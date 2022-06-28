Doesn't $10 Sound Better than $50, $100 or $150?

“Did you ever notice that the first piece of luggage on the carousel never belongs to anyone?” ~ Erma Bombeck

Image by Precision Scale & Balance

No one wants to arrive at the airport eager to get to their destination and find out that their luggage weighs more than what the airline allows. Airlines have a weight limit for checked-in luggage. The weight limit can be anywhere from 40 to 50 lbs depending on the airline. Their overweight baggage fees are steep. You might have to pay anywhere from $50 to $150 and that’s money you can use while at your destination.

We have encountered travelers having to distribute some of their belongings from one bag to another to avoid paying the excess weight fee. It is time-consuming and a hassle.

We do not fill our luggage completely. We travel light. However, we bring home souvenirs, a few bottles of wine, and other accessories that may overflow our suitcases. That is why we opted to purchase our own portable luggage scale. It was a one-time purchase for under $10; which has saved us a lot of headaches.

After packing our suitcase, we grab the scale and place the suitcase on the other end to find out what the weight is. We prefer to keep it at least 1 to 2 lbs under the weight established by the airline, you know, just in case either scales calibration is off.

During one of our trips, we had to purchase an additional bag to bring home the souvenirs. Buying an additional bag at the last minute is not a good idea either. We might fall prey to paying way too much just because there is no more time to search elsewhere. Therefore, we learned to include a small duffel bag in our suitcase, which we can use for souvenirs or whatever else we are bringing back home. It is also an inexpensive item you can find in any discount store. I usually carry my handbag on the aircraft, therefore, I always have the “free” carry-on option available for the “just in case” duffel bag.

Traveling is fun, but there are a lot of little things that can make it a hassle. On every trip taken, we have learned something new. I believe we will continue learning from all future trips and that’s okay.

Have you paid an extra fee for overweight bags? If so, what recommendations do you have for a hassle-free trip?