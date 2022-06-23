Travel Light with Travel Clothes and Undergarments

Photo by Vlada Karpovich from Pexels

I love traveling. It doesn't matter where. It can be anywhere here or international. I don't mind. But I do want to be comfortable at all times. Now that it's summer and people are traveling or getting ready to, I'd like to share my favorite items to travel light. I am not affiliated with any of the brand names mentioned. These recommendations are solely based on our experience. Do your research and find out what's best for you.

Under Garments and Socks

Proper clothes are very important when traveling–especially on long trips and for packing light. The more you can hand-wash before going to bed and have it dry by the next morning, the less you need to pack. I suggest you go with easy-care fabric garments.

Underwear is one of the most important things in your bag. That’s if you use any. For those that do, there are many easy-care fabric underwear brands that come in all styles and colors. I can only speak for the ExOfficio Give & Go underwear for women. They look and feel great. For men, Lapasa Boxer Briefs Travel underwear. Both ExOfficio and Lapasa, are great choices. And, since they dry so fast, you won’t need to purchase too many.

Another piece of important underwear for women is a brassiere (bra). Believe it or not, there is an anti-theft pocket bra. The best part of all is that it is wire-free! There’s no beating that. I recommend the Travel Bra, which you can get in beige or black. The passport pocket can be a little uncomfortable, but it is just a matter of getting used to having that extra pocket dangling from your bra. Other than the extra pocket, the rest is comfortable.

Men Can Look Sharp Too

For men who like to look sharp while traveling, go for the travel blazer, which looks great with jeans or decent slacks. It has hidden pockets to protect your passport and other valuables and is also water repellent. There are different brands, styles, and colors for every need.

Jeans are Not for Me

I realized jeans are not my favorite when traveling. I am most comfortable with leggings. They are not bulky and don't take much space in your luggage. Since they're stretchy, you can move around or stretch easily. Plus, they come in a variety of colors and fabrics, making them easy to combine. And, they look great with boots, heels, sneakers, sandals, or whatever you wish to wear on your feet.

Photo by Shamia Casiano

The Best Item of All

One thing that has come in quite handy while traveling is a windbreaker jacket. They are lightweight and fit in a handbag or backpack since it folds snug and thin. It also comes with an attached hood for those rainy days. After spending time and money organizing a trip abroad, the last thing you want is to have to stay indoors because it is raining or walk around with an umbrella limiting your free hands.

Keep those Feet Comfy

Socks are just as important as underwear. If you’re like me, whose feet swell, then you will need compression socks. Those puppies can really swell up when flying 5+ hours. You can find compression socks in black, white, beige, and even in an assortment of prints for those who prefer to match their socks with their clothes. When you reach your destination and while on the ground, I recommend dry overnight travel socks. The name speaks for itself. Hand wash your socks before going to bed and have them ready to wear in the morning. They are also available in different styles, colors, and sizes. Just don’t forget to take your travel-size laundry detergent.

For shoes, I’m not a sneakers wearer and with my flat feet, I need good support. I always travel with arch-support walking shoes from Skechers. I have a pair of gray, black, and beige color Sketchers, which I combine with the clothes I wear. They look great and I can wear them with or without socks. And they are not bulky either. But that’s just me. The important thing is that you travel with whatever footwear makes you comfortable. Just keep in mind that you will probably walk a lot.

Photo by Shad Meeg

Find Your Comfort

None of these things are necessary for traveling. But, when you want to make the best out of your vacation and enjoy your trip without worries, having these items comes in handy. Don’t go out running to purchase all these things. Do it a little at a time. See what is most important to you and what will make your trip more comfortable. Every trip will teach you a lesson about what is best for you when traveling. I did not get them all at once. As I traveled and discovered that having a certain item would have been great, I then researched and got it for my next trip.

These recommendations are based on my experience only. There are many more options available to suit everyone's needs. Let me know what would you recommend for traveling light.