Moreno Valley Mother Reacts to the Arrest of Alleged Attempted Abduction Suspect

On January 18th, as a 12-year-old girl was walking home, she was approached by a man driving a green Toyota Tacoma with tinted windows. Prior reports state the man pulled up to her and spoke to her in Spanish at gunpoint, yelling at the young girl to "get inside, I won't hurt you." The girl acted quickly, running across the street where two people helped her, leaving the City of Moreno Valley grateful for the quick thinking of the 12-year-old, the good Samaritans, and in a state of fear. Speaking to one mother of four after the story became public, she stated, "He is still out there. My kids attend schools nearby where the incident occurred, and makes me afraid to send them to school or play outside. We teach them all we can about being found in situations like this, and we hope they will react just like this young girl did. She got away."

The following Friday, law enforcement found the truck and located the suspect, Arturo Ramirez Cisneros, 40, of Moreno Valley, and is currently being detained at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility. His bail is set at $1 million; this includes the attempted abduction charge and a drug charge. When the same mother of four read the suspect had been arrested, her reaction was bittersweet. This mother, who asked not to be named, was both elated and on edge with lingering fear.

"When I heard they had arrested a suspect in the attempted kidnapping, I was happy. I know our law enforcement did all they could to find him, and I'm grateful to each of them. But I'm still angry. How many children go missing every day in exactly this same way? What more can we say to our kids to keep them safe? I'm so fearful a child would be so scared, they would panic at the sight of a gun pointed at them." Tears began to flow as she continued, "what kind of monster does this? What kind of person points a gun at a kid and tells them he isn't going to hurt them? It makes me want to be in that courtroom and be heard on behalf of all children and parents. This world, not only our city, is full of people like this, and our children are vulnerable targets, innocent victims, prey for evil." "We as parents must continue to do our part in being diligent in pounding into our kid's heads what to do if ever found in that situation. We have to tell this 12-year-old girl's story and what she did; I wish I could throw my arms around her and tell her what a great example she is for other children."

When asked what she would say to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, she boldly stated: "I would give an infinite amount of gratitude for taking one of these predators off the street. I would tell them they can't keep our children safe at all times, and parents must be parents. You found this guy quickly before he could succeed in an abduction, and I know you made it your priority to do so. Thank you, thank you."

This story pulled at my heartstrings for all parents and families nationwide. No words describe how thankful we are to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for taking one more predator off our city's streets.

