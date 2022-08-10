Email marketing analytics: Important metrics to be tracked

Email marketing is a powerful tool for small businesses to reach their customers, but it can be difficult to measure the success of your email campaigns in order to improve them.

I will be writing the second part of this email soon, so bookmark this page. In that post, I will talk about automating your email marketing campaigns with the usage of some tools. However, if I don't teach you how to run for a long time, it is no point teaching you how to play soccer. In this post, I am going to give you what you need to understand if your campaigns are successful or not.

Here are some common metrics you should be tracking in order to evaluate the effectiveness of your email marketing efforts:

Open rate

Open rate, also known as the open-to-click ratio, is the number of people who opened your email divided by the number of people you sent that email to.

This metric tells you how many people were interested in your emails. If you have a high open rate, then it means that customers are opening your emails and clicking on them.

This can be an indication that they feel engaged with what you're sending out and therefore have higher retention rates or purchase rates because they're more likely to come back for more messages from you.

Use A/B testing for your subject lines if your open rates are lower than the average for your industry.

Click-through rate

Click-through rate is the number of times a link is clicked on divided by the number of times it was sent.

It's a good way to measure the effectiveness of your marketing campaign, as it reflects how interested people are in what you're sending them and whether they're taking action.

If someone clicks through, it means they either want more information or are ready to purchase something; this is helpful information for understanding how well your campaigns are performing.

Bounce rate

Bounce rate is one of the most important metrics in email marketing, and it's the easiest to track.

A bounce occurs when a recipient sends your email back to you, either because they didn't recognize the address or they were suspicious of its legitimacy.

Bounce rate is calculated by dividing total bounces by total emails sent, then multiplying that number by 100. If you send an email with a single link but don't see any conversions for that particular link—or if all of your links are ignored—you can deduce that there was something wrong with the content itself or its placement within the message.

Spam reports

When someone marks your email as spam, it is called a spam report. The most important thing to do when you receive one of these reports is to understand what happened. There are two types of spam reports:

A recipient-reported spam report means that the recipient has clicked on a button within their email client and marked your message as spam. This will happen if you sent a message without consent from your recipients or if you violated any other policies outlined by their company (for example, sending too many emails at once).

A sender-reported spam report means that the person who sent you an email marked it as junk mail using their own address book rules or filters. This happens when recipients mark messages from unknown senders automatically without opening them first; this is why having an established brand helps prevent this type of misclassification because people recognize it more easily than they would with an unfamiliar company name or domain name.

Conversion rate

The conversion rate is the number of people who click on a link divided by the number of people who see the link. It's an important metric to track because it helps you understand how effective your email marketing campaign is, but it only tells half of the story.

If you have 100 emails sent out and 5 people click through from each one, then you have 500 total clicks—which sounds great! But if those 5 people are all from one email and no one else clicks anywhere else in that campaign, then your overall conversion rate will be a disappointing 1%.

It's also important to note that while this statistic is usually expressed as a percentage (as above), some platforms calculate this number as an absolute value (i.e., 600) rather than a percentage. Be sure to check whichever format your platform uses so that you know what kind of numbers they're giving you!

List growth rate

List growth rate is the percentage of new subscribers added to your list each month. You can use this metric to track how quickly or slowly your subscriber count is increasing, which can help you identify opportunities to improve retention and acquisition strategies.

A good list growth rate is one that keeps pace with the amount of revenue being generated from email marketing campaigns. If you’re not generating revenue from your emails (and therefore don’t have a reason to send them), then there may be no need for them in the first place!

You can use the average open rate for a period of time as a benchmark for setting goals for list growth rates. For example: “We want our daily opens per email sent over the next three months to be at least 10% higher than they were last quarter."

User devices

As you know, mobile devices are more popular than ever. We believe the trend will only continue to grow as time goes on.

While it's possible that mobile devices will eventually become less popular than desktop computers, we don't think that's going to happen anytime soon.

The best time to email

You may want to avoid emailing on the weekends, because people are likely to be busy and unable to respond in a timely manner. Not only is this bad for your sender reputation, but it’s also bad for your recipients: A study from Gartner showed that emails sent on Fridays get lower open rates. Since most people don’t work weekends and holidays, it makes sense for marketers not to send any marketing emails during those times either.

When you have a list of people who have opted-in for your updates (like an email list), you can target them with specific content about relevant topics—at times when they are more likely to engage with it than other times of the day. For example, if you sell technology products targeted toward executives at large companies and you know they travel often or commute via public transportation most mornings, then sending them an informative article about how technology can help improve their productivity while traveling would make sense on Mondays or Tuesdays (when they typically start their work days). If it were Friday afternoon instead—or even Saturday morning before 9am—you might consider sending something less urgent like a weekly roundup of all the latest news from various tech blogs

Revenue per subscriber

Calculating your average revenue per subscriber is an important metric to track, as it shows you how much money each of your list members is contributing to your bottom line. While this number may not tell the whole story—it's dependent on the type of offer you're sending and the response rate—it's a good way to see what kind of value people are getting from their subscription.

To calculate this number, take total revenue and divide it by total subscribers:

Total Revenue / Total Subscribers = Revenue Per Subscriber

It's worth noting that this calculation has two variables: 1) how many times someone opens an email or clicks through (which can vary widely depending on content), and 2) how many people actually buy something after opening or clicking (which also varies). Some companies have higher open rates than others; some send more emails than others; some get better results from their offers than others; etcetera! But if you're looking for a quick way to measure performance against industry averages, this is where we suggest starting.

Email marketing alignment

Email marketing alignment is the key to success. This is the best way to measure whether your email marketing campaigns are effective or not.

The highest ROI comes from sending emails when your audience has high buying intent and urgency.

Use Google Analytics to track which days and times you send out emails, what kind of messages they receive, and how often they open them—all key metrics for measuring email performance.

Monitoring campaigns with multivariate testing

Multivariate testing is a great way to test different versions of your email campaigns. You can use it to determine what subject lines, send times, and content are most effective for your audience.

Subject line: A subject line is the main text in an email that appears above the "to" and "from" fields. It is also used as part of the preview pane on some devices like phones or tablets.

Send time: The time at which you send your newsletter can influence its success; for example, if you send it too early in the day, people may not be awake yet or might have forgotten about their subscription by the time they check their emails later in the day. Conversely, sending a newsletter too late may cause subscribers who have important deadlines (like going to work) to set up their calendars to filter out all unnecessary messages until they reach their offices later that morning—so they won't see this message at all!

Email marketing is a powerful tool when used correctly

Email marketing is a powerful tool for reaching customers, and it can be used to communicate with customers and drive sales, but it’s also a useful tool for building relationships with your customers. It can be used as a medium to get feedback from your customers, and you can use it to promote products or services that they may be interested in. To fully utilize the potential of email marketing, it is critical to select the correct custom software that can take your marketing to the next level.

Conclusion

Email marketing is a powerful tool when used correctly. It can help you get more customers and increase revenue, if done correctly. But there are many metrics that need to be monitored to make sure you’re doing it right.