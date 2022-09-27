The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!

What had started as a small gathering of balloon enthusiasts in 1972, has turned out to be one of the largest balloon events in the world, and undisputedly, the most photographed event. The gathering was only 13 balloons, and it was held in the parking lot of Coronado Center Mall in Albuquerque, NM. The following year 13 countries took part in the “First World Hot Air Balloon Championship”. You can say, “the rest is history”, and now hundreds of thousands of people visit the Fiesta and thousands more watch it live.

This year’s celebration will be extra special, the Balloon Fiesta will be celebrating 50 years above the clouds. Friday September 30, 2022, the Fiesta will hold a 50th anniversary special event at Coronado Center in Uptown Albuquerque, where relatives and representatives of the Fiesta’s 13 founding pilots are expected to reenact the original Balloon Fiesta flight. Opening day will be on Saturday, October 1, 2022, with roughly 648 balloons expected to launch for the first Mass Ascension event. Among those balloons are expected to be 120 different shapes of balloons.

On Sunday, October 2, there will be an attempt to set a new world record with remote controlled balloons. And then on Sunday night, the Fiesta will attempt to set a new world record glow event during the Night Magic Glow. This is a spectacular event for all visitors alike, they can enjoy the activities of live musical performances, sample the traditional flair of New Mexican cultural foods, or enjoy shopping unique merchandise from local venders. Visitors also can have the opportunity to weave their way through the docked balloons and chat with the pilots. There will be something for everyone, October 1-9, 2022. For more information on the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, and for ticket sales visit

https://balloonfiesta.com

For the Schedule of Events

Balloon Fiesta gettyimages

2022_Schedule_of_Events_W.pdf (balloonfiesta.com)