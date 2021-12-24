The Experience of a Full Moon Gong Bath

Photo by Manuel Cossio on Unsplash

What’s a Full Moon Gong Bath?

I participate in the Full Moon Gong Bath when possible. It is held at One Yoga & Fitness in Clermont by Jenny. What a wonderful experience it is. What’s a Full Moon Gong Bath you ask? Don’t worry, I didn’t know either, but just the name made me curious enough to explore what is involved. According to Rene Fishman, the full moon is a time of culmination and fruition, a time to let go and recharge. In other words, a time to release anything that holds us back and recalibrate. With all the chaos going on right now in the world, it seemed like a perfect time for me to engage in this relaxing ritual. There is never too much of connecting to our higher selves, therefore, I will partake in every opportunity available.

Tranquil Atmosphere Waiting

Entering the space is calming. Dimmed lights cast a low glow in the room, flowers beautifully placed in the center with a couple of candles around the flowers, a relaxing aroma of incense or sage, and a large gong at the rear of the room. We placed our mats in a circle facing the center of the room. The music was soft and soothing. The temperature was adequate – not too cold nor too hot. There was a good number of like-minded people attending.

Stages of the Gong Bath

Jenny began with a breathing technique by alternating between the right and left nostrils as we inhaled and exhaled. This form of breathing is the Nadi Shodhana Pranayama. We continued this breathing technique for a few minutes with our eyes closed. Well, I had my eyes closed. I’m not sure that everyone did. I believe it was encouraged and it felt right too. The great thing about these practices is that if you fully emerge yourself into the experience, you tend to forget you’re not alone therefore you enjoy it to the fullest.

Then we continued with a gentle yoga session to open the body. After a few minutes of yoga, we laid on our mats face up. It was up to us if we wanted to cover ourselves with a blanket or not. Then we heard the gong sound. Vibration filled the space. It took a few seconds to adjust and get into the feeling of an altered state of consciousness. But then it was relaxing, rejuvenating. I did not fall asleep, but I let my mind go. I didn’t entertain any thoughts. They just came and went.

The gong sound filled the air. The vibration intertwined with our energy expanding and joining as one. I felt engulfed in a beautiful universal light. Almost as if I was floating in the universe above the stars. It felt so good. I just wanted to stay there, but like everything, it had to come to an end.

All Good Things Come to an End

Frankly, I do not remember what time it ended. It felt so good that I did not bother to check. The experience was perfect. I’m sure it contributed to the feeling of well-being I experienced afterward. I thank Jenny and One Yoga & Fitness for such an amazing opportunity. I hope I sparked your curiosity. The Full Moon Gong Bath is held monthly during the full moon week, either on a Friday or Sunday night. Please check their website under Special Events to see their schedule. Therefore, if you have not experienced a Gong Bath I highly recommend you do. You won’t regret it.

Originally published at https://debbiesreflection.com/ on September 8, 2020.