The Spanish Town of Barcelona Wows us Every Time

Debbie Centeno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDHkM_0drNj3A500
Barcelona- image by George Apostolidis

A Lively City

Barcelona, in Spain, is such a beautiful city and so full of life. It was not our first time in Barcelona. However, this time we booked our stay in La Ramblas and I liked it. Though it was busy, Paris was worst, therefore not so overwhelming. The location was perfect, right in the center of La Ramblas with La Boquería Market, the Gothic Quarter, Placa Reial, Plaza La Catalunya, and the Barcelona pier, all within walking distance. Our stroll through La Rambla from one end to the other was pleasant, though chilly. We did a little shopping for local products and had some of the local delicacies, too.

Hotel Royal Ramblas

We booked our stay at the Hotel Royal Ramblas and besides the perfect location; it was a decent hotel. The room is modern, nice, clean, and comfortable. Also, no carpets-yay! The linens smelled fresh, too. But again, the bathroom was not. However, it was not as bad as the hotel in Bordeaux. There was a bit of mold in the shower and a few hair strands. Also, I could tell the hotel cleaning crew did not properly mop the floor since I could see the urine stains in front of the toilet. Our room was on the 6th floor. This is the hotel where we had the incident in the elevator I wrote about. If you have not read it and would like to, you can do so here. The overall hotel décor was attractive, and the staff was polite, cooperative, and friendly. They serve breakfast too at an additional cost, but well worth it. Did I mention they have a parking garage at no extra cost? It is quite uncomfortable to drive in and out of, especially when people gathered in front of the garage door and just stare at you when trying to enter the parking garage instead of moving to allow us access.

La Sagrada Familia

Back in 2015, we visited the Basilica of La Sagrada Familia and fell in love with its amazing architecture. Its construction began on March 19, 1882, and its estimated time of completion is in the year 2026. It has come a long way since our last visit in 2015. We opted to buy our tickets online early enough so we could visit the basilica in a time slot that best suited our needs. I am so glad we did because the wait lines were outrageous. The interior is just as impressive as the exterior. It is one place not to be missed in Barcelona. I expect to return to see it fully completed if I am still alive and able in 2026.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpCiV_0drNj3A500
Basilica La Sagrada Familia- image by the author

We Ventured towards El Tibidabo

Upon a mountain top is an adventure park by the name of El Tibidabo with spectacular views of Barcelona and the pier. We did not know about this place. However, it is impossible to miss it while driving through Barcelona. Once we saw what looked like a castle, it was our mission to find out what it truly was. Therefore, we asked a local and discovered it was a church, Temple Expiatori del Sagrat Cor, next to an adventure park. The Temple Expiatori del Sagrat Cor is a neo-Gothic style church which I just realized looks a lot like the Sacré Coeur in Montmartre, Paris. If you are not interested in the park itself, you can still visit the free church square. You will only pay for parking and then take the walk uphill towards the church square, where you can enjoy a panoramic view of Barcelona from any of the two observation decks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAx3Z_0drNj3A500
Montjuic Palace– image by Jorge Franganillo

Montjuic

One of the most famous hills in Barcelona is Montjuic. It is where a stunning palace, lovely gardens, and pavilions all come together to offer you a relaxed time. You can also take snapshots of the spectacular panoramic views of the city and the pier of Barcelona. During the evening, the fountain entertains you with a light show. While in Montjuic, we savored a delicious lunch at the mountaintop 5-star restaurant Martinez, a Mediterranean restaurant at Ctra. de Miramar, 38, in Barcelona; while enjoying the panoramic views and sea breeze. I suggest you make a reservation. We were lucky enough to get into a one-hour spot between reservations because they booked it solid.

Placa Reial

The Placa Reial is the hub of the Gothic Quarter in Barcelona. It is a public square popular with the locals and the tourists as well. The square is lined with restaurants, pubs, and cafes. A fountain adorns the center and palm trees throughout the square make it an enjoyable place to eat, have a few drinks with your friends, or just people watch either during the day or evening hours. Street performers make their way to the square to put on a show for you until the authorities fetch them away. During the summer, they hold concerts in the square. We enjoyed an evening of drinks and tapas at the Ocaña Restaurante in the square. It was a chilly, rainy night, but that did not deter the people from enjoying their evening at Placa Reial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HuBp6_0drNj3A500
A night out at Placa Reial- image by the author

We will be Back Again

There is so much to see and do in Barcelona. On this trip, we did not even cover a fourth of what there is to do. However, it does not mean we didn’t enjoy our time. We loved it! Two days is simply not enough. But that’s okay, it just means we will return to Barcelona. I look forward to my next time around.

Originally published at http://travelerwows.com on January 12, 2022.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Travel# Europe# Spain# Barcelona# Vacation

Comments / 5

Published by

My writing journey began as a way to cope with grief. I realized I enjoyed writing and began a blog, Debbie’s Reflection (https://debbiesreflection.com). I also enjoy traveling. Therefore, as a traveler, I began another blog, Traveler Wows (https://travelerwows.com), in which I share tips on places, landmarks, and reviews on airlines, hotels, and restaurants. Thank you for joining me on my writing journey.

Orlando, FL
1035 followers

More from Debbie Centeno

Lizzie's Memphis Style BBQ - Flavor that will Win Your Heart

I am not a fan of any barbecue sauce, nor did I like cornbread until I tasted Lizzie’s Memphis Style BBQ meals. Do you know those places that are always on point with their recipes and never disappoint you? That’s Lizzie’s Memphis Style BBQ for me. The first time I tried Lizzie’s was when my son ordered from this place. Since he was undecided on what to buy, he ordered one of each of the pulled pork, ribs, chicken, turkey, and brisket—plenty for a few days of no cooking. Boy, were we in for a delicious treat.

Read full story

It is Time to Own Up to Our Own Mistakes

I do not tolerate well people who push the blame on someone else, other than themselves, for things that go wrong in their life. I know a few people who act this way and realize their parents were not the best examples to follow. So why continue the same pattern? You are not obligated to do the same as your parents did. I believe we are responsible for the way our life turns out. Yes, we all have problems and not everyone had a perfect childhood. We all have encountered hard times and struggles. But we learned from those struggles - or some of us did. Most of us realize where the problem stems from and take action to avoid repeating the same situations. The issue lies when some people never attempt to correct it, even when they know that there is a problem and what the root of the problem is.

Read full story
33 comments

A Grieving Mother Receives Comfort from Her Child through a Perfect Stranger's Song

"There is no death. Only a change of worlds." ~ Chief Seattle. I recently read the most heart-warming story ever. It teared me up. I use the Nextdoor app within my neighborhood. A woman, which I'll call Ann, who lives in a surrounding neighborhood, was writing to express her thanks to a stranger. She did not know him, but his interaction with her caused a great impact.

Read full story
13 comments

Mother Stimulates her Brain at 81-Years-Old

Bottles manually decorated by my 81-year-old mother- image by the author. Arts & Crafts are a creative way to unleash your ideas into reality. Both men and women of all ages enjoy them. My 81-year-old mother is big on crafts. She especially enjoys designing wine bottles. Mom uses a variety of materials for her crafts—paint, clay, beads, rhinestones, jute rope, fabrics, buttons, paper, dry leaves—even nutshells! According to Catherine Carey Levisay, a clinical neuropsychologist, “crafting can keep the brain stimulated because it combines the learning and perfecting of new skills with those that are already mastered.”

Read full story
9 comments

Learning about the Country Life of Relatives Taught Me How Rich and Blessed They Are

I remember as a child when we used to go with our parents to visit our relatives way up in the mountains. We lived in Puerto Rico and our relatives lived in Las Piedras about 2000 feet above sea level. They were a family of seven children and the parents—nine all living under the same roof. Their living quarters comprised three open-plan shacks. The first one was the living room. It had a 13” black-and-white TV on a small side table and a ripped-up couch. They divided the second one into two bedrooms. One with four full-size beds and the other with one queen-size bed. The third shack was the dining room and kitchen. Then there was an outhouse. Also, they bathed in the river or gathered water in buckets and brought it to the house to bathe in an outdoor area enclosed with zinc panels.

Read full story
3 comments

Breath In, Breath Out and Stay Calm when Teaching Your Elderly Parents about Technology

My elderly father was recently in town. He is slow-paced in his ways but then again, he is 81-years-old. Dad is quite smart and even though he is not too knowledgeable about the latest technology, once he learns, he is unstoppable. A few months ago, he discovered YouTube. It was miraculous for him. As an avid gardener, he began researching anything and everything regarding gardening. Every time I called him, he would give me a lecture on how to fertilize this, and how to water that, and so on.

Read full story
1 comments

Life Choices Can Affect the Rest of Our Lives

I’d like to share a story that has changed my life for the better. It involves my forever 20- year-old angel in heaven and I thought today would be a great opportunity to share since tomorrow, January 8th, is his birthday and also marks the anniversary of when I decided to take control of my life. It is one of those heartbreaking stories with a happy ending. The reason I want to share is to encourage others going through a similar situation, that there is hope at the end of the tunnel. You too can do it.

Read full story
21 comments

Bordeaux: A 6-Hour Drive from Paris and What We Experienced

Bordeaux is a bustling city in the southwest of France. It is home to many vineyards and chateaus, and where the worldwide known Bordeaux wines come from. Bordeaux is quite popular among tourists. I was not expecting so many, especially during the slow season in late October. It is a beautiful city with its Gothic and Romanesque styles of architecture, many of which are recognized as UNESCO Heritage Sites.

Read full story

Is a Back, Shoulder, and Neck Massager Comparable to a Private Massage?

Shiatsu Back, Shoulder, and Neck Massager- image by MoCuishle Store. I love massages. I mean, who doesn’t? It feels so wonderful and relaxing. Although it can be painful sometimes, to get a deep tissue massage. There are many local massage parlors locally. But, massages can be expensive and not everyone can afford them - especially if you need a massager more than once a month. However, I received the Shiatsu Massager as a Christmas gift from my daughter. What a splendid gift she gave me. Now I can have a massage whenever and wherever I want to. I am loving it!

Read full story
1 comments

Too Little Time to Explore the Beautiful Country of Andorra

The Andorra La Vella Paris suspension bridge in the city center— image by the author. Independent travel is by far our favorite way to go. We create our itinerary way before we book our flight, vehicle, and hotels. This way, it is easier for us to break down the route into pit stops and give us an idea of what to see and do on our route. We arrived in Paris and drove to Bordeaux the next day. After spending a couple of days in Bordeaux, France visit, we headed on towards Barcelona, Spain. But first, we had to make a pit stop in Andorra, La Vella. It was our first visit to Andorra, and we are so glad we did it even though it was just for a couple of hours.

Read full story

Exploring Setenil de las Bodegas: A Town Built into the Cliffs in Southern Spain

Setenil de las Bodegas, is a small town in the province of Cadiz in southern Spain. According to the 2018 census, its population is roughly about 2800 welcoming Spaniards. I never heard of this place before but once I saw the images online, I knew we had to visit this town.

Read full story
11 comments

Is it Human Nature to Judge others?

We have a tendency to judge sometimes without even noticing it. I say “we” because I have done it too. I dislike judging people and never do it intentionally. Here’s what I recently learned.

Read full story
30 comments
Clermont, FL

The Experience of a Full Moon Gong Bath

I participate in the Full Moon Gong Bath when possible. It is held at One Yoga & Fitness in Clermont by Jenny. What a wonderful experience it is. What’s a Full Moon Gong Bath you ask? Don’t worry, I didn’t know either, but just the name made me curious enough to explore what is involved. According to Rene Fishman, the full moon is a time of culmination and fruition, a time to let go and recharge. In other words, a time to release anything that holds us back and recalibrate. With all the chaos going on right now in the world, it seemed like a perfect time for me to engage in this relaxing ritual. There is never too much of connecting to our higher selves, therefore, I will partake in every opportunity available.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

La Fuente Bakery, Restaurant & Cafe, the Taste of Venezuelan & Colombian Cuisine

I have mentioned before how we enjoy tasting foods from different countries and take every opportunity we can to try restaurants that serve food other than American. Venezuela and Colombia have a wide variety of delicious foods to choose from. I am thankful for having Colombian and Venezuelan friends who have taught me about their culture, country, and food. A dear friend from Venezuela made the first arepa I tasted. She cooked the arepa on a grill and I was hooked. I also had the deep-fried version, which is just as amazing. Therefore, when it comes time to satisfy my arepa craving and since my friend moved away, there is no other place we go to other than La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Cafe at 8687 W Irlo Memorial Bronson Hwy, Suite 103 in Kissimmee, Florida. They have a second location at 5833 S. Goldenrod Road in Orlando, Florida for those on the east of Orlando.

Read full story
2 comments

How is the Weight Capacity of an Elevator Determined?

Myself and hubby in a European hotel elevator — photo by the author. Have you ever wondered who determines how many people fit in an elevator and what do they base it on? Hotel elevators in the U.S. are roomy, but have you seen a hotel elevator in Europe? They are tiny — really tiny, like 4x4. Not only that, but they expect it to hold 8 people! What, so it’s two squares per person? How about the luggage? Is the luggage expected to go up or down by themselves?

Read full story
4 comments

Changing your Mindset May Help you Manifest to your Heart's Content

I consider myself a very positive person and always have been. I have a "can-do" attitude, which has helped me get everything I’ve ever wanted. I have been manifesting all my life and didn’t know it. Here’s what I discovered with manifestation.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Locally Made Aromatic Candles to Set the Mood for Whatever you Want

I recently began using scented candles in my home. I stopped using these about 15 years ago because my husband suffers migraine headaches and the candles were a trigger. Of course, I did not want my husband to suffer through these horrific episodes, so I opted to not use them at all. But, while at the Farmer and Artisan’s Marketplace 3251 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34747, I came across a kiosk of locally hand-poured candles by the name of Vista Candle Co. Since I no longer bought scented candles, I thought it’d be nice to just take a whiff of the aromatic candles.

Read full story

Life after the Loss of Our Child

I am not perfect, and I don’t have it all figured out. Although, I am at a good place in my grieving process. Therefore, when I see someone who I’ve befriended on Facebook or personally and I know they are struggling with the grief of losing their son/daughter, it breaks my heart. I wish I could help them get to that place of peace that I have reached. I would love to help them try to live fully in memory of their child. If only they knew what I’ve learned on how to live life after losing our child. Can I get a magic wand to make that pain go away?

Read full story
30 comments

Decisions to be Made Before Our Death — Cremation or Burial?

“In times of grief and sorrow I will hold you and rock you and take your grief and make it my own.When you cry I cry and when you hurt I hurt. And together we will try to hold back the floods of tears and despair and make it through the potholed street of life.” ~Nicholas Sparks ‘The Notebook’

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy