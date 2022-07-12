Drive Your Own Catamaran this Summer in Catboat Escapes in Clermont

Catboat Catamarans - image by Catboat Escapes

Drive Your Own Catboat Catamaran

Catboat Escapes is by far one of the best water rides there is. On Catboat Escapes, you will cruise on your own catamaran across lakes in the Clermont Chain of Lakes. If you enjoy nature, you will love this adventure. It is a 2-hour ride through spectacular scenery by mother nature and escorted by a guide. It is serene, yet thrilling to see the array of birds, flora, lakes, canals, and rivers Florida offers.

The catboat catamaran is a two-seat vessel. You maneuver it yourself following a tour guide and other guests on their own catamaran. It is easy to steer, so no special license is necessary.

What Should I Expect?

It begins with a step-by-step briefing on how to manage the catboat, safety measurements, training, and practice in the marina.

Next, the guide will escort you through Lake Minnehaha‘s beautiful cypress trees. Then you will fly to the Crooked River preserve. Followed by streaming through Lake Louisa, which is the largest lake in the Chain of Lakes. Stunning views of Florida’s Green Swamp water aquifer, flora, and fauna. All the while, your guide will narrate the history of the area.

Do's and Don't

There are some regulations to abide by. For instance, you must be 18 years old or older to drive a catboat and children should be at least 5 years old to ride on it. The catboat has a cooler with bottled water and ice, and you may bring snacks. They prohibit alcohol on the catboat, but there is a bar at Cypress Cove you may enjoy after your ride. You will be riding on the water so be prepared to get wet. I suggest you dress accordingly.

Value

I did not know Catboat Escapes existed, let alone in Clermont! Catboat Escapes is at 10354 Cypress Cove Lane, in Clermont. You are required to make a reservation, which you can book online. Prices vary depending on how many are in your group. They also offer group discounts. But I can assure you the price is worth it.

This is one activity I suggest you do this summer. It is fun, refreshing, thrilling, and educational all in one. In my opinion, by far the best!