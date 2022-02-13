Being Grateful for Life Today to Celebrate a Birthday Tomorrow

Debbie Centeno
Begin to look within, which starts by being grateful that you are alive today and maybe you will be able to celebrate another birthday.” ~ Debbie Centeno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNUPc_0eDOKa8c00
Photography courtesy of Juan Pablo Arenas

Our Expectations

A few years ago, I attended two events on the same day. The first one in the early afternoon was a memorial service/celebration of life. The second one during the evening was a birthday celebration. You are probably thinking the memorial service was for an older person, while the birthday celebration was for a younger one. That’s okay because it is normal to think this way.

Let me clarify. The memorial service/celebration of life was for a 12-year-old child. A sweet boy who did not have a chance at living a normal life because of a devastating condition he suffered. A child that we all expect to run around, play sports, enjoy the many activities and attractions for children. To grow into a young man, fulfill his childhood dreams, become a good citizen and have a family of his own. But no, this young boy was the one in the coffin.

The birthday party we attended was for a 70-year-old woman. She is a healthy person who raised three exceptional children. They surprised her with a birthday celebration, with Mariachis and all. A very well-deserved celebration for a fine lady. Even though there have been some struggles, as we all have struggled in our lives, it is a blessing for her to reach the age of 70. I wish her many more years of health and happiness. So, what’s your point?—you might ask.

See the Irony?

As I mentioned above, some might imagine a memorial service for an elderly person; it is just natural. None of us expect to outlive our children. From a very young age, we learn that when we grow old, we will die. We do not think about dying at a young age—especially being a child. We are not mentally prepared to even contemplate a child dying. So it always comes as a shock. However, when it is an adult person, especially the elderly, it seems okay.

Never Take Life for Granted

We are here today and do not know about tomorrow. We should be grateful for all we have. I have heard so many times how people complain about not having enough money; not having the latest fashion; not having the new technological gadget they want; how someone made them lose their temper, and so on. Every day I hear more complaints than gratefulness.

I am not talking about my family environment; I am talking about anywhere and everywhere. If you turn on the news, it’s 95% bad (and I think I am being modest here); the same goes for social media. While driving to work in the morning, I see it on the streets. People are in a rush to get to their destiny, some blocking others from going into their lane. Others are driving too close to vehicles in a menacing way. Then there are the ones we interact with daily, either while shopping, eating out, working, or even socializing! Do they realize they have another day to live? Maybe they should take one minute a day to be grateful for the gift of life. This action will emanate positive energy into the world, which will bring positive things into our lives.

My Point Is

We must focus on living the life given with gratefulness, thus enjoying what time we have on Earth. Everyone has struggles. There are good times and bad times. Learn to look for the good in the critical moments and life will be more enjoyable. Some might think, “Well, you haven’t gone through any struggles!” My response? Yes, I have. Just like any other human, I’ve struggled. My biggest heartbreak was the loss of my oldest son. But I did not let it define me. I learned how fragile life is, and I learned to be grateful. I learned to take a negative situation and turn it around by looking for the positive in it, thus making me a happier person.

Happiness Begins Within Ourselves

I urge you to reflect on this and make a better life for yourself. Happiness is within ourselves. No one can make us happy. Look within, which starts by being grateful that you are alive today and might celebrate another birthday. Life is too short to live with resentments and regrets.

Many blessings to all, may you live a long, healthy, and abundant life.

Originally published at https://debbiesreflection.com/ on October 6, 2020.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Death# Life# Humanity# Living

Comments / 0

Published by

My writing journey began as a way to cope with grief. I realized I enjoyed writing and began a blog, Debbie’s Reflection (https://debbiesreflection.com). I also enjoy traveling. Therefore, as a traveler, I began another blog, Traveler Wows (https://travelerwows.com), in which I share tips on places, landmarks, and reviews on airlines, hotels, and restaurants. Thank you for joining me on my writing journey.

Orlando, FL
1357 followers

More from Debbie Centeno

The Greatest Gift is Life so Learn to Live It without Anger

Why is there so much anger in this world? It is as if people were angry at being given another day of life! Whatever happened to waking up and being thankful for another day of life? I see it every day on the road, on social media, while shopping, and I wonder what has happened to humanity?

Read full story
20 comments

My Thoughts on Monaco in the French Riviera, the Second Smallest Country in the World

One country we visited during our 2021 European trip was Monaco. Monaco is a sovereign state and the second-smallest nation worldwide. It borders France, Italy, and the Mediterranean Sea. Though it borders the Mediterranean Sea, its beach, Larvotto Beach, is the only public beach available. Larvotto Beach is a man-made beach and is very popular among the locals and tourists. The beach is 52 acres of surface, mostly with small river stones and just one side of sand.

Read full story
6 comments

Soul-Searching For The Meaning of Life

“The wise use of intelligence requires more than academic intelligence; we need soul-searching and deep reflection to live a more balanced and meaningful life.” ~ Dr. Paul TP Wong.

Read full story
16 comments

What We Saw while Exploring Castellfollit de las Rocas in Spain

“Still round the corner, there may wait, a new road or a secret gate.” ~ J.R.R. Tolkien. View from the highway of Castellfollit de la Roca in Spain– image by the author. Way up high, about 970 feet, in the province of Girona and set between the Fluvia and Toronell rivers, lies a tiny village by the name of Castellfollit de la Roca in Spain. According to the 2018 census, Castellfollit de la Roca has a population of 956.

Read full story

My Vivid Dream and the Meaning of It

Two months after my son passed away, I had the most beautiful dream. The sky and surrounding area were gray and gloomy. As if I were inside a gray cloud. There was nothing else other than a flight of stairs in a lonely alley. The stairs seemed burnt, blackened by a fire, however, it did not smell of fire. There were many stairs. I could not see where they ended, but I headed up towards wherever they took me to step by step. It was a long journey up the flight of stairs — about a four-hour walk. Every time I took a step; they squeaked. I didn’t know where they would lead to, but it was not scary, nor did I get tired.

Read full story

A Grieving Mother’s Story of Survival

My life was wonderful. I had three adult children, a loving husband, and a job I enjoyed. Until one day my life flipped upside down. My name is Debbie, and this is my story. One quiet summer night, my husband and I were getting ready for bed when the phone rang.

Read full story
35 comments

I Left My $20 per hour On-site Job for a $12 per hour Remote One

“Are you crazy? Why would you do that?” asked my family and friends. My friend recently confessed to me her decision of leaving her $20 per hour onsite paying job for a $12 per hour remote one. I was one to tell her she was making a mistake until she broke it down and convinced me. I thought it would be a wonderful story to share to which she agreed. Here’s her story.

Read full story
8 comments

Lizzie's Memphis Style BBQ - Flavor that will Win Your Heart

I am not a fan of any barbecue sauce, nor did I like cornbread until I tasted Lizzie’s Memphis Style BBQ meals. Do you know those places that are always on point with their recipes and never disappoint you? That’s Lizzie’s Memphis Style BBQ for me. The first time I tried Lizzie’s was when my son ordered from this place. Since he was undecided on what to buy, he ordered one of each of the pulled pork, ribs, chicken, turkey, and brisket—plenty for a few days of no cooking. Boy, were we in for a delicious treat.

Read full story
4 comments

The Spanish Town of Barcelona Wows us Every Time

Barcelona, in Spain, is such a beautiful city and so full of life. It was not our first time in Barcelona. However, this time we booked our stay in La Ramblas and I liked it. Though it was busy, Paris was worst, therefore not so overwhelming. The location was perfect, right in the center of La Ramblas with La Boquería Market, the Gothic Quarter, Placa Reial, Plaza La Catalunya, and the Barcelona pier, all within walking distance. Our stroll through La Rambla from one end to the other was pleasant, though chilly. We did a little shopping for local products and had some of the local delicacies, too.

Read full story
5 comments

It is Time to Own Up to Our Own Mistakes

I do not tolerate well people who push the blame on someone else, other than themselves, for things that go wrong in their life. I know a few people who act this way and realize their parents were not the best examples to follow. So why continue the same pattern? You are not obligated to do the same as your parents did. I believe we are responsible for the way our life turns out. Yes, we all have problems and not everyone had a perfect childhood. We all have encountered hard times and struggles. But we learned from those struggles - or some of us did. Most of us realize where the problem stems from and take action to avoid repeating the same situations. The issue lies when some people never attempt to correct it, even when they know that there is a problem and what the root of the problem is.

Read full story
33 comments

A Grieving Mother Receives Comfort from Her Child through a Perfect Stranger's Song

"There is no death. Only a change of worlds." ~ Chief Seattle. I recently read the most heart-warming story ever. It teared me up. I use the Nextdoor app within my neighborhood. A woman, which I'll call Ann, who lives in a surrounding neighborhood, was writing to express her thanks to a stranger. She did not know him, but his interaction with her caused a great impact.

Read full story
15 comments

Mother Stimulates her Brain at 81-Years-Old

Bottles manually decorated by my 81-year-old mother- image by the author. Arts & Crafts are a creative way to unleash your ideas into reality. Both men and women of all ages enjoy them. My 81-year-old mother is big on crafts. She especially enjoys designing wine bottles. Mom uses a variety of materials for her crafts—paint, clay, beads, rhinestones, jute rope, fabrics, buttons, paper, dry leaves—even nutshells! According to Catherine Carey Levisay, a clinical neuropsychologist, “crafting can keep the brain stimulated because it combines the learning and perfecting of new skills with those that are already mastered.”

Read full story
9 comments

Learning about the Country Life of Relatives Taught Me How Rich and Blessed They Are

I remember as a child when we used to go with our parents to visit our relatives way up in the mountains. We lived in Puerto Rico and our relatives lived in Las Piedras about 2000 feet above sea level. They were a family of seven children and the parents—nine all living under the same roof. Their living quarters comprised three open-plan shacks. The first one was the living room. It had a 13” black-and-white TV on a small side table and a ripped-up couch. They divided the second one into two bedrooms. One with four full-size beds and the other with one queen-size bed. The third shack was the dining room and kitchen. Then there was an outhouse. Also, they bathed in the river or gathered water in buckets and brought it to the house to bathe in an outdoor area enclosed with zinc panels.

Read full story
3 comments

Breath In, Breath Out and Stay Calm when Teaching Your Elderly Parents about Technology

My elderly father was recently in town. He is slow-paced in his ways but then again, he is 81-years-old. Dad is quite smart and even though he is not too knowledgeable about the latest technology, once he learns, he is unstoppable. A few months ago, he discovered YouTube. It was miraculous for him. As an avid gardener, he began researching anything and everything regarding gardening. Every time I called him, he would give me a lecture on how to fertilize this, and how to water that, and so on.

Read full story
1 comments

Life Choices Can Affect the Rest of Our Lives

I’d like to share a story that has changed my life for the better. It involves my forever 20- year-old angel in heaven and I thought today would be a great opportunity to share since tomorrow, January 8th, is his birthday and also marks the anniversary of when I decided to take control of my life. It is one of those heartbreaking stories with a happy ending. The reason I want to share is to encourage others going through a similar situation, that there is hope at the end of the tunnel. You too can do it.

Read full story
21 comments

Bordeaux: A 6-Hour Drive from Paris and What We Experienced

Bordeaux is a bustling city in the southwest of France. It is home to many vineyards and chateaus, and where the worldwide known Bordeaux wines come from. Bordeaux is quite popular among tourists. I was not expecting so many, especially during the slow season in late October. It is a beautiful city with its Gothic and Romanesque styles of architecture, many of which are recognized as UNESCO Heritage Sites.

Read full story

Is a Back, Shoulder, and Neck Massager Comparable to a Private Massage?

Shiatsu Back, Shoulder, and Neck Massager- image by MoCuishle Store. I love massages. I mean, who doesn’t? It feels so wonderful and relaxing. Although it can be painful sometimes, to get a deep tissue massage. There are many local massage parlors locally. But, massages can be expensive and not everyone can afford them - especially if you need a massager more than once a month. However, I received the Shiatsu Massager as a Christmas gift from my daughter. What a splendid gift she gave me. Now I can have a massage whenever and wherever I want to. I am loving it!

Read full story
1 comments

Too Little Time to Explore the Beautiful Country of Andorra

The Andorra La Vella Paris suspension bridge in the city center— image by the author. Independent travel is by far our favorite way to go. We create our itinerary way before we book our flight, vehicle, and hotels. This way, it is easier for us to break down the route into pit stops and give us an idea of what to see and do on our route. We arrived in Paris and drove to Bordeaux the next day. After spending a couple of days in Bordeaux, France visit, we headed on towards Barcelona, Spain. But first, we had to make a pit stop in Andorra, La Vella. It was our first visit to Andorra, and we are so glad we did it even though it was just for a couple of hours.

Read full story

Exploring Setenil de las Bodegas: A Town Built into the Cliffs in Southern Spain

Setenil de las Bodegas, is a small town in the province of Cadiz in southern Spain. According to the 2018 census, its population is roughly about 2800 welcoming Spaniards. I never heard of this place before but once I saw the images online, I knew we had to visit this town.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy