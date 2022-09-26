The Eastern New Mexico State Fair is coming to town!

Every year every child waits for this moment, and once again it is that time again. The fair is coming to town! It all begins with a parade, a time-honored tradition when the community comes together to see the precession of decorated floats and marchers smiling and waving at the crowds down main street Roswell. This year the fair in Roswell, NM will be rather special; as it will be celebrating 100 years of nostalgic entertainment of rides, sideshows, games, exhibits and of course sweet cotton candy to fill the air.

A LITTLE HISTORY

The Eastern New Mexico Fair has a long history that first started in 1922 as the Cotton Carnival. During the 1920’s, Roswell was known for its agricultural and orchard production. Commercial production of cotton had begun in the Pecos Valley around 1910, this is most likely why the fair was called the Cotton Carnival. The purpose of the fair was to exhibit the agriculture of the Pecos Valley. It would be a time for the community to come together and delight in the sights, tastes, and experiences the fair would bring. Just as it was done 100 years ago, today the gathering of crops and livestock, and support for the youth of 4-H and FFA is still the same, as well as the showcase of arts & crafts, and the rodeo. There is always something for everyone at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair. This year the fair begins October 3-8, 2022. Hope to see everyone there!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

CARNIVAL

Monday & Saturday 12:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. Tuesday – Friday 4:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

COMMERICIAL BUILDING Monday & Saturday 12:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. Tuesday – Friday 4:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Monday, October 3rd, 2022, 8 a.m.

• PARADE 11 a.m.

• POULTRY SHOW 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

• Arts and crafts Building is open - Historical Photo scavenger hunt w/ prizes - Make it & take it crafts 12p.m.-9p.m. - Flower show A - Roswell Home Garden Club Bees make it & take it Crafts / Exhibit 3p.m.- 5p.m. 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

• Dan Dan The Farmer Man 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

• Mythic Creatures 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

• Dan Dan The Farmer Man 5:00 p.m.

• DAIRY HEIFER SHOW 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

• Mythic Creatures 7pm-8pm

• Dan Dan The Farmer Man 8:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

• Mythic Creatures

Tuesday, October 4th, 2022, 8:00 a.m.

• MARKET SWINE SHOW 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

. • Arts and crafts building is open - Historical Photo scavenger hunt w/ prizes - Make it & take it crafts 4p.m.-9p.m. - Flower show A 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

• Dan Dan The Farmer Man 5:00 p.m.

• MARKET GOAT SHOW (Or immediately following swine show)

• BREEDING DOE SHOW (Immediately following swine show) 5:30pm-6:30pm

• Mythic Creatures 7:00 p.m.

• CONCERT Austin Van brought to you by Pinnacle Propane 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

• Dan Dan The Farmer Man 8:30pm-9:30pm

• Mythic Creatures 10:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

• Dan Dan The Farmer Man

Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 (SENIORS DAY) Admission is free for our senior guests 55+ all day! Special events for seniors begin at 3 p.m. This is prior to gates opening to the public at 4 p.m. Please call the fair office for more information. 8:00 a.m.

• MARKET LAMB SHOW 1:00 p.m.

• POULTRY SHOWMANSHIP 2:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

• Arts and crafts building is open - Historical Photo scavenger hunt w/ prizes - Make it & take it crafts 2p.m.-9p.m. - Artesia Garden club make it & take it flower crafts / Exhibit 2-4p.m. - Flower show A 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

• Mythic Creatures 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

• Dan Dan The Farmer Man

6:00 p.m. CONCERT Brothers Walker brought to you by Read and Stephens Inc 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

• Mythic Creatures 8:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

• Dan Dan The Farmer Man 10:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

• Mythic Creatures Thursday, October 6th, 2022, 8:00 a.m.

• BEEF HEIFER SHOW 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

• Arts and Crafts building - Release cut flowers/ horticulture but NOT petite designs - Intake for flower show B – Standard Designs and container grown plants 9:30 a.m.

• MARKET BEEF SHOW - NM Bred show to follow 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

• Dan Dan The Farmer Man 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

• NMSU CONTEST 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

• Arts and crafts building open - Historical photo scavenger hunt w/ prizes - Make it & Take it Crafts 4p.m.-9p.m. - Flower show B 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

• Mythic Creatures 6:30 p.m.

• Parade Trophy Awarded 7:00 p.m. CONCERT Frank Ray with Bri Bagwell 7pm-8pm

• Dan Dan The Farmer Man 8:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

• Mythic Creatures 10:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

• Dan Dan The Farmer Man

Friday, October 7th, 2022, 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

• Mythic Creatures 4:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

• Arts and crafts open - Historical photo scavenger hunt w/ prizes - Make it & Take it Crafts 4 p.m.-9 p.m

6:00 p.m.

• CONCERT Kolby Cooper brought to you by Pecos Valley Production 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

• Dan Dan The Farmer Man 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

. • Mythic Creatures 8:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

• Dan Dan The Farmer Man 10:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

• Mythic Creatures Saturday, October 8th, 2022, 8:00 a.m.

• BUYERS BREAKFAST 9:00 a.m.

. • JUNIOR LIVESTOCK SALE 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

• Arts and crafts open - Historical photo scavenger hunt w/ prizes - Make it & Take it Crafts 4p.m.-9p.m. - Morning Graden club of Roswell Caterpillar and Butterfly Make & take it Crafts / Exhibit 2p.m.-4p.m. - Flower show B 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

• Mythic Creatures 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

• Dan Dan The Farmer Man 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

• Mythic Creatures 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

• Dan Dan The Farmer Man 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

• Mythic Creatures 8:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. •

For more information, visit the website www.enmsf.com