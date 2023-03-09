Moreno Valley "M" Lit Up Green, Red and Black in Honor of Black History Month

M lights up in honor of Black History Month in Moreno Valley Photo by Google Images Free Public Domain Photos.net

Residents of Moreno Valley are familiar with the “M” that towers above the city on the slopes of Box Springs Mountain. The letter lights up to celebrate holidays, in honor of events, and remembrance in the appropriate glowing colors that can be seen from miles and miles away. However, as we moved into March, it seems imperative to remind us all of how beautiful the “M” glowed in honor of Black History Month beginning February 2023.

The fantastic view of the luminous “M” gleaming in Red, Green, and Black represents solidarity, pride, and honoring the achievements of African Americans throughout History. However, the colors should continue to gleam through our minds as a community that will thrive when we all understand and celebrate American History from the Black perspective.

Although I could not get a clear picture of the brilliance shone on the mountain, it is crucial to know those colors were there as our city celebrated Black History Month and will continue to celebrate the legacy and contributions of African Americans across our country. With Moreno Valley being a diverse city rich in many cultures, we have a solid Black and African American community with several Black-owned businesses; that diversity is evident in the officials that represent our city.

American History cannot be written, told, or taught without the Black experience, as African Americans have always played critical roles in the book of our country. The city of Moreno Valley is no exception as we celebrate black leaders, authors, and business owners, who improve our city, past and present, and continue to make a difference in our lives.

Thurgood Marshall, civil rights activist and first African American Justice of the Supreme Court, stated: “In recognizing the humanity of our fellow beings, we pay ourselves the highest tribute.” Just as the colors of Black History represent, so do his words—solidarity, pride, and honor.

As with all months that are honored, they seem to come and go quickly, and as we are already in the early swoops of a new month, Women’s History Month, we must all remember our “M” in February. The meaning and representation of those vibrant colors should resonate with us as a community of solidarity, and we thank city officials for lighting up colors of tribute and honor.

If you missed the “M” last month, remember that our city remembers the reason for its beauty every day. Many celebrations were held within Moreno Valley to celebrate Black History month, including the beaming, magnificent “M” we all take for granted daily. Remember, that letter on the glorious mountaintop holds reminders vital for our growth as a community. Not all cities have the unique opportunity of a luminous letter being an everyday part of their lives as we do.

Always find something positive in your day, and light up the town in any way you can, just like our "M."