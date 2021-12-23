Orlando, FL

La Fuente Bakery, Restaurant & Cafe, the Taste of Venezuelan & Colombian Cuisine

Debbie Centeno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQuwW_0dUjQkEB00
Image by La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Cafe

Learning to Appreciate South American Cuisine

I have mentioned before how we enjoy tasting foods from different countries and take every opportunity we can to try restaurants that serve food other than American. Venezuela and Colombia have a wide variety of delicious foods to choose from. I am thankful for having Colombian and Venezuelan friends who have taught me about their culture, country, and food. A dear friend from Venezuela made the first arepa I tasted. She cooked the arepa on a grill and I was hooked. I also had the deep-fried version, which is just as amazing. Therefore, when it comes time to satisfy my arepa craving and since my friend moved away, there is no other place we go to other than La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Cafe at 8687 W Irlo Memorial Bronson Hwy, Suite 103 in Kissimmee, Florida. They have a second location at 5833 S. Goldenrod Road in Orlando, Florida for those on the east of Orlando.

My Favorites

La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Cafe has the best arepas you will find in town. They have a variety of arepa fillings and toppings all homemade to suit your taste buds, which are so good it makes it difficult to choose. Shredded beef, chicken, pork, cheese and so many other ones to choose from. They make arepas with cornmeal, and I stated before, are grilled or deep-fried. In Venezuela, they eat arepas any time of the day—either breakfast, lunch, dinner, or as a dessert—they are that good!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3DD4_0dUjQkEB00
Arepas- image by La Fuente Restaurnat

Don’t forget to try La Fuente’s homemade bread, too. One of my favorite bread is “pandebono,” which is a Colombian cheese bread made with cassava flour. I would also recommend their empanadas, both the Colombian and Venezuelan ones, are delicious. You can choose from their list of fillings too. And don’t forget their “tequeños,” which is bread dough filled with white cheese. Add their fresh homemade dipping sauce and you’re in for a savory treat.

Holiday Specials

This week I tried their holiday special “hallacas” and just as I suspected, it was delicious. The “hallaca” resembles a tamal. They make it with cornmeal dough and stuff it with meat, raisins, capers, and olives. I love the sweetness and sourness of the raisin and olive combination. “Pan de Jamon” is another holiday dish we love which my Venezuelan friend made. We loved it. La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Café also have it on their holiday menu, but we have not tried it. I have no doubt it is as good as the one my friend made, given my experience with La Fuente’s food. “Pan de Jamon” is bread stuffed with ham, crumbled bacon, and green olives. It is a weird combination but tastes scrumptious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYF0J_0dUjQkEB00
Pan de JamonImage by La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Cafe

Desserts

La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Café has desserts too. All their desserts are homemade fresh in their restaurant. I particularly enjoy their Tres Leches (Three Milks Cake). They also have flan, cake, Nutella croissant, guava and cheese roscon (donut), brownies, cannoli, fruit tarts, macaroons, and turnovers, just to name a few. No time to think about the diet with these delicious desserts.

Service

Their catering menu includes entrees and side dishes, a party planner, and bakery delights too. With a bilingual staff ready and able to explain their menu to you, I am sure you will find a lot of great choices that will entice your appetite. Their services include inside pickup, curbside pickup, which is what we do. Or for an additional $20, you can have it delivered to your home or place of employment.

Therefore, when you’re in the mood to try something different, delight yourself with the amazing menu provided at La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Café. I’m sure either location, Kissimmee, or Orlando, will satisfy your cravings.

Business info:

La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Café

Kissimmee Hours are Monday thru Thursday 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m -10 pm Phone 407-778-4388

Orlando Store Hours are Monday thru Sunday 8 am - 6 pm Phone: 407-601-4794

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Venezuelan CuisineColumbian CuisineArepasRestaurantsEthnic Foods

Comments / 0

Published by

My writing journey began as a way to cope with grief. I realized I enjoyed writing and began a blog, Debbie’s Reflection (https://debbiesreflection.com). I also enjoy traveling. Therefore, as a traveler, I began another blog, Traveler Wows (https://travelerwows.com), in which I share tips on places, landmarks, and reviews on airlines, hotels, and restaurants. Thank you for joining me on my writing journey.

Orlando, FL
476 followers

More from Debbie Centeno

Clermont, FL

The Experience of a Full Moon Gong Bath

I participate in the Full Moon Gong Bath when possible. It is held at One Yoga & Fitness in Clermont by Jenny. What a wonderful experience it is. What’s a Full Moon Gong Bath you ask? Don’t worry, I didn’t know either, but just the name made me curious enough to explore what is involved. According to Rene Fishman, the full moon is a time of culmination and fruition, a time to let go and recharge. In other words, a time to release anything that holds us back and recalibrate. With all the chaos going on right now in the world, it seemed like a perfect time for me to engage in this relaxing ritual. There is never too much of connecting to our higher selves, therefore, I will partake in every opportunity available.

Read full story

How is the Weight Capacity of an Elevator Determined?

Myself and hubby in a European hotel elevator — photo by the author. Have you ever wondered who determines how many people fit in an elevator and what do they base it on? Hotel elevators in the U.S. are roomy, but have you seen a hotel elevator in Europe? They are tiny — really tiny, like 4x4. Not only that, but they expect it to hold 8 people! What, so it’s two squares per person? How about the luggage? Is the luggage expected to go up or down by themselves?

Read full story
4 comments

Changing your Mindset May Help you Manifest to your Heart's Content

I consider myself a very positive person and always have been. I have a "can-do" attitude, which has helped me get everything I’ve ever wanted. I have been manifesting all my life and didn’t know it. Here’s what I discovered with manifestation.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Locally Made Aromatic Candles to Set the Mood for Whatever you Want

I recently began using scented candles in my home. I stopped using these about 15 years ago because my husband suffers migraine headaches and the candles were a trigger. Of course, I did not want my husband to suffer through these horrific episodes, so I opted to not use them at all. But, while at the Farmer and Artisan’s Marketplace 3251 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34747, I came across a kiosk of locally hand-poured candles by the name of Vista Candle Co. Since I no longer bought scented candles, I thought it’d be nice to just take a whiff of the aromatic candles.

Read full story

Life after the Loss of Our Child

I am not perfect, and I don’t have it all figured out. Although, I am at a good place in my grieving process. Therefore, when I see someone who I’ve befriended on Facebook or personally and I know they are struggling with the grief of losing their son/daughter, it breaks my heart. I wish I could help them get to that place of peace that I have reached. I would love to help them try to live fully in memory of their child. If only they knew what I’ve learned on how to live life after losing our child. Can I get a magic wand to make that pain go away?

Read full story
30 comments

Decisions to be Made Before Our Death — Cremation or Burial?

“In times of grief and sorrow I will hold you and rock you and take your grief and make it my own.When you cry I cry and when you hurt I hurt. And together we will try to hold back the floods of tears and despair and make it through the potholed street of life.” ~Nicholas Sparks ‘The Notebook’

Read full story
17 comments

Is the Robotic Vacuum as Helpful as Claimed to be?

House cleaning is a tedious chore that many dislike. I know I don’t like it. Therefore, to make my life a little easier, I purchased one of those robotic vacuums. Taking one task off my list gives me more time to dedicate to other stuff I enjoy — like writing. Plus, our floors are always clean. Having nice clean floors entices me to walk around barefoot and sit on the floor more often. But let’s get down to why I’m really writing this article.

Read full story
1 comments

Do Not Wear Perfume on a Plane

We all love to leave a sweet reminder that we were here or there. We all want to feel that our presence evokes wonderful memories in others’ minds. It may be through a friendly gesture, advice, deed, or simply by the aroma of our perfume. But, when we are traveling, we should take into consideration the people surrounding us—especially those sitting next to us.

Read full story

Use of the In-Flight Entertainment Touch Screen Monitor without Jabbing Your In-Flight Neighbor's Eyes Out

Today I am going to educate the technology-challenged individuals on the use of the in-flight entertainment touchscreen monitor. Yes, believe it or not, there are many people who do not know how to use these advanced gadgets. Though some airlines have done away with these apparatus for the Bluetooth pairing option of watching programs through an app on your personal device, there are still others that have them, especially on international flights.

Read full story

Bordeaux: A 6-Hour Drive from Paris and What We Experienced

Bordeaux is a bustling city in the southwest of France. It is home to many vineyards and chateaus where the worldwide known Bordeaux wines come from. Bordeaux is quite popular among tourists. I was not expecting so many, especially during the slow season in late October. It is a beautiful city with its Gothic and Romanesque styles of architecture, many of which are recognized as UNESCO Heritage Site.

Read full story

The Current Effects of Evolution on Our Christmas Traditions

I received a video through my Facebook Messenger. The video is about a Christmas tradition in Puerto Rico. This tradition is a “parranda.” It brought many memories from when I was young. It was also very nostalgic for us — my husband included. We enjoyed the full 7-minute video and reminisced about that time in our lives.

Read full story
4 comments

Hiatal Hernia Pushed my Stomach to my Chest Cavity

I’ve been away for about a month now. No writing, no reading, no interaction with anyone. Not that I have nothing to write about, on the contrary. I have so much to write about! First, my husband and I took a two-week vacation traveling through five countries in Europe. See, that alone is plenty to write about. It was amazing and the best trip we’ve done so far. But once we arrived home, illness struck me. It was not COVID or any disease I brought from abroad. It was something else building up as time went by.

Read full story
2 comments

Missing Our Loved Ones During the Holiday Season and How I Dealt with It

The holidays are here and while some celebrate with joy, others are feeling the emotions of loved ones no longer with them. As a grieving mother, I know the feeling. We do not dwell on our loss, it just happens. It is like a rollercoaster of emotions, with its ups and downs and never knowing when it will hit us. It is a constant reminder that our loved one is not here. This year is no exception with all the COVID-related deaths.

Read full story
2 comments

A Discovery that Changed My Life - CBD Helped Ease the Pain

I am a woman in my 50s who has never smoked or done any drugs. I was one of many that perceived marijuana as harmful and did not condone its use. The same goes for CBD Oil, which I thought was just as bad. It was not until a surgery that I had that changed my mind. And, if I can help someone else feel better while healing, then it’s worth it.

Read full story
Christmas, FL

A Christmas Miracle Right Before My Eyes

The holidays are fast approaching and for those of us who grieve the loss of a loved one it stirs up emotions. It has been my case for the past few days. A few years ago, I experienced a Christmas miracle, which I want to share with you.

Read full story

Small Business Owner's Mistake and the Simple Solution

As a self-employed accountant, I realized how many small business owners have no clue what they are doing. I am an accountant who ventured out into the world as an independent contractor about five years ago. Most of my clients are through word of mouth. Other than filing their taxes, I do their bookkeeping and some have astounded me. How has their business survived without a proper accounting method in place?

Read full story

An Ugly Plant but such a Delicious Fruit

A few years ago, my mother gave me a plant that she could no longer keep. It was growing too big and climbing up the walls of her apartment complex. I accepted the plant and brought it home. Mother potted it in a 12-inch green planter. It’s an ugly cactus-type plant with large limbs that look like tentacles that attach themselves to whatever is nearby. I placed the plant at the very back of our yard out of my sight.

Read full story
13 comments

Watching the Sun Rise Over the Ocean in Saint Agustine is Enjoying the Free Gifts Life has to Offer

Nature is the most beautiful and relaxing way to destress, and it is free! Too often, we take life for granted. Not everyone appreciates it. I used to be one of those people. When I got married, we rented an apartment in a condo at the beach in Puerto Rico. Back then, I did not think living on the beach was a big deal. Beautiful beaches, which are accessible from anywhere on the island, surround Puerto Rico. But other than to dip our feet in the water every few months, we did nothing else at the beach and we lived in that apartment for a year.

Read full story
Clermont, FL

Four Palates Gelato & Bakery – A Sweet Treat to Compensate For Your Dietary Efforts

“Life is short and unpredictable. Eat the dessert first! ~Helen Keller. Desserts, desserts, desserts!- photo by the author. I love desserts and enjoy trying new venue options. Other than donuts and ice cream parlors, what other dessert venues are there? Ask no more! We found the perfect spot for you in the Four Corners area. There’s a small local shop called Four Palates Gelato and Bakery on 16640 Cagan Crossings Blvd, in Clermont, Florida.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy