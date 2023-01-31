Moreno Valley, CA

The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno Valley

Debra Blackwell

Moreno Valley Meets TexasPhoto byGoogle Images Free Clipart

Texas Roadhouse, located at 22690 Centerpoint Drive, is opening its doors on January 30th at 3:00 pm. This highly anticipated eatery has been teasing our palettes for far too long as Moreno Valley has only been able to watch its build and wait for the mouth-watering to be at our fingertips as customers walk through doors.

One of the servers posted on the Nextdoor neighborhood app of the opening, along with a request. “Please be patient with the staff!! We are still learning and trying our best, we promise!” Adding “as a brand-new restaurant, all staff is new, including bartenders and chefs.” However, the whole post reiterated they promise to give the consumer the best possible service, which is indicative of the reputation of Texas Roadhouse and its many locations. I thought this post to exude honesty and ask for all customers to understand that, as with any new establishment, the balance isn’t found on the very first day, no matter how much experience the staff has in the hospitality industry. This is not to say management has not hired experienced and new industry employees; this asks for patience if a while, staff finds that perfect vibe, which is respectable and understandable. I am confident within a few days; this restaurant will be operating like it’s been in this city for years. And for those who would like an opportunity for employment at such a reputable, exciting eatery, there are available positions.

If your appetite is craving something new, you will want to visit Texas Roadhouse. A few of the items on the menu sound amazingly delicious, such as A variety of salads, Hand-Cut Steaks, Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, Dockside Favorites, Texas Size Combos, and far more mouth-watering dishes, including extras and desserts. An authentic Texas-style restaurant right here in Moreno Valley, of which I am taking a bite out in a few days, as they get an opportunity to saddle their serving, cooking, hospitable, perfected balance.

The time is here if you’ve only been watching and waiting for Texas Roadhouse to open its doors. This news is palette-pleasing music to our ears and our appetites, and Moreno Valley, Texas Roadhouse is a very welcome addition to this city.

# Moreno Valley Meets Delicious

Debra Blackwell has been writing content for over 20 years.

