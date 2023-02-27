Nikki Haley and Marianne Williamson Announce Their Run For US Presidency

American Flag Photo by Google Images

Throughout history, more than 50 women have sought to occupy the highest office in the land, the President of the United States. The closest any woman has come to the nomination of a major party, in 2016, Hilary Clinton had received enough votes at caucuses and primaries to clinch the nomination. Clinton made history, citing, “Tonight, we’ve reached a milestone in our nation’s march toward a more perfect union: the first time that a major party has nominated a woman for president..” Also, historically she ran against Donald J. Trump, who won the popular vote, served one term, and became the first U.S. President to be impeached twice.

February 2023 delivers two more women to the race for the seat, Former South Carolina Republican Governor Nikki Haley and Marianne Williamson, representing the Democratic party, political activist, author, and leader in spiritual and religiously progressive circles. One of Williamson’s most noted quotes within one of her New York Times Bestsellers is, “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure….” This quote is now considered an anthem for the current generation. While Nikki Haley is quoted as stating “, The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again. It’s time for a new generation of leadership to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride, and our purpose.” She also notes, “The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history. China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bullied, and kicked around. You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies, and when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.” The direct point is that a woman can be just as strong as a man in office.

Both women are considered strong candidates. Marianne Williamson states, “I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time.” Williamson gained notoriety during the 2020 presidential race, especially during the first several presidential primary debates, where some of her spiritual remarks won her fans online. However, her campaign lasted one year, and she dropped out in January 2020.

Both women seem to be strongly leaning towards their representation as a new generation of leaders, implying that the United States needs to make progressive changes.

The United States has not seen a woman voted into the highest seat in our country yet, although many have given it their best political shot. All women who have decided to run have been highly qualified for the office, came from several different races and walks of life, and could have been assets to our country. However, according to the Center for American Women and Politics, there has been a gender gap in the presidential election for several years. The staggering statistics of the current changing face of Congress may close that gap. Women in Congress are at an all-time high a little more than a century after Republican Jeannette Rankin of Montana became the first woman elected to Congress.

As Nikki Haley and Marianne Williamson announce their plans to participate in the race for the seat, it becomes once again imperative to all Americans not to vote gender-based but on whom would be the best candidate for our country.

