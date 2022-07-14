Get Away from the Parks and Spend a Day at Showcase of Citrus

Image by Showcase of Citrus

Supporting our Local Small Businesses

One of my favorite local places to visit and get away from the hustle and bustle of the theme parks is Showcase of Citrus at 5010 US Highway 27 in Clermont, Florida. Showcase of Citrus spans over 2,500 acres. It is not only about citrus fruits. It is a lot more. Besides picking your favorite fruits, you can take a tour on their Monster Truck, pan your own gemstones at the Gem Mine, shop at their store, interact with the animals on the farm, or enjoy their live entertainment when available.

A Little about Showcase of Citrus

According to their website, Showcase of Citrus is family owned and operated. They cultivate over 50 varieties of citrus, which include oranges, tangerines, grapefruits, lemons, limes, and more. They opened in 1989. I moved to Lake County a decade later and remember them being smaller and seeing how they have grown. The last time I visited Showcase of Citrus, I went for the whole day's experience of picking citrus, panning for gems, feeding the animals, monster truck tour, and enjoying live music and food from the food trucks.

What is there to do at Showcase of Citrus?

U Pick

Among the things to do at Showcase of Citrus is to pick your own fruits. You pay and pick citrus from the bag the size of your choice. You also get a tool to help you pick the fruit from the tree and a map. In my experience, the further away from the store you go, the better chances you get of picking ripe fruit. But, if you don’t want to pick your own, you can always buy the prepackaged bag at their store. Whatever suits you on that day.

Image by Showcase of Citrus

Gem Mine

I enjoy collecting crystals and loved their Gem Mine activity. You can experience panning your own crystals at the Gem Mines sluice box. Don’t want to pan for gems? Well then, you can buy the gems in their store. They have a vast variety of sizes, shapes, and prices. From what I saw, they have crystals, amethyst, shells, shark teeth, and a few others.

Image by Showcase of Citrus

Farm Animals

Are you an animal lover? Well, you’re in for a big surprise because they have farm animals too. Chickens, goats, pigs, horses, and plenty of others that you can pet and feed. Showcase of Citrus sells bags of food to feed their animals. You will need to buy the animals’ food in their store to feed them.

Image by Showcase of Citrus

Monster Truck Tour

Or do you prefer an adventure? If so, go for the monster truck ride. They have massive trucks that will take you on a tour through the citrus farm, ranch, and swamp. Enjoy the views and the animals roaming freely. They even have a zebra! It is as if you are in a jungle but so close to home. You will also learn about the Showcase of Citrus’ history from their tour guide. The ride lasts about an hour. I recommend you book your tour ahead because they always have a long wait time. Often people cannot tour without a prior reservation even though the tour runs at various times during the day. You can book your tour online or call 352-394-4377.

Image by Showcase of Citrus

Showcase of Citrus Store

Afterward, roam through their store where you will find their goodies - souvenirs, gifts, prepackaged citrus fruit, honey, jams, salsa, soaps, and so much more. Be warned, come ready to spend some money. There are so many good choices that it will be hard to go home with just one.

Image by Showcase of Citrus

Treats, Drinks, Food, and Entertainment

They also have a bar area with a variety of cold treats for your young ones, and wine and beer for you to quench your thirst after exploring the grounds. If you’re hungry, you can always satisfy your hunger with something from their store or the food trucks available. Also, depending on the day you go, you might catch one of their live music entertainments.

Value

Showcase of Citrus has no entrance fee, but bring your wallet with you. I don’t guarantee you will leave empty-handed. There is also no fee for the animal farm. However, if you want to feed the animals, you must purchase the food from their store. There is a fee for the Gem Mine, which varies depending on the size, as well as the U Pick Citrus. The monster truck tour fee begins at $15 per child and $25 per adult. What you spend depends on what you choose to do.

Events and Activities

Showcase of Citrus hosts private tours and rents its venue for birthday parties, weddings, and field trips. You can also shop for their products online. Showcase of Citrus is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 5010 US Highway 27 in Clermont, Florida.

I recommend you stop by Showcase of Citrus. You can easily spend an entire day there. It’s that awesome!