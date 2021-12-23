La Fuente Bakery, Restaurant & Cafe, the Taste of Venezuelan & Colombian Cuisine

Image by La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Cafe

Learning to Appreciate South American Cuisine

I have mentioned before how we enjoy tasting foods from different countries and take every opportunity we can to try restaurants that serve food other than American. Venezuela and Colombia have a wide variety of delicious foods to choose from. I am thankful for having Colombian and Venezuelan friends who have taught me about their culture, country, and food. A dear friend from Venezuela made the first arepa I tasted. She cooked the arepa on a grill and I was hooked. I also had the deep-fried version, which is just as amazing. Therefore, when it comes time to satisfy my arepa craving and since my friend moved away, there is no other place we go to other than La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Cafe at 8687 W Irlo Memorial Bronson Hwy, Suite 103 in Kissimmee, Florida. They have a second location at 5833 S. Goldenrod Road in Orlando, Florida for those on the east of Orlando.

My Favorites

La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Cafe has the best arepas you will find in town. They have a variety of arepa fillings and toppings all homemade to suit your taste buds, which are so good it makes it difficult to choose. Shredded beef, chicken, pork, cheese and so many other ones to choose from. They make arepas with cornmeal, and I stated before, are grilled or deep-fried. In Venezuela, they eat arepas any time of the day—either breakfast, lunch, dinner, or as a dessert—they are that good!

Don’t forget to try La Fuente’s homemade bread, too. One of my favorite bread is “pandebono,” which is a Colombian cheese bread made with cassava flour. I would also recommend their empanadas, both the Colombian and Venezuelan ones, are delicious. You can choose from their list of fillings too. And don’t forget their “tequeños,” which is bread dough filled with white cheese. Add their fresh homemade dipping sauce and you’re in for a savory treat.

Holiday Specials

This week I tried their holiday special “hallacas” and just as I suspected, it was delicious. The “hallaca” resembles a tamal. They make it with cornmeal dough and stuff it with meat, raisins, capers, and olives. I love the sweetness and sourness of the raisin and olive combination. “Pan de Jamon” is another holiday dish we love which my Venezuelan friend made. We loved it. La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Café also have it on their holiday menu, but we have not tried it. I have no doubt it is as good as the one my friend made, given my experience with La Fuente’s food. “Pan de Jamon” is bread stuffed with ham, crumbled bacon, and green olives. It is a weird combination but tastes scrumptious.

Pan de Jamon Image by La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Cafe

Desserts

La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Café has desserts too. All their desserts are homemade fresh in their restaurant. I particularly enjoy their Tres Leches (Three Milks Cake). They also have flan, cake, Nutella croissant, guava and cheese roscon (donut), brownies, cannoli, fruit tarts, macaroons, and turnovers, just to name a few. No time to think about the diet with these delicious desserts.

Service

Their catering menu includes entrees and side dishes, a party planner, and bakery delights too. With a bilingual staff ready and able to explain their menu to you, I am sure you will find a lot of great choices that will entice your appetite. Their services include inside pickup, curbside pickup, which is what we do. Or for an additional $20, you can have it delivered to your home or place of employment.

Therefore, when you’re in the mood to try something different, delight yourself with the amazing menu provided at La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Café. I’m sure either location, Kissimmee, or Orlando, will satisfy your cravings.

Business info:

La Fuente Restaurant, Bakery & Café

Kissimmee Hours are Monday thru Thursday 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m -10 pm Phone 407-778-4388

Orlando Store Hours are Monday thru Sunday 8 am - 6 pm Phone: 407-601-4794