Winter Garden, FL

If You Are Looking for a Top-Notch Gourmet Restaurant, Try Chef's Table

Debbie Centeno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXd5n_0fS6gt5C00
Image by Chef's Table

A Gourmet Restaurant

To eat at Chef’s Table is one of those “Wow” opportunities. My husband and children made a reservation at Chef’s Table for my birthday. Chef’s Table at 99 West Plant Street in Winter Garden is a top-notch, award-winning, and quaint restaurant in the downtown area of Winter Garden.

Chef’s Table offers two distinct menu options: Chef’s menu and the Tasting Room. Since we were opting for an entire meal, we reserved a table at the Chef's Menu. They suggest you make a reservation since it is quite busy. They have different rooms for different occasions or celebrations. The room we reserved, the cellar room, had six tables, but only two other couples were dining in that particular room other than us.

Intimate Setting perfect for a Romantic Evening

It is a small intimate room, elegantly decorated with an entire wall of wines and small wine racks throughout. The ambiance was cozy, and the music fit the restaurant type perfectly. Also, the service, our server Howie, was top-notch and entertaining too. Howie thoroughly explained the menu, its ingredients, and the pairing wines. He also gave us a little background on the chef and the history of the restaurant.

Absolutely Magnifique!

The menu comprised a 3-course meal with wine pairing - pricey but well worth it. For our first course, we chose Mushroom and Chive Crepe Torte stuffed with roasted shallot cream, gruyere cheese and sprinkled with truffle salt. They paired this course with a Pinot Noir from Montpellier, France. The Spiced Chorizo Arancini, prepared with mushrooms, shallots, spicy romesco and creme fraiche, was delicious and perfectly paired with Barco de Piedra, Ribera del Duero - a Spanish wine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10oedg_0fS6gt5C00
Spiced Chorizo Arancini & Mushroom and Chive Crepe Torte- images by the author

For our second course, we chose a Sea Bass Panko-Crusted Fresh Fish which was paired with a Yalumba, Viognier - a French wine Condrieu in the Rhône Valley - a perfect pair. The House Rubbed Pork Ribeye paired with another Spanish wine, Monte Oton, Garnacha. The servings were generous and scrumptious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tk1Bu_0fS6gt5C00
House Rubbed Pork Ribeye & Sea Bass Panko-Crusted Fresh Fish- images by the author

Our third course was dessert. I chose the Double Chocolate Bread Pudding covered in salted caramel ice cream, orange brûlée caramel, and roasted pistachios, deliciously paired with Quinta de la Rosa, Tawny from the Madeira region in Spain. My family went for the Butterscotch Crème brûlée, which was paired with Broadbent Rainwater, also from the Madeira region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KG8zq_0fS6gt5C00
Double Chocolate Bread Pudding & Butterscotch Crème Brûlée- images by the author

It's a Winner

Overall, the dinner was spectacular. The service was superb. We will definitely return. If you are looking to celebrate a special occasion or simply enjoy a superb dinner, Chef’s Table is the place to go. It’s no wonder why they are among the Open Table Top 100 best restaurants in America, as well as many other awards, according to their website.

Location

99 W Plant Street, Winter Garden, Florida 34787

Phone: (407) 230-7837

Business Hours:

Monday:4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Tuesday - Thursday:4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Friday - Saturday:11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Sunday:11:00 am - 9:00 pm

