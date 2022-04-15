Whether You Are Traveling Near or Far, Packing Light Makes a Difference

Debbie Centeno
“He who would travel happily must travel light.” ~ Antoine de Saint-Exupery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKmVX_0fAkaSe000
Image by Quaz Amir

Summer is fast approaching and travelers are already talking about and preparing for their upcoming vacations. Traveling abroad or locally requires proper clothes – especially on long trips and for packing light. The more you can hand-wash before going to bed and have it dry by the next morning, the less you need to pack. I suggest you go with easy-care fabric garments.

Underwear is one of the most important things in your bag. There are many easy-care fabric underwear brands that come in all styles and colors. I can only speak for the Exofficio Give and Go underwear for women. I can tell you that I’ve had them for six years now and they still look and feel great. For men, Lapasa Boxer Briefs Travel Underwear. Both ExOfficio and Lapasa, are great choices. And, since they dry so fast you won’t need to purchase too many.

Another piece of important underwear for women is the brassiere (bra). Believe it or not, there is an anti-theft pocket bra. The best part of all is that it is a wire-free bra! There is no beating that! I recommend The Travel Bra which you can get in beige or black. The passport pocket can be a little uncomfortable but it is just a matter of getting used to having that extra pocket dangling from your bra. Other than the extra pocket, the rest is comfortable.

Socks are just as important as underwear. If you are like me, whose feet tend to swell, then you will need compression socks. Those puppies can really swell up when flying 5+ hours. You can find compression socks in black, white, beige, and even in an assortment of prints for those who prefer to match their socks with their clothes. When you reach your destination and while on the ground, I recommend Dry Overnight Travel Socks. The name speaks for itself, wash your socks before going to bed and have them ready to wear in the morning. They are also available in different styles, colors, and sizes. Just don’t forget to take your travel-size laundry detergent.

For men, there are travel blazers that look great with jeans or decent slacks. It has hidden pockets to protect your wallet, passport, and other valuables and is also water repellent. There are different brands, styles, and colors.

I realized that jeans are not my favorite when traveling. I find that I am most comfortable with leggings. They are not bulky, therefore do not take up much space in your luggage, and they are soft and easy to move in. Plus, they come in a variety of colors and fabrics making them easy to combine. And, they look great with boots, heels, sneakers, sandals, or whatever you wish to wear on your feet.

One of the things that came in quite handy when traveling is the windbreaker jacket. They are lightweight and fit in your handbag or purse since it folds snug and thin. It also comes with an attached hood for those rainy days. Let’s face it, after spending time and money organizing a trip, the last thing you want is to have to stay indoors because it is raining or walk around with an umbrella limiting your free hands.

When it comes to shoes, I am not a sneakers fan and with my flat feet, I need good support. I have always traveled with Sketchers walking shoes. They come in all sorts of colors and designs, which you can combine with the clothes you are wearing. They always look great and you can wear them with or without socks. And, they are not bulky either. But that’s just me. The important thing is that you travel with whatever footwear makes you comfortable. Just keep in mind that you will probably be walking a lot.

None of these things are necessary for traveling. But, when you want to make the best out of your travels and enjoy your trip without worries, having these items comes in handy. Don’t go out running to purchase all these things. Do it a little at a time. See what’s most important to you and what will make your trip more comfortable. Every trip will teach you a lesson about what’s best for you when traveling.

Let us know below what would you recommend for traveling light?

Originally published in Traveler Wows on May 24, 2019.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Packing for Travel# Light Packing# Traveling Abroad# Local Travel# Traveling

Comments / 0

Published by

My writing journey began as a way to cope with grief. I realized I enjoyed writing and began a blog, Debbie’s Reflection (https://debbiesreflection.com). I also enjoy traveling. Therefore, as a traveler, I began another blog, Traveler Wows (https://travelerwows.com), in which I share tips on places, landmarks, and reviews on airlines, hotels, and restaurants. Thank you for joining me on my writing journey.

Orlando, FL
2104 followers

More from Debbie Centeno

Orlando, FL

Bye-Bye to the Ramen Noodles Packet and Hello to Jinya Ramen Bar – Not your Ordinary Noodle Soup

Who would’ve thought! When I heard Ramen, the first thing that came to my mind was the Ramen Noodle Soup packets, which were once sold for about 4 or 5 for one dollar – probably more now. Therefore, it caught me by surprise to hear there are restaurants specializing in Ramen noodle soups.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant is Always on Point with Their Delicious Food

Like many people in the U.S., I love Mexican food - especially if it’s an authentic Mexican restaurant, not to be confused with many Tex-Mex locations. My favorite place for Mexican food is San Jose’s Original Mexican Restaurant at 4315 S. Hwy 27 Suite A1 in Clermont, Florida 34711.

Read full story

A Grieving Mom's Birthday Message from Her Son in Heaven

My birthday is fast approaching. Tonight, as I wrote an article, my forever 20-year-old angel in heaven (my oldest son’s) image crossed my mind. At that moment, my heart ached for him and a few tears rolled down my cheeks.

Read full story
7 comments
Kissimmee, FL

Crazy Crab Restaurant in Kissimmee will Delight You

I love seafood so it was a big yes to celebrate a member of our party's birthday at Crazy Crab at 8701 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee 34747. Not knowing what to expect, we reserved a table just in case the restaurant had a waiting list as it often occurs. It surprised us to find the restaurant was almost empty. We thought maybe it was a sign that the food was not good- hence why it was almost empty. We figured, if we do not try it, we will never know, right?

Read full story
4 comments

It’s Your Time for a Peaceful, Stress-free Life

I had not realized that what I thought was a calm and relaxed life was merely the tip of what the true meaning is. After raising my children and trying to maintain sanity within our family household, I finally learned what living a relaxed life is. I enjoyed being a wife and raising my children. It’s just that when you are in that role there barely is any “me” time to think about relaxing.

Read full story
8 comments

Feeling Overwhelmed by the Amount of Telemarketing, Scamming, and Fraudulent Calls?

Nowadays I need to go to extreme measures to avoid certain situations. In my case, it is regarding phone calls. I have had enough of the daily telemarketers, scammers, and fraudulent calls. It gets to where it is one call after the other. Sometimes for the same reason and the calls come in from different numbers, different states, and/or countries! I have received calls from Luxembourg, China, Russia. I do not know anyone in these countries! I have never been to these countries. Most of the time it is a recorded message, which makes it more frustrating.

Read full story
3 comments

Teaching Your Elderly Parents about Technology

When my elderly father was in town, he stayed with me for three months. He is slow-paced in his ways but then again, he’s 81-years-old. Dad is quite smart and even though he is not too knowledgeable about the latest technology, once he learns, he is unstoppable. A few months ago, he discovered YouTube. It was miraculous for him. As an avid gardener, he began researching anything and everything regarding gardening. Every time I called him, he would give me lessons on how to fertilize this, how to water that, and so on.

Read full story
1 comments

Dragging Our Feet through the Perils of Walmart with an Elder

I took my dad to Walmart. I don’t shop at Walmart and avoid it at all costs. If I need anything from Walmart, I order it online and have it delivered. It has worked fine. Therefore, when my 81-year-old father asked me to take him to Walmart, I cringed but took him, anyway. My idea was to drop him off at the entrance and let him shop while I waited in my car. Then I thought about how dangerous it could be for him. Sort of like a baby crawling between a buffalo stampede, so I decidef to go in with him.

Read full story
18 comments

Fiction and/or Satire: Hell is Not Some Underground Scorching Place, In my opinion, We live it on the Earth Plane

*This publication contains fiction and/or satire as such and not presented as fact. It is solely based on my personal opinion and beliefs. Do you believe there is a heaven and hell? If so, why? I do not believe there is a hell. For me, hell is what we live at certain times in the Earth plane. And heaven, to me is the infinite, cosmic universe where we are all from and return to. How did I come to this conclusion?

Read full story
146 comments

The Old Unused Relic In my Dad’s Back Yard

During one of our visits to Puerto Rico, we spent time with my father and his wife. While at their home, I came across a stationary bike on the backyard terrace. It is green, old, rusty, and ugly. A metal mesh resembling a fan covered the front spinning wheel. I had never seen one like it before.

Read full story
8 comments

Understanding Michelangelo's Portrayal of Grief felt by Mary, Jesus’ Mother, through La Pieta

“The Pieta means pity or compassion, and represents Mary sorrowfully contemplating the dead body of her son which she holds on her lap.” ~ The Khan Academy. Michelangelo's La Pieta in the Vatican City- image by the author.

Read full story
8 comments

Why Do Some People Hold a Grudge But Very Little Admit to It? (Opinion)

Do you hold a grudge against someone? If so, how does it make you feel? Does it do anything to the person you are holding a grudge against?. I ask these questions because the topic has come up a few times within social gatherings. Everyone who commented on the subject claims not holding a grudge. They also mentioned having no contact with the person who did them wrong. It is a topic that engages a lot of people with different opinions. Since I have no particular people in mind, I will name them “the Grudger” as the one holding a grudge; and “the Grudgee” as the one who committed the offense.

Read full story

Geneva, a Town Surrounded by Stunning Views of the Swiss Alps

“Switzerland is a small, steep country,much more up and down than sideways, and is all stuck over with large brown hotels built on the cuckoo clock style of architecture.” ~ Ernest Hemingway.

Read full story

Visiting Venice, Italy in Memory of Our Son

“Travel has a way of stretching the mind.” ~ Ralph Crawshaw. Our first international trip was to Italy. It was part of my grieving process. Ever since my forever 20-year-old angel was a child and first saw Venice in a book, he became fascinated with “the streets of water,” as he called them. About three months before my son died, we watched a documentary about Venice. He was in awe of Venice and said it was magical, “you’ll see Mom, one of these days I’m going to visit Venice.” Unfortunately, that day never came. During my grieving process, I opted to do for my son what he wanted to do but didn’t get to. One of those things was traveling to Venice.

Read full story
2 comments

Pain Relief Mistake - When the English Language is Not the Same in Every Country

You know when here, in the good old USA, we say, “I gotta go,” how anyone can understand the meaning of going to the bathroom? Well, we once had an incident while on vacation in Brussels, which was quite funny.

Read full story
1 comments

Turin, the Italian Town that Captivated Our Hearts

Turin or Torino in Italian is a city in northern Italy and one of the loveliest towns we have visited. It is the capital city of Piedmont with a population of 2.278 million, according to the 2021 census. Housing Anywhere proclaimed Turin as the third best city in Italy and quite popular amongst ex-pats because of its low-cost living. It is also one of the largest cities in Italy. We had never heard of Turin before. Therefore, when we built our itinerary through various countries in Europe, we thought it would be a great place for a pit stop. It is not a common town to visit, but it has its charm and interesting spots such as the spire of the Mole Antonelliana, piazza’s, churches, café, opera houses, art galleries, palaces, theaters, and baroque architecture that line Turin’s streets.

Read full story
2 comments

The Unsettling Feeling and How it Ended - Fiction Story

It was a Sunday evening in February. The sky was clear, with a full moon and twinkling stars. The weather was chilly but not too cold to require a jacket. I sat with my husband, Joe, in the sunroom enjoying the clear skies, a glass of wine, and some quiet time. I had just returned to the room from my earlier meditation. But something was wrong. Something did not feel right. I had an eerie feeling. The feeling that something was about to happen and it was not good. I closed my eyes and set my intention for positive energy and protection, and slowly opened my eyes to stare into the beautiful clear sky. However, I could not shake the feeling off.

Read full story
2 comments

Does a Mother Ever Stop Worrying about Her Children?

I do not know what kind of mother I am. All I know is that my children are my world. If my children are sad, I am sad. When they are happy, I am happy. If they are ill, I hurt. I worry if they get sick; I worry if I do not hear from them for over two days. Whatever it may be, they and their feelings are a part of me. Not that I want it to be that way. It just is. Maybe it is because I have experienced the loss of a son. I do not know, or maybe it is just part of nature.

Read full story
21 comments

Amazon is No Longer What It Used to Be — Who is Next in Line to Beat Amazon?

"I’m considering shopping physically at the brick and mortar stores instead of online." My Go to Shopping Place is no Longer What it Used to Be. I am appalled with how negligent Amazon has gotten with choosing sellers. I remember placing orders on Amazon and not needing to return anything because most everything I ordered was of good quality. But these past couple of years, it’s been one return after another. While some are not a big deal to me, there are a couple that really hit a nerve. Here are just a couple of things purchased through Amazon that has really upset me.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy