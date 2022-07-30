How to use social proof in your business to appear bigger than you are

Social proof can increase business Unsplash/Melanie Pongratz

If you've been reading marketing blogs for a while, then you're probably familiar with the term "social proof." The concept of social proof has been around since the 1950s when psychologist Robert Cialdini wrote about how we humans tend to follow the example set by those around us.

That theory was tested in a series of experiments which found that people will do something just because others are doing it—even if they don't know why or what's going on.

In recent years, social media has taken this idea to a new level. When someone sees that their friends have liked something on Facebook or retweeted something on Twitter, they're more likely to engage with it themselves.

And as any e-commerce business owner knows all too well, this can be an invaluable tool for getting new customers through your doors (or into your inbox).

In this post I'm going to go over some ways you can use social proof in your own online marketing efforts; so get ready! You'll learn how easy it is to get started using these tools right now:

You can use your Twitter notifications to improve your organic reach

Twitter, like all social media platforms, is a great place to get social proof. But it's also a great place to help you improve your organic reach.

That's because Twitter notifications are essentially an opt-in list that allows you to tap into the collective interest of all the people who have chosen to follow you on Twitter. You can use this information for many different things:

Find out who is interested in your product or service

Find out what kind of content other people in your industry are sharing and find out which ones are most popular among their followers

Create a list of influencers and reach out directly

You can use Twitter’s advanced search for it. Here is a guide for beginners on how to use Twitter advanced search.

You might want to include social proof in your email

To make social proof even easier, you can include it in your email.

Here are some examples of how to do that:

Include mentions in popular media outlets in your emails. Include reviews and testimonials from your customers in your emails. If you work with influencers, use their pictures or quotes when engaging with new subscribers. First impressions and all, you know. If your users share their images with you with your product in it then send it to your subscribers. People trust a brand’s consumers more than the brand itself. Add your awards and nominations in your signature if you can.

Simply posting a link on your social media profiles can increase your engagement

Posting a link to your website on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn can increase your engagement. By posting a link to your website you are showing social proof that people have visited your site, liked it, and shared it as well.

Try to add social plugins on your pages that allow people to share the page they are browsing on social in a single click.

You can also use tools like RecurPost that will schedule all of these posts for you so you don't have to do them manually at specific times each day.

If you think coming up with content for social media is going to take you a long time, there is a solution for that. You can use one of the many AI-based writing tools to help you.

You can ask for e-commerce customers' assistance in reaching out to their friends and colleagues

Asking for social proof isn't that hard to come by with the right tools. One of the best ways you can get more customers is by asking them to share your products on social media, write reviews and refer friends.

If you want more social media exposure, you can ask customers to follow you on Twitter and Facebook so they can see what's going on in your business or blog.

You can also ask them to write testimonials about how much they appreciate your product or service. You could even set up a dedicated page where people can leave their comments about how great it was working with you!

Tools like wiser-notify help you show verified notifications to create FOMO.

Find emails that you can use for outreach to other bloggers and writers.

You might be wondering how you can find email addresses for other bloggers and writers who might be interested in doing a collaboration with you. The answer is that there are many tools out there that make it easy to do so. Here are some of the best:

Buzzstream

Hunter

Ahrefs

Klear

Outreach (formerly known as Ninja Outreach)

The tools listed above are all resources for increasing the social proof you get from the people who matter most when it comes to running an eCommerce business

These tools are all resources for increasing the social proof you get from the people who matter most when it comes to running an eCommerce business.

The first step is to make sure that your customers trust you, which is a very important part of being able to sell products and services online.

Social proof helps with this greatly by sending signals about how trustworthy you are as a brand or individual. If someone sees that other people are buying from you, they're more likely to do so themselves because they feel like they're joining something bigger than themselves—and since humans love being in clubs, getting into one can be very rewarding!

Conclusion

Another great place to find social proof is in your email signature. If you use a tool like MailChimp or Constant Contact, it’s easy to link back to your social profiles or other places where people can find more information about you and your business.

This can help keep people engaged with what you have to say and build trust over time by showing them that there are others who support what we do too!