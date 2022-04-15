Whether You Are Traveling Near or Far, Packing Light Makes a Difference

“He who would travel happily must travel light.” ~ Antoine de Saint-Exupery

Image by Quaz Amir

Summer is fast approaching and travelers are already talking about and preparing for their upcoming vacations. Traveling abroad or locally requires proper clothes – especially on long trips and for packing light. The more you can hand-wash before going to bed and have it dry by the next morning, the less you need to pack. I suggest you go with easy-care fabric garments.

Underwear is one of the most important things in your bag. There are many easy-care fabric underwear brands that come in all styles and colors. I can only speak for the Exofficio Give and Go underwear for women. I can tell you that I’ve had them for six years now and they still look and feel great. For men, Lapasa Boxer Briefs Travel Underwear. Both ExOfficio and Lapasa, are great choices. And, since they dry so fast you won’t need to purchase too many.

Another piece of important underwear for women is the brassiere (bra). Believe it or not, there is an anti-theft pocket bra. The best part of all is that it is a wire-free bra! There is no beating that! I recommend The Travel Bra which you can get in beige or black. The passport pocket can be a little uncomfortable but it is just a matter of getting used to having that extra pocket dangling from your bra. Other than the extra pocket, the rest is comfortable.

Socks are just as important as underwear. If you are like me, whose feet tend to swell, then you will need compression socks. Those puppies can really swell up when flying 5+ hours. You can find compression socks in black, white, beige, and even in an assortment of prints for those who prefer to match their socks with their clothes. When you reach your destination and while on the ground, I recommend Dry Overnight Travel Socks. The name speaks for itself, wash your socks before going to bed and have them ready to wear in the morning. They are also available in different styles, colors, and sizes. Just don’t forget to take your travel-size laundry detergent.

For men, there are travel blazers that look great with jeans or decent slacks. It has hidden pockets to protect your wallet, passport, and other valuables and is also water repellent. There are different brands, styles, and colors.

I realized that jeans are not my favorite when traveling. I find that I am most comfortable with leggings. They are not bulky, therefore do not take up much space in your luggage, and they are soft and easy to move in. Plus, they come in a variety of colors and fabrics making them easy to combine. And, they look great with boots, heels, sneakers, sandals, or whatever you wish to wear on your feet.

One of the things that came in quite handy when traveling is the windbreaker jacket. They are lightweight and fit in your handbag or purse since it folds snug and thin. It also comes with an attached hood for those rainy days. Let’s face it, after spending time and money organizing a trip, the last thing you want is to have to stay indoors because it is raining or walk around with an umbrella limiting your free hands.

When it comes to shoes, I am not a sneakers fan and with my flat feet, I need good support. I have always traveled with Sketchers walking shoes. They come in all sorts of colors and designs, which you can combine with the clothes you are wearing. They always look great and you can wear them with or without socks. And, they are not bulky either. But that’s just me. The important thing is that you travel with whatever footwear makes you comfortable. Just keep in mind that you will probably be walking a lot.

None of these things are necessary for traveling. But, when you want to make the best out of your travels and enjoy your trip without worries, having these items comes in handy. Don’t go out running to purchase all these things. Do it a little at a time. See what’s most important to you and what will make your trip more comfortable. Every trip will teach you a lesson about what’s best for you when traveling.

Originally published in Traveler Wows on May 24, 2019.