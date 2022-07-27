BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Not Only an Award-Winning Beer but Great Food Too

Image by BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Small Family-Owned vs. Franchised Big Box Restaurants

While eating out, I prefer the smaller family-owned and operated restaurants. I am not a fan of franchised big box restaurants but will always try them out if there is an opportunity. Therefore, when my niece celebrated her birthday at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse at 2421 W Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee, Florida, I was all in. While my niece made a reservation for a party of 12, anticipating the restaurant to be full on a Saturday evening, it was not. The wait time was less than 15 minutes, and the staff was friendly and polite.

One Detail Can Make a Bad Impression

My first impression of the restaurant was good. There is a large center bar in the dining area surrounded by smaller designated areas with tables and chairs. The ambient is more of a bar than a restaurant. The lighting was appropriate, and the music was at a good volume, allowing us to speak to each other without shouting.

However, I was disappointed after visiting the restroom. The restaurant floor was slippery and seemed in disrepair. The restroom was dirty. Out of four sinks, there were two with no running water, while the other two had a weak water flow. Three of the four soap dispensers were empty and there was paper scattered throughout the floor. Also, the stall doors needed repair. They did not close properly. It surprised me to see the lack of restroom maintenance. But, I will keep a positive mind and blame it on the restaurant being short-staffed. I need to believe this because I’ve always thought that if a restaurant’s restroom is dirty, the kitchen might be worse.

Appetizers

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has an extensive in-house menu, including a lighter menu, and a catering menu too. As an appetizer, I chose the New Garlic Knot Bruschetta Bites. It is a garlic knot topped with tomatoes, peppers, garlic, onions, basil, parmesan cheese, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. An impressive combination and scrumptious. The rest of the party ordered Chips & Salsa.

Garlic Knot Bruschetta Bites - image by BJ's Restaurants & Brewhouse

Scrumptious Entrées

As an entrée, I ordered a cauliflower and Quinoa Power Bowl with Shrimp. According to their menu, this meal comprised roasted cauliflower, Peruvian quinoa, brown rice, black beans, corn, red pepper, cucumbers, red onions, and Pico de Gallo, feta cheese, house-made guacamole, Greek yogurt crema, cilantro, and cajun shrimp. The portion was adequate, and the meal was delicious—a little too spicy for my taste, but it was very good.

Cauliflower & Quinoa Power Bowl with Shrimp - image by BJ's Restaurants & Brewhouse

I also ordered two meals to go for my husband and son. For them, I chose the Cauliflower and Quinoa Power Bowl with Tri-Tip. It had the same ingredients as the one with shrimp, except this one had slow-roasted tri-tip instead of shrimp. Both my husband and son found it to be delicious. The rest of our party’s entrees—double bone-in pork chops, jambalaya, slow-roasted tri-tip, tri-tip wedge—were appealing to the eye and our party was raving at how delicious their meal was. We did not order any desserts. Well, we were celebrating my niece’s birthday, therefore she had a cake brought in.

Jambalaya and Cauliflower and Quinoa Power Bowl with Tri-Tips - image by BJ's Restaurants & Brewhouse

Cheers!

As for drinks, I enjoyed the Margarita Flights of Strawberry, Lemon-Berry, Pineapple, and Orange. The Lemon-Berry and Orange were good, the Pineapple was more of a juice, and the Strawberry tasted like fruit punch. Our party agreed their beer was one of the best overall. I am not surprised when they have an award-winning handcrafted beer.

How About the Service?

The service was superb. We did not have to wait long for our meals. Refills were quick and constant. Though my sister brought in the cake, we had a delightful server who helped with lighting the candle, singing Happy Birthday, cutting, and serving the cake.

My Overall Impression

Overall, I rate BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse a 4 out of 5. The food was great, but the floor and restroom situation and the Margarita Flights were nothing to brag about. For the price, I feel it is comparable to the restaurants nearby. I would definitely return and recommend you try it out if you have not. And, if you have, what other foods and drinks would you recommend and how was your experience?