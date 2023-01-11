How To Support the B2B Buyer Revolution With the Right Digital Content?

Debbie Moran

The B2B buyer revolution is upon us. The days of marketing to a faceless crowd are long gone, and it's now time for companies to focus their digital strategy on providing real solutions for buyers. However, with so many options out there, how is your company supposed to stand out? The answer is simple: by creating digital content that actually solves a problem for buyers.

How to make it easy for buyers to find your B2B content?

It's no secret that the majority of buyers have a short attention span. So you must ensure that you're giving them what they need when they need it. Creating engaging content that your target audience will want to consume is difficult enough without also having to worry about how they will find it. In fact, making sure your B2B content is easy for buyers to find—and then share with others—is just as important as creating it in the first place!

Here are some tips:

What type of content should you provide?

You might be thinking: "I have the best product in the world. What are some of our top products?" For example, suppose you're a kitchen appliance company and want to reach out to buyers on Facebook. In that case, one way is to create a list of popular or currently trending appliances on Facebook. Then, when you share this list with people who like your page, they'll see it. You could share this post as an ad so that other potential customers would see it in their newsfeeds.

What sort of content is most likely to be shared? We know from experience that posts about products and services get more likes than those without any images attached (and those with pictures tend to perform better). This is because people like looking at pictures and being shown what something looks like before they buy it; otherwise, they might need to trust what's being sold! We also know that posts with videos tend to do better than those without them because videos can show off features in action, making them even more interesting for potential customers looking around online before making purchases!

The key here isn't just giving buyers lots of different options; it's providing them with relevant information based on their interests, so they'll keep coming back again next time they need something else."

How to set up your content conversion path?

A content conversion path, or conversion funnel, is the process a customer goes through to buy your product or service. If they can find your content in the first place, they will be able to follow through with a purchase.

The path should be easy to follow, unambiguous, and concise. Here are some tips on how to set up your conversion path:

  • Have a dedicated landing page for each of your products/services
  • Make sure you have easy access to all relevant information about what you're selling (e.g., pricing and packages)
  • Make sure it's easy for people searching for specific information about what you're offering (e.g., "how much does it cost?")

How much content should you produce?

It's important to consider the frequency of your content and its impact on your business. Consider how much content you should produce based on buyer needs, journeys, pain points, and concerns. For example, if people need an article about “no credit check cash advance apps” you want to create a content that will tell about it and will help them with their problem. As a rule of thumb, it is recommended that you create at least one piece of content per month for every persona you've identified in your B2B buyer persona template (or if doing an initial assessment, one per week). In addition, try to produce more frequent content around hot topics or other relevant, newsworthy items.

How often should you post?

Posting once a week is ideal for B2B companies, but you can experiment with posting more frequently if it works for your business. If you're new to content marketing and have yet to have much of a following, start slow and increase frequency over time.

What's the best time to post?

It depends on your audience and industry. The best time to publish content is when people are most likely to read it, so consider when your potential customers are online and their habits.

What about content personalization and automation?

Personalization and automation are two of the most important tools that B2B marketers can use to deliver relevant, targeted content to their customers.

What does personalization mean?

Personalizing your content means tailoring it for individual customers or prospects based on your information about them (like where they work). You can do this by using technology like a CRM tool or an email marketing platform. This will allow you to send highly relevant emails and other types of communications based on specific criteria like:

  • Company size
  • Industry
  • Job role

You can also personalize your digital marketing services efforts by creating different versions of the same content (a blog post) for different target audiences. This is known as A/B testing, which involves creating two slightly different versions of a piece category on your website or social media page and showing one version randomly to half visitors while showing another to the other half visitors. The best performing version gets shown more often than others until it becomes clearer which performs better with all visitor groups combined across channels."

When creating digital content, it's important to create something that will survive time.

When creating digital content, it's important to create something that will survive time. If your buyer is looking for a solution now, you must ensure that whatever you provide is easy to understand and use. But at the same time, this should also be an asset they can refer back to in the future when they need help or inspiration with their work.

To ensure this happens, there are four important factors to consider:

  • Create something useful and relevant - Your product only has value if it meets your customers' needs. You also want your customer base to grow as much as possible over time, so be sure not only do you offer solutions that meet current needs but also potential ones so they'll continue coming back in future months/years, looking forward to what else might help them achieve success within their industry field.
  • Make it easily findable - Content should always be easily accessible by others who may benefit from its use too! This means making sure links are visible on social media channels like Twitter, where more than half of all millennials spend their free time hanging out online daily.
  • Make it easily usable - Although some businesses prefer short videos, which are easier consumed than text documents filled with detailed information about specific topics related, use web design services available only through professional web designers who specialize in creating websites using WordPress theme designs created specifically for eCommerce businesses like yours (or other types).

Make the process and be there when they need you! First, consider how your competition has influenced your buyer and how you can best position yourself as an alternative. For example, suppose a company has provided its users with a solution but has yet to be considered the industry er. In that case, you should focus on how your product or service improves on that solution (and why). Next, identify which content will resonate with each stage of the buying cycle: awareness, consideration, decision-making/purchase intent (or "buying mode"), and post-purchase follow-through/maintenance support.

Create content that addresses the challenges that buyers face at each stage.

As you can see, the key to supporting the buyer revolution is creating content relevant to buyers' thoughts and feelings as they progress through their buying process. This means understanding where they're at in their journey and then providing content that addresses their needs at that stage.

It's also important to remember some of the other aspects of creating compelling digital content to support a buyer's journey: engaging, relevant, and valuable; tailored to the buyer's stage of the buying process; easy to consume and digest.

Understand your buyer's decision-making process and be there when they need you.

To be there when B2B buyers need you, you must understand their decision-making process. This is where a B2B buyer's journey comes in for b2b lead generation. For example, your prospect might be aware of their buyer's journey and researching solutions to their problem. Or they could be further along and engage with multiple vendors before making a purchase decision. Their progression will create opportunities for you to provide content that helps them along their journey, but only if you know what that is.

Get it to the buyer first.

The first step to supporting your B2B buyer is understanding where each stage of their journey takes place. Once you know what stage of the buying process they're in, it's time to ensure that you are available and ready to answer any questions they might have. You should also provide content relevant to their needs at this stage. Finally, ensure a good content marketing strategy that supports all buyer journey stages.

Conclusion

When it comes to B2B digital content, there are a lot of moving parts. But by taking the time to understand the buyer's journey, you can create something that will endure the test of time. The key to success is to create content that provides value, solves a problem, and helps your audience reach their goals. While it might not look like much at first glance, this can be one of the most powerful tools in your B2B digital marketing arsenal. By taking the time to understand the buyer's journey, you can create something that will endure the test of time. The key to success is to create content that provides value, solves a problem, and helps your audience reach their goals. While it might not look like much at first glance, this can be one of the most powerful tools in your B2B digital marketing arsenal.

