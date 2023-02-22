Staff Member Attempts to Inflict Self-Harm at Valley View High School in Moreno Valley

Valley View High School, Moreno Valley Photo by Google Images

As the texts to parents from their students attending Valley View High School today, February 21, 2023, informed the family that law enforcement and other first responders had saturated the campus, the calls began pouring into the school's office. The texts from students stated the school was not on lockdown, which was confirmed by office staff. However, the 3rd-period incident had no answers. According to one student, the auto shop teacher had placed a note on the classroom door that read, "All 3rd-period students skip class today." Period 3 begins at 10:45 and ends at 11:45, followed by 1st lunch for students.

A teacher relayed to a classroom full of students approximately an hour before the end of the regular school day alleged event details. By this time, parents had received phone calls from the school stating a staff member had tried to harm themselves on campus, was taken to a hospital, and all students were safe. However, no further details were given to emergency contacts regarding the situation on the campus that educates approximately 2,856 students, grades 9-12. In speaking to a student who was in the classroom, the teacher alleged the staff member was found due to a student who saw the note on the door and proceeded to retrieve Campus Security. Campus Security opened the classroom reacting quickly to the scene as it was alleged the staff member had attempted to inflict serious harm to themselves. Between security and a janitor, the staff member was rescued and first responders had already been notified.

A sign read in the high school's front office located on Nason Street, "All 4th, 5th, and 6th period. Auto students report to the library." As a parent walked in to pick up their family member early from school, they related their student was traumatized. That same student relayed that they didn't understand how this could happen. "Always friendly, always nice," as the student spoke about the staff member and the incident.

The condition and identity of the staff member within Valley View High School are unknown now, and resources will be available for all students who need to speak with someone.

On the valleyview.mvusd.net website, Board Policy regarding Suicide Prevention is posted. In addition, if you know anyone contemplating suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

