Must-see Fourth of July fireworks displays around North Florida

Debra Fine

There will be plenty of fun and family-friendly Fourth of July events around North Florida. Here’s a list of some of the locations where you can enjoy Independence Day.

Clay County

Clay County’s largest fireworks display will be featured at the “American Pride 4th of July Celebration” in Orange Park. There will be food, vendors, and the local band Bold City Classic will be performing. The event begins at 6 p.m. This is a free event. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Location: 1701 Park Ave., Orange Park.

Clay County will also hold “Our Country Day” in Keystone Heights July 2

The celebration will include food, crafts, live music, a parade, and watermelon contest.

Events begin at 8 a.m. with a volleyball tournament. Live music starts at 5 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Each spectator at the beach park must have an armband, which costs $1. Location: 555 Lawrence Blvd., Keystone Heights.

St. Johns County

St. Augustine will hold “Fireworks Over the Matanzas” on July 4. There will be a free 2-hour concert featuring The All Star Orchestra beginning at 6 p.m. in the Plaza de la Constitucion. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome to line the streets anywhere along the Bridge of Lions and South Castillo Drive to view the fireworks. Free park and ride shuttles will be available on July 4 from 6 p.m. until midnight via parking locations along Anastasia Blvd.

Location: Downtown St. Augustine.

Duval County

The city of Jacksonville will host Fourth of July fireworks displays at 9:45 p.m. from the following locations:

Downtown Jacksonville, FSCJ North Campus, The Avenues Mall, Trinity Baptist Church, Ed Austin Regional Park. The celebration at Riverfront Plaza will include food trucks, bounce houses, and a concert featuring JHP Entertainment from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Bryan Malpass from 6:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. There will also be an opportunity to view fireworks immediately after the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball game, 121 Financial Ballpark.

Nassau County

Fernandina Beach hosts a “4th of July Hometown Celebration” on July 4. Vendors will be out from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Location: Centre St., Fernandina Beach.

Celebrate Independence Day with an “All-American Lawn Party” at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island. There will be food, live music, and games for the whole family. The menu includes seafood, shrimp cocktail, marinated steak, and a dessert bar. Fireworks begin at 9:15p.m. Tickets are $75-$200. Location: Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton, 4750 Amelia Island Pkwy, Fernandina Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSwTL_0g0XFvzP00
Must-see fireworks displaysCity of Jacksonville

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

I have been a journalist for almost 20 years. My experience includes producing television news, writing news paper articles and web articles, and writing for social media.

Jacksonville, FL
37 followers

More from Debra Fine

Green Cove Springs, FL

Memorial Day Riverfest offers family fun in Green Cove Springs

If you are looking for something fun to do with the kids on Memorial Day, you might want to check out the Memorial Day Riverfest in Green Cove Springs. There will be about 100 food and craft vendors, pony rides, a watermelon eating contest, a rubber duck race, bounce slides, and train rides for the kids. The event will also feature live entertainment throughout the day, and fireworks at night.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville comes to Clay County Fairgrounds

Vintage Market Days of JacksonvilleSumaya Seccurro. Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville is coming to Clay County Fairgrounds this weekend. The three-day event begins Friday. Over 120 vendors from 12 states will feature their vintage-inspired art, antiques, jewelry, home décor, and food trucks. The market is in a covered, 48,000-square-foot equestrian arena, so weather won’t be a problem.

Read full story
1 comments
Fleming Island, FL

Clay County kids have variety of summer camp programs available

Whether your kids are into science and math, or arts and crafts, there are plenty of summer camps to keep your kids busy. If your kids are into science, you might want to check out Code Ninjas Fleming Island. Guided by a team of Code Senseis, Code Ninjas Camps help kids learn new tech skills. Code Ninjas offers Half Day Morning, Half Day Afternoon, or a Full Day, for ages 7-14. Camp runs from May 31 - August 12. For more information, visit their website at: https://www.codeninjas.com/fleming-island-fl/camps#shop-camps.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Mall to host Relay For Life event on Saturday

An event to help fight cancer is coming back to Orange Park Saturday, after a two-year wait. The First Coast Relay For Life’s “Carnival for a Cure,” will be held at Orange Park Mall on May 7, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy