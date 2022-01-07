Bordeaux: A 6-Hour Drive from Paris and What We Experienced

Debbie Centeno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfui2_0dfk2t5b00
Bordeaux, France- image by the author

Arriving in Bordeaux

Bordeaux is a bustling city in the southwest of France. It is home to many vineyards and chateaus, and where the worldwide known Bordeaux wines come from. Bordeaux is quite popular among tourists. I was not expecting so many, especially during the slow season in late October. It is a beautiful city with its Gothic and Romanesque styles of architecture, many of which are recognized as UNESCO Heritage Sites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LWFuE_0dfk2t5b00
Chateau Les Carmes Haut Brion- image by the author

Not Happy with the Hotel

We booked our stay at the Hotel Bleu de Mer on 12, 14 rue Saint-Rémi in the Bordeaux city center. The hotel is in a prime location within walking distance of local shops, museums, UNESCO Heritage sites, parks, chateaus, the iconic Place de la Bourse, the tram, and it overlooks the Garonne River. We used Booking.com to book our stay and unfortunately; the room was nothing like the one pictured on either Booking.com or the hotel’s website. The décor was old, dingy, and unappealing. The linen was not fresh. It seemed as if they were stored for a long time. The bathroom was disgusting. It was disappointing to see how dirty it was. You can see the mold, dirt, and grime on the bathroom tile. It is easy to know that if the grout is originally white and there are black areas on it; they have not cleansed it properly. The hotel’s level of cleanliness is not up to par with what their reviews state. At a price of over $120 per night, I expected a clean place. On the bright side, the breakfast was wonderful, and the staff was friendly and courteous too. However, I DO NOT recommend you book your stay there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NclY7_0dfk2t5b00
Disgusting Bathroom- image by the author

Where to Eat

One of our dinners was a specialty while in Bordeaux. We booked a Dinner River Cruise aboard the Chateau Pape Clement Grand Cru Classe de Graves (Sicambre). It included everything from appetizers, entrees, desserts, and, of course, local wines. The food was good, not spectacular, but good. The local wine was delicious and perfectly paired with our meal. But the entire experience was certainly not worth the $99 per person tag that came along with it. Like my husband said, “We fell for the tourist trap.” However, we enjoyed the cruise though it was already dark; another mistake we made by booking the dinner cruise instead of the lunch cruise. But had we not tried it, we would have never known.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEHN5_0dfk2t5b00
Bordeaux River Cruise- image by the author

Save yourself some money and opt for the fabulous restaurants throughout with spectacular views, superb wines, delicious food at affordable prices. A couple I would like to mention is La Parenthése Creperie. I did not know crepes could be prepared in so many ways. The presentation was spectacular, and the taste was outstanding. And Le Miroir Restaurant has a wide variety of charcuterie boards paired with the perfect wine and it overlooks the Garonne River.

What to Do

Walking along the cobblestone streets of Bordeaux was the highlight of our stay in Bordeaux. There was something to enjoy in every nook and cranny — from street performers to tasty foods-everything was great. There is a tram that runs constantly, from 4 a.m. until around midnight, throughout the city center. It is at ground level with no overhead wires, therefore, pedestrians must be cautious and make sure they are not in the tram’s way when they approach. Shops, shops, shops everywhere! And, who doesn't enjoy shopping? Driving through Bordeaux was also a wonderful experience. Even the bridges are magnificent and hold a story to them. Bordeaux has so much to see and do that a mere two days is not enough to fully embrace its wonders. Therefore, jot Bordeaux down on your bucket list the next time you’re in France. It is a destination worthwhile a visit.

Originally published at http://travelerwows.com on December 8, 2021.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bordeaux# France# Europe# Travel# Travel tips

Comments / 0

Published by

My writing journey began as a way to cope with grief. I realized I enjoyed writing and began a blog, Debbie’s Reflection (https://debbiesreflection.com). I also enjoy traveling. Therefore, as a traveler, I began another blog, Traveler Wows (https://travelerwows.com), in which I share tips on places, landmarks, and reviews on airlines, hotels, and restaurants. Thank you for joining me on my writing journey.

Orlando, FL
764 followers

More from Debbie Centeno

Learning about the Country Life of Relatives Taught Me How Rich and Blessed They Are

I remember as a child when we used to go with our parents to visit our relatives way up in the mountains. We lived in Puerto Rico and our relatives lived in Las Piedras about 2000 feet above sea level. They were a family of seven children and the parents—nine all living under the same roof. Their living quarters comprised three open-plan shacks. The first one was the living room. It had a 13” black-and-white TV on a small side table and a ripped-up couch. They divided the second one into two bedrooms. One with four full-size beds and the other with one queen-size bed. The third shack was the dining room and kitchen. Then there was an outhouse. Also, they bathed in the river or gathered water in buckets and brought it to the house to bathe in an outdoor area enclosed with zinc panels.

Read full story

Breath In, Breath Out and Stay Calm when Teaching Your Elderly Parents about Technology

My elderly father was recently in town. He is slow-paced in his ways but then again, he is 81-years-old. Dad is quite smart and even though he is not too knowledgeable about the latest technology, once he learns, he is unstoppable. A few months ago, he discovered YouTube. It was miraculous for him. As an avid gardener, he began researching anything and everything regarding gardening. Every time I called him, he would give me a lecture on how to fertilize this, and how to water that, and so on.

Read full story

Life Choices Can Affect the Rest of Our Lives

I’d like to share a story that has changed my life for the better. It involves my forever 20- year-old angel in heaven and I thought today would be a great opportunity to share since tomorrow, January 8th, is his birthday and also marks the anniversary of when I decided to take control of my life. It is one of those heartbreaking stories with a happy ending. The reason I want to share is to encourage others going through a similar situation, that there is hope at the end of the tunnel. You too can do it.

Read full story
21 comments

Is a Back, Shoulder, and Neck Massager Comparable to a Private Massage?

Shiatsu Back, Shoulder, and Neck Massager- image by MoCuishle Store. I love massages. I mean, who doesn’t? It feels so wonderful and relaxing. Although it can be painful sometimes, to get a deep tissue massage. There are many local massage parlors locally. But, massages can be expensive and not everyone can afford them - especially if you need a massager more than once a month. However, I received the Shiatsu Massager as a Christmas gift from my daughter. What a splendid gift she gave me. Now I can have a massage whenever and wherever I want to. I am loving it!

Read full story
1 comments

Too Little Time to Explore the Beautiful Country of Andorra

The Andorra La Vella Paris suspension bridge in the city center— image by the author. Independent travel is by far our favorite way to go. We create our itinerary way before we book our flight, vehicle, and hotels. This way, it is easier for us to break down the route into pit stops and give us an idea of what to see and do on our route. We arrived in Paris and drove to Bordeaux the next day. After spending a couple of days in Bordeaux, France visit, we headed on towards Barcelona, Spain. But first, we had to make a pit stop in Andorra, La Vella. It was our first visit to Andorra, and we are so glad we did it even though it was just for a couple of hours.

Read full story

Exploring Setenil de las Bodegas: A Town Built into the Cliffs in Southern Spain

Setenil de las Bodegas, is a small town in the province of Cadiz in southern Spain. According to the 2018 census, its population is roughly about 2800 welcoming Spaniards. I never heard of this place before but once I saw the images online, I knew we had to visit this town.

Read full story
11 comments

Is it Human Nature to Judge others?

We have a tendency to judge sometimes without even noticing it. I say “we” because I have done it too. I dislike judging people and never do it intentionally. Here’s what I recently learned.

Read full story
30 comments
Clermont, FL

The Experience of a Full Moon Gong Bath

I participate in the Full Moon Gong Bath when possible. It is held at One Yoga & Fitness in Clermont by Jenny. What a wonderful experience it is. What’s a Full Moon Gong Bath you ask? Don’t worry, I didn’t know either, but just the name made me curious enough to explore what is involved. According to Rene Fishman, the full moon is a time of culmination and fruition, a time to let go and recharge. In other words, a time to release anything that holds us back and recalibrate. With all the chaos going on right now in the world, it seemed like a perfect time for me to engage in this relaxing ritual. There is never too much of connecting to our higher selves, therefore, I will partake in every opportunity available.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

La Fuente Bakery, Restaurant & Cafe, the Taste of Venezuelan & Colombian Cuisine

I have mentioned before how we enjoy tasting foods from different countries and take every opportunity we can to try restaurants that serve food other than American. Venezuela and Colombia have a wide variety of delicious foods to choose from. I am thankful for having Colombian and Venezuelan friends who have taught me about their culture, country, and food. A dear friend from Venezuela made the first arepa I tasted. She cooked the arepa on a grill and I was hooked. I also had the deep-fried version, which is just as amazing. Therefore, when it comes time to satisfy my arepa craving and since my friend moved away, there is no other place we go to other than La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Cafe at 8687 W Irlo Memorial Bronson Hwy, Suite 103 in Kissimmee, Florida. They have a second location at 5833 S. Goldenrod Road in Orlando, Florida for those on the east of Orlando.

Read full story
2 comments

How is the Weight Capacity of an Elevator Determined?

Myself and hubby in a European hotel elevator — photo by the author. Have you ever wondered who determines how many people fit in an elevator and what do they base it on? Hotel elevators in the U.S. are roomy, but have you seen a hotel elevator in Europe? They are tiny — really tiny, like 4x4. Not only that, but they expect it to hold 8 people! What, so it’s two squares per person? How about the luggage? Is the luggage expected to go up or down by themselves?

Read full story
4 comments

Changing your Mindset May Help you Manifest to your Heart's Content

I consider myself a very positive person and always have been. I have a "can-do" attitude, which has helped me get everything I’ve ever wanted. I have been manifesting all my life and didn’t know it. Here’s what I discovered with manifestation.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Locally Made Aromatic Candles to Set the Mood for Whatever you Want

I recently began using scented candles in my home. I stopped using these about 15 years ago because my husband suffers migraine headaches and the candles were a trigger. Of course, I did not want my husband to suffer through these horrific episodes, so I opted to not use them at all. But, while at the Farmer and Artisan’s Marketplace 3251 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34747, I came across a kiosk of locally hand-poured candles by the name of Vista Candle Co. Since I no longer bought scented candles, I thought it’d be nice to just take a whiff of the aromatic candles.

Read full story

Life after the Loss of Our Child

I am not perfect, and I don’t have it all figured out. Although, I am at a good place in my grieving process. Therefore, when I see someone who I’ve befriended on Facebook or personally and I know they are struggling with the grief of losing their son/daughter, it breaks my heart. I wish I could help them get to that place of peace that I have reached. I would love to help them try to live fully in memory of their child. If only they knew what I’ve learned on how to live life after losing our child. Can I get a magic wand to make that pain go away?

Read full story
30 comments

Decisions to be Made Before Our Death — Cremation or Burial?

“In times of grief and sorrow I will hold you and rock you and take your grief and make it my own.When you cry I cry and when you hurt I hurt. And together we will try to hold back the floods of tears and despair and make it through the potholed street of life.” ~Nicholas Sparks ‘The Notebook’

Read full story
17 comments

Is the Robotic Vacuum as Helpful as Claimed to be?

House cleaning is a tedious chore that many dislike. I know I don’t like it. Therefore, to make my life a little easier, I purchased one of those robotic vacuums. Taking one task off my list gives me more time to dedicate to other stuff I enjoy — like writing. Plus, our floors are always clean. Having nice clean floors entices me to walk around barefoot and sit on the floor more often. But let’s get down to why I’m really writing this article.

Read full story
1 comments

Do Not Wear Perfume on a Plane

We all love to leave a sweet reminder that we were here or there. We all want to feel that our presence evokes wonderful memories in others’ minds. It may be through a friendly gesture, advice, deed, or simply by the aroma of our perfume. But, when we are traveling, we should take into consideration the people surrounding us—especially those sitting next to us.

Read full story

Use of the In-Flight Entertainment Touch Screen Monitor without Jabbing Your In-Flight Neighbor's Eyes Out

Today I am going to educate the technology-challenged individuals on the use of the in-flight entertainment touchscreen monitor. Yes, believe it or not, there are many people who do not know how to use these advanced gadgets. Though some airlines have done away with these apparatus for the Bluetooth pairing option of watching programs through an app on your personal device, there are still others that have them, especially on international flights.

Read full story

Bordeaux: A 6-Hour Drive from Paris and What We Experienced

Bordeaux is a bustling city in the southwest of France. It is home to many vineyards and chateaus where the worldwide known Bordeaux wines come from. Bordeaux is quite popular among tourists. I was not expecting so many, especially during the slow season in late October. It is a beautiful city with its Gothic and Romanesque styles of architecture, many of which are recognized as UNESCO Heritage Site.

Read full story

The Current Effects of Evolution on Our Christmas Traditions

I received a video through my Facebook Messenger. The video is about a Christmas tradition in Puerto Rico. This tradition is a “parranda.” It brought many memories from when I was young. It was also very nostalgic for us — my husband included. We enjoyed the full 7-minute video and reminisced about that time in our lives.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy