Clay County kids have variety of summer camp programs available

Whether your kids are into science and math, or arts and crafts, there are plenty of summer camps to keep your kids busy.

If your kids are into science, you might want to check out Code Ninjas Fleming Island. Guided by a team of Code Senseis, Code Ninjas Camps help kids learn new tech skills. Code Ninjas offers Half Day Morning, Half Day Afternoon, or a Full Day, for ages 7-14. Camp runs from May 31 - August 12. For more information, visit their website at: https://www.codeninjas.com/fleming-island-fl/camps#shop-camps.

If your child is into different subjects, O2b Kids Summer Camp in Fleming Island offers a variety of subjects such as art, science, technology and sports.

“O2B Kids Summer Camp offers FUN first to every child every day, but rest assured that your child’s learning will never stop,” says Michelle M. Deschamps, marketing director for O2b, “We group the kids with a Friend-Friendly approach organized by age and interest. Add in Neighborhood Time, Team-Building Fun, field trips and weekly themed events, and this will be a summer your child will remember forever.”

Camp sessions start May 30 and are for kids entering 1st through 8th grades. Summer camp themes include Safari, Gettin’ Dirty, A Galaxy Far, Far Away, and Extreme Games. For rates, check out their website at: https://o2bkids.com/summer-camp/

5th Element Studios in Fleming Island offers STEM principles and programs for kids ages 6-16. There’s everything from 3D Printing to Lego Engineering Design to Drone Flying and Coding.

“Our camps are unique because we don't just use a one-size-fits-all approach to learning, and instead tailor our teaching to the best way any individual may learn,” says Ace Phillips, Makerspace Coordinator and Instructor for 5th Element. “In most classes and camps, makers are allowed to keep whatever they make, be it a 3D pen design, or a robot they've built.”

Each week features three to four different camp offerings in half-day sessions (with the exception of the Dungeons & Dragons and Engineering Creations camps which are full-day). Camps run from June 6 to July 18. For more information, visit: https://www.5thelementstudios.com/summer-camps

Summer Day Camp in Keystone Heights offers a variety of activities for kids in grades 1-7. Scholarships are available. Camp activities include: target sports, swimming, archery, and arts and crafts. For more information visit: https://camp.fcymca.org/summer-day-camp/