Can Those Who Have Died Communicate with Us? (Opinion)

WARNING: Before you read this, please note I am a Spiritualist who believes in the Infinite Spirit (God, Shiva, Lord, Allah, etc). Therefore, condemning my beliefs will not affect me for I love everyone and do not judge anyone.

- image by the author

My husband and I visited our son’s grave every Sunday, and we replaced the old flowers with fresh flowers. I always asked myself what flowers Richie would have preferred. It is not something we normally ask our children, so I did not know which to choose. We would buy the prettiest ones regardless of color or style. However, there was one flower that always caught my attention, and this was the sunflower.

“It’s a pretty flower, but ordinary for the cemetery,” I always told my husband, and we never chose it.

One day, while dressing up our bed before leaving for the cemetery, I glanced at my son’s photo on my nightstand. I heard his voice in a soft tone say “Yellow flowers.” I rushed to my husband and told him what I heard.

“Our son wants yellow flowers,” I said.

“How do you know?” he asked.

“Because I heard him tell me so,” I replied.

“Okay, then from now on we will only buy yellow flowers for him.”

My husband never questioned what I felt or heard from our son. From then on, we only purchased yellow flowers. But every time we stopped to buy flowers, the sunflowers would always catch my attention. I had once taken them in my hand and placed it back because I thought they were too big.

One day, we had a visit from my aunt - a gifted family member. I had not seen her for a few years. She knew about my son’s death, but that was it. We sat at the breakfast table and my husband was in the kitchen. When out of nowhere, my aunt said that she felt my son. She said that he liked yellow flowers, “Sunflowers because they are manly.” I was stunned and looked at my husband while he glared back at me with shock on his face.

“Is that something he would say?” she asked.

“Yes, that was something he would say!” I replied.

I understood why those sunflowers called out to me. All along I was sensing it, yet did not catch on. My son was trying to tell me what flowers he liked. Now I knew exactly what to get him every week!

A few weeks after, I shared this experience with a therapist which I was seeing for grief therapy. When I finished my story, he said to me, “Repeat the name of the flower.”

“Sunflower,” I responded.

“Say it slower,” he said.

“Sunflower,” I replied slowly, to which he added,

“Yes, sunflowers, flowers for my son!”

How appropriate it was. Why didn’t I ever see it that way? I thought it was the most beautiful thing I had ever heard. Now those sunflowers are part of our lives and the only ones we buy for our son.

I wanted to share my story with as many people as possible. Especially those who grieve the loss of a loved one. I wanted to help them feel a little comfort, just like I did to know that my son’s spirit still lives. Since I worked at a church office, I wrote about my experience so I can publish it in the monthly newsletter. After I completed the article, I realized that the congregation might not receive it well and didn’t know how they would react to it. Then, I remembered that somewhere in the Bible; it talks about never dying and I wanted to include that in my article. I didn’t know the scripture or where in the Bible to look and I was alone in the office, so I couldn’t ask anyone. However, I worked at a church office, hence surrounded by Bibles. But, what are the chances of me finding that scripture if I don’t know where to look? I tried it anyway. I grabbed a Bible and opened it to the page where the page marker was at. They marked it at John 11. I glanced at the yellow highlighted verse, which was 25-26. I couldn’t believe my eyes. This was exactly what I was looking for:

“I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.” ~ John 11:25-26

So, can those who have died communicate with us? Yes, they can! Coincidence? I don’t think so. I believe my son guided me to what I was looking for. If there was one thing he would always say, it was, “There’s no such thing as coincidence!”