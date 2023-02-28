"Accountability" is the Word from Sacramento Regarding California Homeless Crisis With No Real Solution

Tent Cities line Los Angeles, CA streets Photo by Google Images

"Those without shelter," more commonly referred to as "Homeless," continues to rise in California. According to the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative alone, in 2022, the count was estimated to be approximately 69,144 people lining the streets due to homelessness. Currently, many roads in the Los Angeles area are lined with tent cities and makeshift shelters, and the scene is overwhelming. However, Los Angeles and the issue of homelessness is complex; while many have tried to alleviate the problem, the numbers increase yearly.

As with any part of our country, homelessness does not discriminate and can strike at any time. The stories of how people found themselves in the situation are endless. Although public opinion always seems to lean towards drug addiction and mental health issues, this is not always true. From a child praying for his mother to return home, yet the father jumps a train and moves to California to an older person abandoned by their family; to the plain and brutal truth, people cannot afford housing, with the present economic conditions impacting a harsh reality upon the multitudes. Referring back to Los Angeles County, the issue is not for lack of trying; L.A. has dedicated significant money to combat the problem. However, it seems to be a cycle with no real solution. And as this cycle is seen throughout California, Sacramento has one word that continues to arise during discussions about the crisis: "Accountability."

Governor Gavin Newsom has scolded several cities and counties for failing to get more off the streets and into humane conditions. However, with hundreds of millions in spending to address the issue, Californians demand accountability and results. With the crisis worsening, the day's question would be to ask where this money is going.

According to the state's Interagency Council on Homelessness, which is a body that oversees the state's homelessness strategy and is responsible for handing out funding to local government, with over $10 billion spent, providing services to at least 571,000 people, still, more than half a million Californians do not have a roof over their heads. The number of "those without shelter" continues to rise.

Funding is given to state agencies, hundreds of county and municipal governments, and non-profit and charitable organizations, impacting a portion of the issue. Still, with the challenge of a new inflow of people into homelessness, the efforts continue, but it seems to have no permanent solution.

Shelters and supportive housing facilities that provide a long-term subsidized roof with on-site social services are very costly to build and run. Both solutions have been built, but not enough for all of those experiencing homelessness. Although thousands of affordable housing units and shelters have assisted in leading at least 75,000 out of homelessness, with only 8% returning to the situation, it is obvious more needs to be done. Again, housing advocates state that the billions of dollars spent are insufficient, and more funding is needed.

"Accountability" for the funds spent tackling this issue has been covered and continues to be covered as more and more funds flood into the solution. Yes, we all hear the stories of those who "choose" to remain without shelter; however, many families, the elderly, and those who do not choose the situation live in our streets. California has a reputation for being quite expensive to maintain an adequate living, making it almost impossible for an average family to move out of the state. We cannot place all homeless into the same life-situation as being drug addicted and experiencing severe mental health issues that they choose not to be addressed; the reality is that none of us are immune.

Sacramento has addressed accountability, and continues to act, while facing an uphill battle with more people becoming homeless due to the economy, sometimes losing their income, and being unable to support their families, amongst other reasons they find themselves without proper shelter. Unfortunately, the words, "Homelessness does not discriminate and can strike at any time" may create a different mindset when we see the crisis on the streets. With no solution in sight despite the ongoing efforts, California will continue to see an influx of homelessness until a permanent solution is found, which is our hope for all experiencing this difficult situation.

