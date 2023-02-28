Community management: 13 Best Tools To Make your Engagement Easier with Your Targeted Audience Photo by Debbie Moran / RecurPost

In today's digital age, community management is more important than ever for businesses that want to build strong relationships with their customers and audience. Whether you're managing social media accounts, providing customer support, or sending out marketing emails, it's essential to have the right tools at your disposal to make engagement easier and more efficient.

Fortunately, there are many great tools available that can help businesses of all sizes streamline their community management efforts and improve their engagement with their target audience. In this blog post, we'll highlight 13 of the best tools for community management, broken down into four key categories: social media management, customer relationship management (CRM), live chat and helpdesk, and email marketing.

By the end of this post, you'll have a better understanding of the tools available to you and be able to choose the ones that best fit your business needs. Let's dive in!

Social Media Management Tools

Social media has become an essential part of businesses' marketing and customer engagement strategies. However, managing multiple social media accounts, creating and publishing content, and engaging with the audience across platforms can be overwhelming and time-consuming. This is where social media management tools come in, helping businesses streamline their social media efforts and make engagement easier. Below are three social media management tools that you can count on.

1. RecurPost

RecurPost is a social media scheduling and automation tool that allows businesses to schedule posts across multiple platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Google My Business, and Instagram. One of its standout features is the ability to automatically recycle evergreen content, so businesses can ensure that their best content continues to reach their audience. RecurPost also includes a content library, analytics, and team collaboration features.

2. Unfold

Unfold is an Instagram-focused content creation tool that allows businesses to create beautiful, engaging stories and posts. It includes a wide range of templates, fonts, and graphics to help businesses create eye-catching content that stands out on Instagram. With Unfold, businesses can easily create on-brand, professional-looking content without any design experience.

3. Kicksta

Kicksta is an Instagram growth tool that helps businesses increase their followers and engagement. It does this by using artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze Instagram profiles and suggests targeted followers that are likely to be interested in a business's content. Kicksta also includes tools for managing and automating engagement, such as liking and commenting on posts.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Tools

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools are essential for managing customer relationships and engagement. They provide a central location for businesses to store customer data, track interactions, and streamline communications. Below are four popular CRM software tools that you can use to manage customer relationships.

4. Pipedrive

Pipedrive is a popular CRM tool that focuses on managing sales pipelines. It provides a visual representation of the sales process, allowing businesses to easily track their progress and identify areas that need improvement. Pipedrive also includes features for managing customer interactions, such as email integration, call tracking, and sales forecasting.

5. Salesforce

Salesforce is a comprehensive CRM tool that is widely used by businesses of all sizes. It includes a range of features for managing customer interactions, such as sales management, customer service, and marketing automation. Salesforce also includes advanced analytics and reporting tools to help businesses make data-driven decisions.

6. HubSpot

HubSpot is an all-in-one CRM tool that includes features for managing customer interactions, marketing automation, and sales. It provides a central location for businesses to store customer data, track interactions, and automate communication. HubSpot also includes a range of analytics and reporting tools to help businesses optimize their customer engagement.

7. Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM is a cloud-based CRM tool that includes features for sales management, marketing automation, and customer service. It provides a comprehensive view of customer interactions across channels, allowing businesses to identify opportunities for engagement. Zoho CRM also includes advanced analytics and reporting tools to help businesses track performance and identify areas for improvement.

Live Chat and Helpdesk Tools

8. Intercom

Intercom is a customer messaging platform that allows businesses to communicate with customers through live chat, email, and in-app messages. It includes features for automating communication, such as targeted messages and chatbots, as well as analytics tools for tracking performance and identifying opportunities for improvement.

9. Zendesk

Zendesk is a comprehensive helpdesk tool that includes features for managing customer support, including email, chat, and social media. It provides a centralized location for managing customer interactions, including tickets and customer profiles. Zendesk also includes reporting and analytics tools to help businesses track performance and optimize their support strategy.

10. LiveChat

LiveChat is a popular live chat tool that allows businesses to communicate with customers in real time. It includes features for managing multiple chats simultaneously, as well as integrations with popular helpdesk tools like Zendesk and Salesforce. LiveChat also includes analytics tools to help businesses track performance and identify opportunities for improvement.

Email Marketing Tools

Email marketing is an essential part of many businesses' marketing strategies. These tools allow businesses to create and send targeted, personalized emails to their subscribers, promoting engagement and driving conversions. Here are three popular email marketing tools:

11. Mailchimp

Mailchimp is a comprehensive email marketing tool that includes features for creating, sending, and tracking email campaigns. It includes a drag-and-drop email builder, audience segmentation tools, and integrations with popular e-commerce platforms. Mailchimp also includes analytics tools to help businesses track performance and optimize their email marketing strategy.

12. Constant Contact

Constant Contact is an email marketing tool designed for small businesses. It includes features for creating and sending email campaigns, as well as managing contacts and tracking performance. Constant Contact also includes a range of templates and automation tools to help businesses save time and improve their email marketing strategy.

13. Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor is an email marketing tool that includes features for creating, sending, and tracking email campaigns. It includes a drag-and-drop email builder, audience segmentation tools, and integrations with popular e-commerce platforms. Campaign Monitor also includes advanced analytics and reporting tools to help businesses optimize their email marketing strategy.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, community management is crucial for businesses that want to build strong relationships with their customers and promote engagement. By using the right set of tools, businesses can create a more personalized, efficient, and effective customer experience. In this article, we have discussed the 13 best tools that can make community management and engagement easier for businesses.

From social media management tools like RecurPost to customer relationship management tools like Pipedrive and Salesforce, these tools can help businesses streamline their community management efforts and improve customer engagement. Additionally, live chat and helpdesk tools like Intercom and Zendesk and email marketing tools like Mailchimp and Campaign Monitor can help businesses provide excellent customer support and drive conversions.

Choosing the right set of tools can make a significant difference in a business's community management efforts. Businesses should consider their specific needs and goals before selecting a tool to ensure they choose one that aligns with their objectives. With the right set of tools, businesses can build strong relationships with their customers and promote long-term growth and success.