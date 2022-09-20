My Opinion on Making Your Flight as Comfortable as Possible

Debbie Centeno

Image from Fodors Travel Guide

Planes Can Be Uncomfortable

A few trips abroad taught me that many hours on a plane can be very uncomfortable. From the lack of legroom, and tight quarters when sitting between others or next to the window, to the only way for us to accommodate our head, avoiding it landing against the cold window or falling onto our on-flight neighbor’s shoulders. Which is not a problem if it is your significant other. Unless you are a first-class traveler, most likely you have experienced these issues.

Finding Your Comfort on a Plane

To make my trip as comfortable as possible, I learned a few tricks I am sharing with you. For instance, if you want to sleep while traveling on a plane, it can be challenging. First, strangers surround you. Then, the seats are not comfortable and you are actually in a sitting position with just a bit of recline, if you are lucky enough to have a reclining seat. Therefore, assimilating your home sleeping patterns will make a big difference. If at home you sleep on the right side of the bed, choose a seat on the right sight of the aircraft depending on if you like the window seat or prefer the aisle. For me, it works because I know that every time I stretch my left arm out, I will find my husband right there, just like at home.

What to Wear

At home, most people sleep with little to no clothes, therefore, clothes also play a big part when traveling - especially on long trips. For me, I narrowed it down to wearing leggings. Though I have read that we should not wear leggings when traveling. I can not recall why - probably because I prefer leggings over jeans. They are soft, not tight, and keep you warm. I also realized that a sports bra is much more comfortable than a regular one. I can only speak for women though.

Also for women, pantyliners are a great idea to keep ourselves feeling clean and comfortable. It is quite difficult to change your underwear on a plane, so keeping yourself feeling fresh is important. That is where wipes come in handy and a quick change of liner will keep you feeling clean and comfortable. Other than the wipes, I have no suggestions for men.

It's Too Cold for Me

Do you get chilly while on an airplane? Then wear a long-sleeved blouse or shirt. Or, bring along your favorite sweater, blanket, or even a poncho! I cover myself with my own knitted poncho. I do not trust airline blankets, so bringing my poncho is the way I go. My poncho is very nice looking, soft, and stylish, and has a hoodie that I can use to cover my head or face. This way, when I bring it up close to my face, I can smell the fragrance of the laundry detergent I use making it feel homey. That poncho was what I used to cover my nose and kept me from suffocating when I traveled next to the young lady with perfume overload. You can read that story here.

Travel Pillows

What about travel pillows? To complete the ensemble, I purchased the awkward-looking travel pillow. There are a few different ones—stuffed with beans, feathers, inflatable, foam — it all depends on what you like. I chose the foam travel pillow. For more comfort, place the travel pillow opening towards the back of your neck with the wider part under your chin to keep your head from dropping forward. I have noticed some people use it by placing the wider part of the pillow toward their neck. That does not seem comfortable at all since it pushes your head towards your chin. But some might find it comfortable. Try it both ways and see what suits you best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgz2m_0i27Kphf00
Image by Giftod

How About the Ostrich Travel Pillow?

There is another variation of the travel pillow which has excellent reviews. It is called the Ostrich Travel Pillow. To me, it seems uncomfortable, but it might be comfortable for you. It is definitely not for me. Here is a glimpse of the ostrich travel pillow. What tips do you have for traveling? Also, what are your thoughts regarding the Ostrich Travel Pillow? Would you use it?

My writing journey began as a way to cope with grief. I realized I enjoyed writing and began a blog, Debbie’s Reflection (https://debbiesreflection.com). I also enjoy traveling. Therefore, as a traveler, I began another blog, Traveler Wows (https://travelerwows.com), in which I share tips on places, landmarks, and reviews on airlines, hotels, and restaurants. Thank you for joining me on my writing journey.

