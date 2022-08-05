A beginner's guide to email marketing

Email marketing is a powerful tool for any business, but it can be tricky to master. If you're just getting started with email marketing and want some tips, we're here to help! In this article, we'll explain what email marketing is and how it works. We'll also show you how to start sending your first campaign so that you can take advantage of this powerful tool as soon as possible!

Why you need email marketing

You need email marketing because it's the most effective way to reach your target audience. If you ask 100 experienced marketers, more than 90% of them will tell you that email marketing is their best-performing channel. The rest 10%, are charlatans.

Marketers have used email marketing to build trust with existing customers. It helps you retain them for a longer period of time.

Email marketing is very effective for follow-ups as well as activating new users who may not come back to your website after leaving their emails.

How to build your email list.

Email marketing is all about building relationships with your customers. The best way to do that is by having a list of people who have opted in to receive emails from you—promotional, transactional or otherwise.

To build your email list, start by asking visitors to sign up when they visit your website (or any other web property). You can also ask for their email address at checkout and include an option for them to subscribe during the checkout process.

Another way to collect email addresses is using an email scraper tool. This works by visiting a website and extracting email addresses from it. The process is automated, so it’s much faster than manually adding people to your list.

There are a number of different email scrapers available, but they all work in a similar way. To use one, simply enter the URL of the website you want to scrape, and the tool will do the rest. This is especially helpful if you're doing cold emailing and need a list of email addresses to contact.

How to keep your email list healthy.

Make sure your subscribers are interested in your content. If you send an email to someone who isn't interested in the topic of that email, they won't read it. They'll just delete it or mark it as spam (more on this later).

Make sure your subscribers are opening emails. It's not enough just to make sure they're opening them—you want them to click on links within those emails, too!

Make sure your subscribers are engaging with your content by clicking on links, signing up for things, sharing with friends and family members, etc., but don't go overboard here or else you'll come across as pushy and annoying (which will make people unsubscribe from future emails).

Don't unsubscribe! If someone decides not to continue receiving messages from you anymore, that's fine—but take a look at what kind of message was sent out last time so that next time around, there will be less room for error when crafting another one which is even more useful than its predecessor

The difference between email marketing and an email newsletter.

Email marketing is a strategy to sell products or services to your subscribers. It can include anything from a simple welcome email introducing yourself as the owner of the brand, to an advanced automated campaign that sends out emails based on what subscribers have been browsing recently.

Email newsletters are usually sent out periodically to keep subscribers up-to-date on your brand's latest news. They're typically informative and helpful, but can also be entertaining depending on the content you put in them!

What to include in an email newsletter.

Your content should be relevant to the recipient.

You should know who your target audience is, and you should make sure you're sending newsletters that are relevant to them. For example, if you're targeting high schoolers in Florida, then you shouldn't send an email newsletter about sports cars because they won't be interested in that.

Instead, send them an article on how to become successful after graduation or something along those lines. The more engaged and interested people feel with what they're reading, the more likely they'll open future emails from your company.

Ditto for topics: if someone subscribes because they want updates on cars but all of a sudden start getting emails about home improvement projects instead (without any warning), then they might unsubscribe out of confusion or frustration at being marketed something other than what their subscription was intended for in the first place!

It's important not only that each individual piece of content answers why someone signed up but also why it matters now—this helps keep readers engaged long enough so that when new products/features come out later down road (which inevitably always happen), there will still be some interest left over from previous newsletters sent out previously."

Where to send your emails.

There are two places you can send your emails: your own email address and an email service provider. If you have a large list (more than 1,000 subscribers), it's best to use your own email address as this way is more cost effective. However, if your list is small (less than 1,000 subscribers), using an email service provider will save time and money and provide templates that are easy to manage.

To set up an account with an email service provider, create a new email address with them by following these steps:

Go to Gmail or Outlook

Click the Settings tab in the top right corner of the screen

Click "Create New Address"

When to send out an email newsletter.

There are a lot of different ways to get your newsletter out there. The most common is to send it monthly. This is a good place to start, but as you grow and gain more subscribers, you can send them out quarterly or even yearly.

If you're a seasonal business (think summer or winter), sending out an email newsletter with information relevant to the season will be helpful in keeping your customers engaged.

If you have an annual event coming up (such as Thanksgiving or Christmas), sending out emails with reminders about that date can help keep them interested in what's going on at your business.

You might also want to consider sending one weekly if there's something important happening every week that would be relevant for your customers (for example: coupons for specific days). Or maybe even multiple times per day if there are daily deals available!

How to write effective emails.

Once you have a mailing list, it's time to write emails that people want to read and share with their friends. Here are some tips:

Be brief. The average email is about 200 words; keep yours under this so your message can be read by more people in a shorter amount of time.

Use conversational language, not formal words and phrases like "Sirs" or "Dear Sirs."

Use images to break up text and add visual interest to your emails. Images tend to get high engagement rates because they can grab readers' attention more easily than plain text alone does (and if someone doesn't like your image, they can simply scroll past it). If you don't want anyone seeing an image because it contains sensitive information like credit card numbers or social security numbers—or if you just think it's not very professional—you should include links so recipients can click through on their own terms rather than being forced into looking at something they may have no interest in seeing (like unsolicited ads).

Email marketing automation (and why you should use it).

Email marketing automation is a tool that allows you to automate the processes of sending out newsletters, thank-you emails, coupons and other updates. Automated emails are sent when a new subscriber signs up for your list, when someone opens one of your email campaigns or purchases something from your website.

With email marketing automation tools like HubSpot's Autopilot and ActiveCampaign, you can also set up drip campaigns that send out regular emails over time—for example by reminding people about upcoming sales or sending them product updates on a regular basis.

Automation is incredibly useful because it allows you to get more out of every customer interaction while saving tons of time in your day-to-day routine. Instead of spending hours manually sending out newsletters each week (or even each day), you can simply set up an automated system and let it do all the heavy lifting for you!

Email marketing is one of the most effective ways for small businesses to increase their sales and reach their target audiences.

Conclusion