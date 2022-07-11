You Don't Need to Drive an Hour to the Beach, Just Drop by Island H2O to Cool Off

Island H2O Water Park - image by Island H2O Water Park

It is Hot Outside!

Wow, it is hot outside. For the past month, my thermometer has read the 90s and as high as 103 degrees. It’s no wonder we do not see children riding their bikes, scooters, skates, or playing basketball outside. If you live in an apartment complex with pool facilities or a house with a pool, then it is easy for you and your children to cool off. But not everyone has a pool to refresh in. To make matters worse, if you live in Central Florida, such as Clermont, as I do, the beaches are far. So where do we go for some local summer fun?

My Newfound Discovery

I recently visited Island H2O Water Park at Sunset Walk on 3230 Inspiration Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34747—less than 6 miles from me. It opened in June 2019. Though it’s been three years, it has not been in operation for so long since COVID-19 closed many businesses, therefore it is fairly new. Island H2O Water Park has different areas of raft riding, tube slides, and splash zones for all ages to enjoy. They also have cabana rentals. Our visit was on a Wednesday. I enjoyed going on a weekday because it was not crowded, which allowed us to wander around and discover its many amenities.

Slides and Rides

I particularly enjoyed the Chat Creek Lazy River. The water is not deep, but just about 3-1/2 feet, and the flow is gentle enough for everyone. There’s also a lagoon with giant waves and deeper than Chat Creek River. They have so many fun rides in this park and different slides to choose from, too. You can ride on a tube, on your back, on a raft-like small mat—your choice and whatever thrill level you like for all ages. The best part is the wait time was about 10 minutes only. If going into the water is not your thing, you can always sit back on a lounge chair soaking in the sun or under a shade while your kids enjoy the water rides. Or rent a cabana for the day.

You can enjoy the park alone or with your family because they have designated areas for everyone. There is an adult area where you can enjoy your favorite alcoholic beverage if you like. They also have a kid’s area with a smaller pool and slides.

What they Have and What They Don't Have

One thing to note is that they do not provide towels, so you need to bring your own. The same applies to wheelchairs. Also, you may not bring your own food. They have food stands that serve fries, nuggets, hot dogs, and the like. But if you prefer better options, you can always step out to Sunset Walk and try out one of the many restaurants in the area. You can leave the park and return, though there is a procedure to it, therefore you need to visit customer service for details.

Summer Specials

During the summer, they are offering a Twilight Ticket only valid Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday they have a dive-in movie and Saturday and Sunday it is DJ Dance Music. These events begin at 6:30 p.m.

Value

The premises and restrooms are clean, well kept, and constantly monitored by the employees. The staff was friendly and treated us politely. Though the cost of food was expensive, the entrance fee to the park was not. The park delivers a lot of entertainment; therefore, I believe the price is fair. Prices begin at $69.99 and up depending on the type of ticket purchased. They also have a season pass with no blackout dates. It’s easier to buy your tickets online. Also, I noticed they have certain promotions online that are not available onsite. The parking is $10 per vehicle.

My Impression on the Park

My overall impression of Island H2O Waterpark is great. I loved it was close to Clermont and did not require me to drive through the congested I-4. It is off of 192 in Kissimmee and close to the Four Corners area. So, if you are looking for a place to cool off this summer, I suggest you try H2O Waterpark in Kissimmee, Florida.