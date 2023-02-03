How to Create a Social Media Strategy on a Budget for every Size of Business: 6 Steps to Follow Photo by Debbie Moran / RecurPost

You've heard the saying before: "You've got to spend money to make money". This is an adage that is particularly true in online marketing. It's virtually certain that you'll need to put more money into your social media strategy than you originally anticipated. Fortunately, it doesn't have to cost you much.

If you want to create a social media strategy, but you don't know where to start, you've come to the right place. Whether you're on a budget, or just want to keep costs down, here are six steps that will help you build a great strategy.

Step 1: Understand your target audience

Before you can start creating content for your audience, you need to know who they are and what they want. Each business is different, and its audience is different. There are no hard and fast rules for what works best for one business may not work for another. You need to know who is coming to your page and where they interact with you most often.

There are a number of ways to gather this information. You can use Google Analytics and other tools to help you analyze traffic sources and the demographics of users. You can ask customers what they like about your business and what they want more of. It is also important to listen to customer feedback on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and others.

Also, look at related businesses in your area or industry to learn how they connect with their audience online. Once you know what makes them tick, you will be able to create content that appeals specifically to them.

Step 2: Know what channels you want to focus on

You may want to focus on one specific channel or multiple channels at once depending on how much time and money you have available. There are many different types of platforms out there today including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn just to name a few!

Know what channels you want to focus on. This can be tricky because there are so many social media options out there. But if you're new to social media, go with the ones that are most relevant and appealing to your target audience. For example, if you're a nonprofit organization, Facebook and Twitter are great places to start because they're free and they offer lots of tools for nonprofits (like fundraising). If you're in consumer products or retail, Pinterest might be a better choice because its visual and highly visual content performs well on that platform. Choose what works best for your business and then stick with it!

Step 3: Create a social media calendar

A social media calendar is essentially a list of posts you plan to share on your various social media channels throughout the month. A calendar can also include information about other things, such as when you're going to post new content or when you'll run an ad campaign.

When creating your social media calendar, think about what types of content will resonate with your audience. For example, if you want to increase engagement on Instagram, share photos that include lots of text captions and hashtags because they tend to perform well within this platform.

Step 4: Create a consistent brand voice

Your brand is the image you want to portray and the words that you use to describe it. If you are going to have a consistent voice, then everyone in your company needs to be on the same page when it comes to what your brand is and how it should communicate with customers.

Your brand voice should be clear and concise, with no room for ambiguity. It should also be consistent across all platforms so that customers know what type of company they are dealing with before they even start interacting with you.

Step 5: Learn from others and collaborate whenever possible

You can't do everything on your own, and you don't have to. In fact, the best way to get started with social media is to see what others are doing and then try it out for yourself. Watch what other businesses in your industry are doing. See which tactics they use, how they use them, and when they engage their audience. This will give you ideas of what might work for your brand too.

Follow other brands on Twitter or Facebook and see how they interact with their followers. This can help you decide what kind of tone you want to use when responding to comments, questions, or complaints from customers on social media.

Create a list of industry influencers — those people who have a lot of influence over your target audience — and follow their blogs, tweets, or Facebook posts regularly. You can also reach out directly if you want more information about how they're using social media successfully in their business.

Step 6: Invest in some paid advertising

The most effective way to grow your business is through paid advertising, but it can be expensive. One way to get started without breaking the bank is to experiment with Facebook ads. They're easy to set up and can be as inexpensive as $0.50 per click if you know what you're doing.

If you're just starting out, this is a great way to get some traffic and get your name out there. If you have a higher budget, it's still worth experimenting with paid ads to see what works best for your business.

If you're really strapped for cash, try using Facebook Ads Manager's Boost Posts feature. This feature lets you spend money on boosting posts that are already live on your page. It can be quite effective at getting engagement and reach with minimal costs.



To sum up,

It can be tough to come up with a budget for creating a social media strategy, especially if you are a small business or just starting out. That said, there is a lot of power in using social media to drive business and connect with new customers. Now that you have been given 6 steps to follow, go over the list and start implementing the strategies in your own business!