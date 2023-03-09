Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley "M" Lit Up Green, Red and Black in Honor of Black History Month

Debra Blackwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQiov_0lDT5cRA00
M lights up in honor of Black History Month in Moreno ValleyPhoto byGoogle Images Free Public Domain Photos.net

Residents of Moreno Valley are familiar with the “M” that towers above the city on the slopes of Box Springs Mountain. The letter lights up to celebrate holidays, in honor of events, and remembrance in the appropriate glowing colors that can be seen from miles and miles away. However, as we moved into March, it seems imperative to remind us all of how beautiful the “M” glowed in honor of Black History Month beginning February 2023.

The fantastic view of the luminous “M” gleaming in Red, Green, and Black represents solidarity, pride, and honoring the achievements of African Americans throughout History. However, the colors should continue to gleam through our minds as a community that will thrive when we all understand and celebrate American History from the Black perspective.

Although I could not get a clear picture of the brilliance shone on the mountain, it is crucial to know those colors were there as our city celebrated Black History Month and will continue to celebrate the legacy and contributions of African Americans across our country. With Moreno Valley being a diverse city rich in many cultures, we have a solid Black and African American community with several Black-owned businesses; that diversity is evident in the officials that represent our city.

American History cannot be written, told, or taught without the Black experience, as African Americans have always played critical roles in the book of our country. The city of Moreno Valley is no exception as we celebrate black leaders, authors, and business owners, who improve our city, past and present, and continue to make a difference in our lives.

Thurgood Marshall, civil rights activist and first African American Justice of the Supreme Court, stated: “In recognizing the humanity of our fellow beings, we pay ourselves the highest tribute.” Just as the colors of Black History represent, so do his words—solidarity, pride, and honor.

As with all months that are honored, they seem to come and go quickly, and as we are already in the early swoops of a new month, Women’s History Month, we must all remember our “M” in February. The meaning and representation of those vibrant colors should resonate with us as a community of solidarity, and we thank city officials for lighting up colors of tribute and honor.

If you missed the “M” last month, remember that our city remembers the reason for its beauty every day. Many celebrations were held within Moreno Valley to celebrate Black History month, including the beaming, magnificent “M” we all take for granted daily. Remember, that letter on the glorious mountaintop holds reminders vital for our growth as a community. Not all cities have the unique opportunity of a luminous letter being an everyday part of their lives as we do.

Always find something positive in your day, and follow me here on Newsbreak for local insights, news, and at times news we should all be aware of outside of our city. Please register and download the Newsbreak app, and light up the town in any way you can, just like our “M.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Black History Month# Moreno Valley Lights Up M# M is lit honoring Black Histor# Red Green Black lights up M# Moreno Valley Black History Mo

Comments / 1

Published by

Debra Blackwell has been writing content for over 20 years. Breaking news, news that impacts our country, such as social injustice, operations that impact incarcerated individuals, homelessness, and relevant local news her most passionate interests.

California State
245 followers

More from Debra Blackwell

California State

Officials In California Implore Residents To Prepare For Next Powerful Storm

Officials in California are “imploring” residents to prepare for the next powerful storm. Officials highly recommend some California residents prepare for two weeks of essentials as extensive flooding is a definite possibility. As early as this morning, Wednesday, March 8th, approximately 16 million people across central and Northern California, the San Francisco Bay area, and Sacramento were already under a flood watch, according to the report from CNN on Wednesday morning. Officials in Marin and Monterey counties have begun to prepare as the forecasted “Atmospheric River Event” is set to hit in the upcoming hours. Emergency services advised residents and businesses to stock up on essentials for at least two weeks, making sandbags readily available. Given the situation in the mountainous regions of San Bernardino County, the urgency is warranted as residents are still not recovered and have needed essentials since February 28th. However, although the “Coldest Storm of Winter” was forecasted, residents nor officials expected the impact this storm caused. Residents did precisely what they should do when a powerful storm is predicted, believing they were stocked up and prepared until the storm was over. Unfortunately, the true impact of the storm left multitudes of families without power and running low on food and gas for generators.

Read full story
4 comments
Upland, CA

Families Outraged at Alleged Racial Bullying in California Elementary School

Bullying of any kind in a school has a zero tolerance policy. However, Racial Bullying is alleged in one California elementary school. The drawings and remarks students claim to have received are absurd and unexplainably disturbing. Parents are outraged, as are the community and people throughout our country, as very young children allegedly displayed a racist mindset in a world where people may say, "racism no longer exists." However, what was presented at a press conference yesterday, in Upland, CA, speaks differently.

Read full story
20 comments
California State

"Accountability" is the Word from Sacramento Regarding California Homeless Crisis With No Real Solution

"Those without shelter," more commonly referred to as "Homeless," continues to rise in California. According to the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative alone, in 2022, the count was estimated to be approximately 69,144 people lining the streets due to homelessness. Currently, many roads in the Los Angeles area are lined with tent cities and makeshift shelters, and the scene is overwhelming. However, Los Angeles and the issue of homelessness is complex; while many have tried to alleviate the problem, the numbers increase yearly.

Read full story
26 comments

Assad Blocks Borders for Aid in Devastating Earthquakes as US Votes for Resolution

Death tolls surpassed 50,000, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, due to the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6. The two earthquakes hit a magnitude of 7.8 following another of 7.5 with thousands of aftershocks. The disaster has left a devastating death toll and multitudes without shelter in freezing conditions. As the Assad regime prevented the United Nations from assisting border crossings between Turkey and Syria, this act called a resolution, calling on the Biden administration to use diplomatic tools to open all borders through the United Nations Security Council for the desperate assistance needed as the people suffer needlessly.

Read full story
5 comments

The Mental Health Crisis Among Children and Young Adults

According to the Children and Young People’s Mental Health Coalition, the mental health of children and young adults has faced significant challenges within the last five years. Their data highlights an urgency for effective mental health services and support. In 2022 alone, 18% of 7–16-year-olds and 22% of 17–24-year-olds had, or do have, a mental health difficulty. These issues range from anxiety that, in many cases, leads to depression, ADHD, eating disorders, PTSD, and Schizophrenia, to name a few.

Read full story

Nikki Haley and Marianne Williamson Announce Their Run For US Presidency

Throughout history, more than 50 women have sought to occupy the highest office in the land, the President of the United States. The closest any woman has come to the nomination of a major party, in 2016, Hilary Clinton had received enough votes at caucuses and primaries to clinch the nomination. Clinton made history, citing, “Tonight, we’ve reached a milestone in our nation’s march toward a more perfect union: the first time that a major party has nominated a woman for president..” Also, historically she ran against Donald J. Trump, who won the popular vote, served one term, and became the first U.S. President to be impeached twice.

Read full story
31 comments
Riverside County, CA

Journalist Speaks Of Personal Stake Regarding Riverside County Sheriff's Department Investigation

The weather in Southern California has been a breaking news topic. As we are all well informed on weather conditions by now, we turn our sights to the decision by California Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate Riverside County Sheriff's Department. To summarize what most of the public has already been made aware of, the decision was made on Thursday, February 23, 2023, announcing a full investigation into patterns and practices of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department within the county's jails. What began as a public outcry regarding the significant number of deaths within the facilities has now turned into a full-blown investigation adding a list of unspecified allegations.

Read full story
4 comments
Riverside County, CA

Incarcerated Individuals Maintain Civil and Fundamental Rights

The California Attorney General is the state's top lawyer and law enforcement official. Safeguarding Californians from harm and promoting community safety are among the Attorney General's responsibilities, including determining whether a law enforcement agency has "engaged in a pattern or practice" of violating state or federal law. Riverside County Sheriff's Department is one of Southern California's largest law enforcement agencies. It is now under investigation following a two-decade-high record of deaths of incarcerated persons within the county jails, amongst other disturbing allegations. The investigation is breaking news. However, the troubling allegations have been a concern for quite some time, and now the California Attorney General is shedding light upon the Riverside County Department. An oversight committee was called for regarding the significant rise in deaths of incarcerated persons. However, that call was not answered; Sheriff Chad Bianco stands by the department stating, "this investigation would be a waste of time and resources," adding the department has "nothing to hide." No specific examples of alleged misconduct have been disclosed at this time.

Read full story
32 comments
Norwalk, OH

Norovirus Is Not A New Pandemic

Named after Norwalk, Ohio, where a significant outbreak occurred in 1968, at least 2,500 reported Norovirus outbreaks are reported yearly. According to the CDC, Norovirus is the leading cause of vomiting and other uncomfortable gastrointestinal issues, from inflammation of the stomach and intestines among people of all ages in the United States. However, as the cases are on the rise presently, this is not a new virus, nor is it to be considered a pandemic. With various reports spreading rapidly throughout the media, it is vital to understand how common this virus has been for years.

Read full story
1 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Coldest Storm of Winter Escalates to Blizzard Warning Impacting Moreno Valley and Surrounding Areas

Southern California is hardly accustomed to winter storms that resemble a scene one would experience in states such as Minnesota. However, ours is on its way. With temperatures dropping significantly in combination with gusty winds ranging from 30 to 50 miles per hour, with a potential to gain strength, the combo packs a two-in-one punch in weather conditions most of us have not experienced in years, if at all. Temperatures will approach freezing levels, giving way to snow in low elevations. Thus far, reports have been 2,000 feet to 1,500 feet and below; however, the snow we will see is still in question as we have to keep a watchful eye on the levels of rain we are expected to have as well. Various weather services have been reporting a few different outlines regarding this storm, yet the differences are hardly broad; minuscule differences in predictions all lead to the same result.

Read full story
9 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Staff Member Attempts to Inflict Self-Harm at Valley View High School in Moreno Valley

As the texts to parents from their students attending Valley View High School today, February 21, 2023, informed the family that law enforcement and other first responders had saturated the campus, the calls began pouring into the school's office. The texts from students stated the school was not on lockdown, which was confirmed by office staff. However, the 3rd-period incident had no answers. According to one student, the auto shop teacher had placed a note on the classroom door that read, "All 3rd-period students skip class today." Period 3 begins at 10:45 and ends at 11:45, followed by 1st lunch for students.

Read full story
16 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

Raising Awareness to Human Trafficking in Moreno Valley

According to a press release by the Riverside County Sheriff's office, 31 people throughout Riverside County were taken into custody for solicitation of prostitution, prostitution, and pandering. Moreno Valley had the most significant number of arrests out of several cities. In January 2023, multiple agencies participated in “Reclaim & Rebuild” a program that focuses on rescuing victims of sexual slavery and human trafficking, identifying, and arresting captors, and disrupting the demand for potential victims. Within the press release on the Riverside County Sheriff's website, seven of those arrested for participating in human trafficking operations were from Moreno Valley, which is very concerning for residents within the city. Murrieta, Riverside, Perris, Chino, Claremont, Colton, San Jacinto, Hemet, San Dimas, San Bernardino, Banning, Rancho Cucamonga, Wildomar, Menifee, Temecula, and Lake Elsinore were amongst the cities where arrests were made in this phenomenal effort to lessen these heinous criminal operations.

Read full story
Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley Mother Reacts to the Arrest of Alleged Attempted Abduction Suspect

On January 18th, as a 12-year-old girl was walking home, she was approached by a man driving a green Toyota Tacoma with tinted windows. Prior reports state the man pulled up to her and spoke to her in Spanish at gunpoint, yelling at the young girl to "get inside, I won't hurt you." The girl acted quickly, running across the street where two people helped her, leaving the City of Moreno Valley grateful for the quick thinking of the 12-year-old, the good Samaritans, and in a state of fear. Speaking to one mother of four after the story became public, she stated, "He is still out there. My kids attend schools nearby where the incident occurred, and makes me afraid to send them to school or play outside. We teach them all we can about being found in situations like this, and we hope they will react just like this young girl did. She got away."

Read full story
4 comments
Moreno Valley, CA

The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno Valley

Texas Roadhouse, located at 22690 Centerpoint Drive, is opening its doors on January 30th at 3:00 pm. This highly anticipated eatery has been teasing our palettes for far too long as Moreno Valley has only been able to watch its build and wait for the mouth-watering to be at our fingertips as customers walk through doors.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy