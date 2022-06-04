Must-see Fourth of July fireworks displays around North Florida

There will be plenty of fun and family-friendly Fourth of July events around North Florida. Here’s a list of some of the locations where you can enjoy Independence Day.

Clay County

Clay County’s largest fireworks display will be featured at the “American Pride 4th of July Celebration” in Orange Park. There will be food, vendors, and the local band Bold City Classic will be performing. The event begins at 6 p.m. This is a free event. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Location: 1701 Park Ave., Orange Park.

Clay County will also hold “Our Country Day” in Keystone Heights July 2

The celebration will include food, crafts, live music, a parade, and watermelon contest.

Events begin at 8 a.m. with a volleyball tournament. Live music starts at 5 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Each spectator at the beach park must have an armband, which costs $1. Location: 555 Lawrence Blvd., Keystone Heights.

St. Johns County

St. Augustine will hold “Fireworks Over the Matanzas” on July 4. There will be a free 2-hour concert featuring The All Star Orchestra beginning at 6 p.m. in the Plaza de la Constitucion. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome to line the streets anywhere along the Bridge of Lions and South Castillo Drive to view the fireworks. Free park and ride shuttles will be available on July 4 from 6 p.m. until midnight via parking locations along Anastasia Blvd.

Location: Downtown St. Augustine.

Duval County

The city of Jacksonville will host Fourth of July fireworks displays at 9:45 p.m. from the following locations:

Downtown Jacksonville, FSCJ North Campus, The Avenues Mall, Trinity Baptist Church, Ed Austin Regional Park. The celebration at Riverfront Plaza will include food trucks, bounce houses, and a concert featuring JHP Entertainment from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Bryan Malpass from 6:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. There will also be an opportunity to view fireworks immediately after the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball game, 121 Financial Ballpark.

Nassau County

Fernandina Beach hosts a “4th of July Hometown Celebration” on July 4. Vendors will be out from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Location: Centre St., Fernandina Beach.

Celebrate Independence Day with an “All-American Lawn Party” at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island. There will be food, live music, and games for the whole family. The menu includes seafood, shrimp cocktail, marinated steak, and a dessert bar. Fireworks begin at 9:15p.m. Tickets are $75-$200. Location: Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton, 4750 Amelia Island Pkwy, Fernandina Beach.