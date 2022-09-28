TikTok Reels vs. Instagram: Which Is the Better Platform for Brand Marketing?

Reels Vs Tiktok Debbie Moran/RecurPost

What is a Reel?

Reels are the shortest video options to make any business or brand level up the game. It is said to be the best strategy to implement for excellent leads, conversion rate, engagement rate, and even holistic planning to compete with your competitors. Without reels it is not possible to make up to the level where competitors are. That’s the reason why brands ensure to make use of it in their campaigns.

What are Reels on TikTok?

Did you know TikTok is the pivotal point of making best leads and conversions for your businesses? Let the business be of any shape or form, reels help in making the best sales. It is because TikTok is used by more than one billion users on a daily basis.

If you ask what kind of reels are shared on TikTok. It will not come as a surprise that the trademark focuses on loud videos in a loop. These reels are as good as to be categorized in cringy, funny, romantic, thriller, and almost any genre which you get to see in movies and sitcoms.

However, this platform is used by noobs as well as some serious micro-blogger who want to bring change in society. Sadly, there are some people who make seriously below the belt or off the cuff sort of content – these are just for fun and nothing to be serious about.

TikTok is considered a hub of reels or video content where not much is edited. It stays as raw as one records it and above all everything remains organic.

Types of Reels/Videos Shared on TikTok

If you are thinking about the types of reels, let us enlist some forms of videos shared on TikTok reels.

Type #1: recommendations of the products or services, revealing products, and reviews are also part of the videos and reels on TikTok.

Type #2: short videos with explanations are also shared on TikTok reels.

Type #3: there are challenges on TikTok; so, one type is all about “hashtag challenges”.

Type #4: Tutorials is another category of TikTok reels.

Type #5: skits as well as memes are the most popular types of content shared on reels and videos.

Brands and Businesses on TikTok – Does it Work?

Well, honestly. No, it is not meant for brands or businesses. But the good thing is people still make use of this platform for their businesses. It is because TikTok still works best for reviews and recommendations. What we mean to say here is simple – TikTok is not for direct marketing. It works in favor if and when someone talks about brands, businesses, etc.

Fun Fact: there are 84% of marketers who increase their expenditure on TikTok. Types we mentioned above are meant for all – businesses, brands, individuals, and everyone who wishes to make TikTok the rescue plan for professional growth.

Note: TikTok is primarily not for businesses but it is the platform where people like to exhibit their products and services.

Features Offered on TikTok

Features are always the enticing elements to decide if the platform is useful or not. Well, TikTok features the following aspects to make reels exciting.

#1: offers fastest edits if required

#2: features voice-over

#3: comes with music in the app

#4: seamless blending of education with value

What are Reels on Instagram?

Instagram reels were introduced in response to TikTok reels in 2020. The main reason for it was based on the competition set by TikTok. Which ultimately gives the narrative of “which is better: TikTok reels or Instagram reels”.

Features found on TikTok and Instagram are almost alike – the reason why users of these apps believe there isn’t any difference between these two. However, when it comes to competition with TikTok reels, Instagram reels allow users to make use of the following popular areas.

- Stories in reels are trending most of the time

- Carousels and edited version of longer videos in reels are also a popular form

What really happens when Instagram allows the user to brand in order to make more leads? Naturally, Instagram helps users in different ways. For example, other than the leads, brands and businesses also get more traction which ultimately paves a pathway towards better engagement.

If someone doesn’t get enough comments, likes, or shares. The best way to deal with the problem is to start sharing reels. What else? Reels are best to reveal your brands or business true personality. Everything around the scope of branding is covered pretty nicely on Instagram.

In the start, Instagram users shared TikTok reels on Instagram to make more of whatever they needed (engagement in terms of views, shares, TikTok comments , likes, and whatnot!). That’s why to keep this area smoother for the Instagrammers, IG came up with the idea of introducing Instagram reels.

Fun Fact: Instagram deprioritized content with the watermark of TikTok and changed algorithms considerably. Once Instagram took action about sharing directly from TikTok, brands started making reels on Instagram.

Fun Fact: Instagram deprioritized content with the watermark of TikTok and changed algorithms considerably. Once Instagram took action about sharing directly from TikTok, brands started making reels on Instagram.

Features Offered on Instagram

TikTok features are slightly different than Instagram reels. If you want to have an idea about it, read till the end. We have mentioned some of the features below.

#1: Instagram offers templates to start creating reels

#2: interactive stickers are also introduced to make Instagram reels more exciting

#3: there are new audio options to incorporate

#4: interactivity features (for example polls) are also introduced

Comparison of TikTok Reels and Instagram Reels

Now that you know the basics of both, Instagram as well as TikTok. Let’s go deeper into the real essence of the blog – similarities and differences of TikTok and Instagram.

Similarities Between TikTok and Instagram Reels

As mentioned above, there are many similarities between these two social media marketing platforms. But at the same time to beat the competitor, Instagram took true inspiration as a rival to create reels. That is the reason why you might see and observe similarities in the format of sharing reels – they all are in the same layout. Likewise, when it comes to creatives, hashtags or even captions, similarities are found. Other than that, you can check out the similarities in the following aspects.

Similarity #1: Short Videos (Reels) on Instagram and TikTok

First thing first, yes reels are the most common attraction on both the platforms. It will not be wrong to say that they both are created for fun and impromptu sort of videos. Business and brand owners, social media marketers, and even professionals want to flex, right? The question is where and how do they choose to flex. In that regard, these two platforms have served the purpose in the most legit way. We can say that because you get to see shout-outs as well as recommendations on these reels. Yes, TikTok and Instagram are also for those who want to just post for the sake of venting or entertainment.

Similarity #2: Advertisements on TikTok and Instagram

Since reels are very short, they have become the best opportunity of exhibiting advertisements. These ads are found on both Instagram reels and TikTok reels. However, it is not wrong to say TikTok advertisements are not much and we get to see more advertisements on Instagram. But still TikTok is the place where influencer marketing and its campaigns are shared by the creators.

Similarity #3: Sound or Audio Library in TikTok and Instagram

TikTok as well as Instagram have the in-built sound effects audio snippets, and music library. Audio is usually attached using the feature offered within the application. It means, the user doesn’t have to download any sound effect or music to incorporate in reels. Also, there are memes which come with real as in original audio from whatever is aired on radio. Not just this, there are other ways to incorporate music in reels. All these features related to audio infuses excitement and a loud vibe.

Similarity #4: Chances to Interact with Accounts

Okay, so there is something called “duet” on TikTok and “collab” on Instagram. They both are the same if we talk about their features, purpose, or functionality. Duets and collabs allow them to interact side by side. It thus helps in creating something unique.

Similarity #5: Visual Effects and Use of Filters

Last but not least, we all know the importance of aesthetics when it comes to branding on TikTok and Instagram. The kind of features on both these platforms are the same in terms of visual effects. Features are also the same in regard to filters. So, whenever filters or special effects are added in a video, they just make a mediocre post go to the next “wow” level.

Similarity #6: Duration of Videos and Reels

Reels on Instagram and TikTok were different from today’s duration of reels.

TikTok started with 15 seconds reels and then it went up to 30 and later 1-minute-long reels. Now, videos on TikTok are up to 10 minutes.

On the other hand, Instagram reels allows 15 seconds to 60 seconds long videos. Both platforms offer same durations for videos but reels are best for shortest videos.

Dissimilarities of Instagram Reels and TikTok Reels

If you are still unsure which is best for reels, let’s go deeper by knowing the dissimilarities. This will surely help you choose the best for your branding purpose.

Difference #1: Determination of Audience on TikTok and Instagram

TikTok is more hyped and used by teenagers and those who just want to create fun stuff related to entertainment. Yes, generation Z is the main audience of TikTok.

Instagram on the other hand is used by serious brands and companies. The audience is more mature and takes the platform as one of the potentials to grow businesses and brands.

Difference #2: Tracking Analytics on TikTok Reels and Instagram Reels

On TikTok analytics are tracked overall as well as solo video performance. It also gives a clearer picture to the total playtime of videos, geolocation, and average duration of video watched.

If and when we talk about Instagram. General analytical report is given to the user. Not just that, reels are given separate analytics. The user gets to know other metrics of reels as well which include interactions, views, reach, likes, saves, and comments.

Difference #3: Availability and Accessibility of Reels

Instagram helps you reach 50 countries and the accessibility is quite far fetched. On the contrary, TikTok is banned in many parts of the world. The bam is because of the laws set for censorship and scrutiny based on privacy issues.

Difference #4: Opportunities for Advertisements

Another prominent aspect that sets both apps apart is additional features. All new features have reasons and purposes.

TikTok has better creator focused advertisements as well as campaigns.

However, when it comes to Instagram it is more towards traditional and retail therapy focused advertisements. These ads are mostly shared through reels.

Difference #5: Music Options on TikTok and Instagram

TikTok offers a huge music library.

Instagram doesn’t allow users to incorporate copyrighted music. That’s the reason why Instagram reels are given another feature to compensate – voice effect and text to speech qualities.

Conclusion: Which is Best for Your Business?

The popularity of reels on TikTok and Instagram have potential to rise from all sides and center. The growth holds significance on reels as well. While there are prospects for short form branded videos, there is tremendous competition in sectors like beauty and fashion. Whether you use just one platform or both, a lot of things are dependent on ideas and the way to connect with social platforms.