back to Orange Park Saturday, after a two-year wait. The First Coast Relay For Life’s “Carnival for a Cure,” will be held at Orange Park Mall on May 7, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy