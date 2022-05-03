He taught us to Love Dogs Just as much as we Love Our Children

Chewy - images by the author

A Tribute for My Dog

I want to give tribute to my precious dog, Chewy. Though he does not read and I doubt can understand what I am writing about, I will also show tribute to him while he remains on the Earth plane with us.

Chewy came to us when I was still heavily grieving the loss of my son. He was part of my grieving process. He was the runt of the litter and rejected by his mommy. When we first saw Chewy, it was love at first sight. He was the tiniest one, could barely walk straight, and was bottle-fed. I remember holding him close to my chest. The love I felt was indescribable.

At his first vet visit, the vet discovered he had a heart murmur. According to VCA Animal Hospital, a heart murmur is an abnormal heart sound, usually heard by listening to the heart with a stethoscope. Turbulent blood flow causes it within the heart. It is slowly progressive and it can worsen over months to years. Vets categorize it into six stages. If it becomes severe, the dog is at risk of developing congestive heart failure. However, some dogs outgrow it within a few months, which is what we hoped for. Therefore, we were not too concerned about it. Unfortunately, it is not Chewy’s case. His heart murmur grew worse as time went by.

The vet saw him in October 2021 for his annual visit, which was when the vet noticed he was in the 4th stage and prescribed medication to slow down the progress of his heart murmur. The vet also discovered his heart was larger than it should be. She suggested that to see Chewy within 6 months to monitor his heart. Last week was his six-month visit, and the prognosis was not good. He is now in stage 5. The x-rays and bloodwork showed that not only his heart had grown twice the size it should be, but he had liver inflammation as well, and there seems to be some fluid in his lungs. A sure sign he is not getting any better.

What can we do to help him? Other than feeding him a healthy diet and avoiding stress, anxiety, and/or any strenuous activity, there isn’t anything much we can do. Any type of stress, anxiety, or strenuous activity can cause him to go into cardiac arrest. The vet prescribed anxiety medication, on top of the other three medications he already takes. Chewy gets very anxious when it rains—especially during thunderstorms and fireworks. May is a month of many thunderstorms, therefore we need to curb his anxiety as much as possible.

For his diet, we feed him home-cooked food - boiled chicken breast with no condiments, peas, carrots, and white rice cooked fresh just for him. His treats include carrots, apples, pears, bananas, and doggie all-natural veggie treats. Also, he drinks distilled water bought especially for him. Now and then we treat him to a pup cup at Twistee Treat. What the heck, we all deserve it, so why not?

Chewy is 9-years-old and a happy little guy. He has a birthday coming up on May 8. It breaks my heart to know that at any moment, we could lose him. Just the mere thought breaks my heart and brings me to tears, as it is happening now. We love our dog. Not only does he think I’m his real mommy, but I also consider him my son. Though we have always spoiled him, it seems like it’s not enough and he deserves more.

I pray his heart murmur does not reach stage 6, and he continues to live a long, happy life with us. I could have never imagined loving a dog the way I love Chewy. He is my baby forever.